President Biden’s Pathetic Public Life

Many TV outlets are obsessed with President Biden’s pardoning of his son. The pro-Democrat outlets defend Biden’s assertion that political motivations within the Justice Dept. are driving prosecution of his innocent son (sic). Also, there are sentimental defenses regarding a father’s connection or compassion for his own son — his flesh and blood — as being completely understandable. The more conservative media see this “pardon” as completely hypocritical and an outright lie, noting the frequency of the president’s assertions that he would not under any circumstances pardon his son, which assertions were backed up by repeated assertions by his mature and brilliant press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, that he would not be pardoning his son if the son were convicted.

(In all honesty, the press secretary looks to this writer like a high school junior or senior at a school assembly announcing that the girls’ softball team will be meeting in the gym on Thursdays after ninth period. Does anyone consider her a thoughtful woman suitable to be speaking for the leader of the Executive Branch about legislation and executive orders?)

It is interesting that no mention has been made by conservatives about Tony Bobulinski, who repeatedly reported on Hunter Biden’s and Joe Biden’s complex pay-to-play “business dealings” (sic) with interests in the PRC and Ukraine. No mention has been made about all the Biden so-called family businesses that were incorporated over the years, which businesses have no listed products or services.

His decisions to send increasing billions upon billions of dollars’ worth of armaments to Ukraine is seen simplistically by Biden’s supporters as a geopolitical policy decision whereby his administration is trying not to make the same mistake Neville Chamberlain made. Chamberlain had compromised with Hitler regarding Germany’s invasion of Czechoslovakia instead of standing firm against German claims that western Czechoslovakia was mostly German-speaking, and thus the German incursion (invasion) of Czechoslovakia was justified.

Who is suggesting that the ever-escalating support of Ukraine may be an attempt to permanently distract the public from the Biden family corruption in Ukraine? Would it not be the height of cynicism to have such a thought? (I’m being sarcastic.)

No mention has been made about Biden’s repugnant claim when he first attempted to run for president in the 1980s that his I.Q. was undoubtedly higher than that of one of the reporters who were questioning him. This arrogant and stupid statement was followed by lies about his standing in his college and law school classes. Those lies forced him out of the competition for the presidential nomination, but he kept getting re-elected as a senator from Delaware.

The president’s sniffing of the hair of women and young girls is no longer mentioned, nor are there references to his gentle touching of girls’ and women’s arms or shoulders. He no longer comments about the attention his leg hairs received when he was younger. His tendency to mutter, whisper, stutter, mumble, make sounds without words, look dazed, have fixed stares, stumble, shake hands with invisible persons, fall, stammer, say something and give up when it doesn’t “come out,” wander away, look confused, and shift from normal speaking cadences to either shouting or whispering continues to be a distraction. However, these signs of aging breakdown are not mentioned since the Kamala Harris replacement.

The question of mental competency to handle his position is systematically avoided by both Democrats and Republicans. There are no calls to invoke the 25th Amendment. Instead, the news outlets report on his decision regarding arms to be sent to Israel even though we know that he is not remotely capable of thinking through the complexities of a decision of that magnitude.

Biden’s main legislative achievement has been his Build Back Better (BBB) legislation, a Keynesian New Deal model for extreme expansion of federal government spending. This time, that economic model is not being used to renovate and upgrade a depressed economy — the goal of the New Deal under FDR. The Keynesian model even in the Great Depression failed, and by December1938, the economy still suffered from 19% unemployment despite vastly increased federal expenditures.

As this writer noted previously,

despite its resemblance to the New Deal, the BBB’s so-called governance [properly called Betrayal Betrayal Betrayal] is at the front end linked to global health, green initiatives, and “interdependence” as an excuse for diminishing U.S. sovereignty. Initiation of these policies was not to combat financially depressive conditions but rather designed to undermine the freedoms and economic viability of the U.S.

American exceptionalism was rejected by Obama, and in the BBB legislation, it is clearly rejected also by President Decrepit. The far-left globalists will continue to fight for expanded federal government power and diminished individual initiative as well as the undermining of values of freedom and responsibility for individuals and families. Trump’s victory was a step in the right direction, but we must be alert and continue to resist the left-wing betrayal of our basic values.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.