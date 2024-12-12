Obama Floats Pardon “Trial Balloon” Amid Deep State Frenzy to Get on the List

When does Barack Obama ask Susan Rice to petition Joe Biden for a presidential pardon for himself? With the pardon frenzy buzzing around the Biden camp, a trial balloon for an Obama pardon has already begun drifting toward the Oval Office.

Biden will be well advised to limit his pardons to members of his own family. In his NBC News Meet the Press interview on Sunday, December 8, Trump explained that he had no intention of appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden, despite Biden’s enthusiasm to raid Mar-a-Lago under the authority of Jack Smith, the special prosecutor the Biden administration appointed in an attempt to convict and incarcerate Trump in federal criminal prison.

Nevertheless, given the resistance coup d’état that the Deep State has waged against Donald J. Trump since before the first inauguration on January 20, 2017, the fear and loathing among Biden administration top-level operatives to beg for pardons attests to their awareness that the second Trump administration will witness justice administered by a righteous Trump Vindictus [i.e., translated from Latin: Trump’s Revenge]. Those petitioning now for pardons are doing so because they know the crimes they have committed, and they are afraid that with the massive declassification of information that the incoming Trump administration is planning to make public, their guilt will no longer remain hidden.

What Obama fears is that Biden might be persuaded to issue a sweeping set of Deep State pardons to a list that would include various top-level Obama administration officials like former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former Attorney General James Comey who potentially could be forced to provide damaging criminal testimony against him.

A presidential pardon does not waive a person’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination for future crimes. But a person accepting a pardon (including Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and Hunter Biden, or anyone else so pardoned) can be forced to testify truthfully about the pardoned crimes since they are no longer at risk of prosecution under federal law. Once pardoned, the Fifth Amendment privilege does not apply to giving testimony against others for the pardoned crimes since the pardoned individual no longer needs Fifth Amendment protection from a self-incrimination risk that is no longer relevant.

In other words, just to be clear, please understand that by accepting a pardon, a person has admitted guilt to the pardoned crime, a precedent the Supreme Court established in 1915’s Burdick v. United States. This fact, without any other evidence, gives the DOJ and the FBI a probative cause to start a new investigation by interviewing and interrogating the pardoned person under oath. All a DOJ or FBI official would have to do is to put a piece of paper in front of the pardoned person and ask that person to enumerate all crimes committed, plus requiring the pardoned person to give the names and details of all criminal accomplices involved.

President Gerald Ford set the precedent for a pre-emptive pardon (i.e., a pardon before any offense has been charged) with his Proclamation 4311, issued on September 8, 1974, granting a pardon to his predecessor, Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace, ending the Watergate affair, on August 9, 1974. Ford justified the pre-emptive pardon because Nixon’s trial “could not fairly begin until a year or more has elapsed.” Ford reasoned that in that time, “the tranquility to which this nation has been restored by the events of recent weeks could be irreparably lost by the prospects of bringing to trial a former President of the United States.”

But the idea of granting a long list of Deep State political actors a blanket pardon for all crimes they may have committed, plotted to commit, or contemplated to commit, reaching back to 2009, the year Obama first took office, would stretch the precedent of the Nixon pardon back 15 years, to politically unacceptable levels encompassing all the years of Democratic presidential rule since President George W. Bush. The tranquility Ford sought to preserve by the Nixon pardon is not compatible with the angry, vituperative response a blanket pardon of Obama/Biden operatives may have committed, especially if Hillary and Bill Clinton blanket pardons were to be thrown into the mix.

A four-year-old Law Stack Exchange note argued that “(p)roactively pardoning large swaths of current and former government officials, family members and other people connected to the Trump administration would be a double-edged sword” because “it may also amount to admitting that the Trump administration was essentially a criminal organization.”

Wouldn’t the same logic apply to the Obama and Biden administrations and to the term Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state and Democratic Party presidential candidate? Are former Presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton all willing to admit their terms in office were criminal affairs?

Other lawfare discussions argued vociferously in 2020 that President Trump did not have the power to issue a self-pardon. Nor is there any prohibition in the Constitution from impeaching President Biden even though his status is now a lame duck.

A series of blanket pardons designed to protect a broad Deep State conspiracy to make sure Trump never returned to the White House could implicate Biden in what could be construed as a continuing, perhaps treasonous coup d’état that sought to vitiate the will of the people as expressed in the just past November 5 presidential election.

One constitutional limitation of the presidential pardon authority is that it cannot be used in impeachment cases. So, in the final analysis, the House of Representatives could impeach Biden for “high crimes and misdemeanors” for abusing the pardon authority, forcing him to stand trial in the Senate (possibly even after the second Trump inauguration on January 25, 2025).

The truth is that the Deep State went too far in the “woke” enthusiasm that its “fundamental transformation of America” had succeeded, or possibly in just overestimating that the intelligence agencies’ control of the yet continuing mainstream media propaganda “Truman Show” disinformation campaign could win an election for even a candidate as universally unappealing and unaccomplished as Kamala Harris. Perhaps in the final analysis, as masterful Greek playwrights taught us eons ago, the tragic fall always proceeds from hubris.

The sad truth is that the Obamas’ and Clintons’ neo-Marxist and cultural Maoist illusions deluded them, much as the Bidens’ greed deluded them. Sadly, the Obama/Clinton/Biden Deadulus flew too close to the sun.

All that is left now is for the Antifa/Black Lives Matter chorus to wail in their final song and dance routine to sum up the conclusion of this pathetic treasonous tragedy, stressing for the audience the conclusion that in the end, the brilliance of the Sun remains the antidote in a play where lies are disinfected, justice prevails, and God always wins!

