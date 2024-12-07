Extensive COVID Report Shows How Government Failed Americans

The final report from Oversight on the COVID-19 pandemic has been released, and and it is clear that the government’s handling of the crisis was a failure on nearly every front. Not only did government officials repeatedly mislead Americans about the origin of the virus and U.S. funding of gain-of-function research, but the various mandates, and the failure to adopt early interventions such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin likely caused hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The investigation “exposed high-level corruption in America’s public health system.” However, the report falls short in its examination of the risks associated with the experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Whereas many of the report’s conclusions appear valid, one claim is demonstrably absurd. Buried in the 520-page document is the assertion that the COVID-19 vaccine “undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing the likelihood of severe disease and death.” This statement is unsupported by evidence in the report itself.

Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) repeatedly violated the terms of the experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by continuing to approve these injections even when effective therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were available and safe for use. Given the availability of these effective early treatment protocols, the EUA should have been revoked immediately.

An X post from @15poundstogo shows excerpts from the FDA’s EUAs, all of which seem to have been removed from the FDA’s website.

The final report from the House Oversight Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic reveals troubling findings about government mismanagement, corruption, and misinformation. Whereas the report highlights the abuse of taxpayer funds, the economic devastation caused by lockdowns, and the suppression of critical health information, it does not fully address concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The report provides no conclusive evidence of the mRNA vaccines’ safety or efficacy. It is an especially egregious omission, given the fact that with each passing day, more evidence emerges of “serious adverse events and deaths” linked to the vaccines. The report does acknowledge that “adverse events must be thoroughly investigated” and that the government’s “preeminent passive surveillance system,” the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), is “insufficient and not transparent.” It also reveals that injury rates were “higher than expected.” The report states,

For example, in mid-2021, concerns arose that CDC and FDA were not able to successfully utilize their surveillance systems to quickly identify increase risk of myocarditis in young males receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, that other countries, including Israel and France, were able to recognize.

Naomi Wolf, whose team of volunteers analyzed Pfizer data and other public reports, has accused the FDA of hiding critical safety signals from the public. One must wonder why committee members did not fully investigate current research on vaccine safety or excess deaths that are likely associated with the COVID-19 vaccines. In light of the substantial and growing body of research on the dangers of the vaccines, the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals as young as six months.

The Oversight report effectively exposes government overreach, the abuse of power, and the negative impact of lockdowns. It also provides critical insights into the pandemic’s origins, public health failures, and the overall mishandling of the crisis. The final report concludes that “the science” never justified lockdowns or mandates and that, in fact, those measures served only to cripple Americans in almost every conceivable way.

Critical insights found in the report include the following:

COVID-19 was most likely a “lab leak,” with its origins being man-made, and it “likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

The virus likely stemmed “from a single introduction into humans,” unlike in the usual pandemic, where “there were multiple spillover events.”

Wuhan researchers were sick with “a COVID-like virus” in the fall of 2019.

“EcoHealth, under leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak, used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China,” contrary to Fauci’s continuing denial of such research. Instead, according to the report, Fauci “played semantics with the definition of Gain of Function research,” political speak for his noble lies.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into “EcoHealth’s pandemic-era activities.”

“The DOJ also empaneled a criminal grand jury to investigate the origins of COVID-19.”

“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under Fauci failed to oversee EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.”

NIAID “granted U.S. taxpayer funds to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.”

Mandates including masking, social distancing, and lockdowns did more harm than good and “did not follow the science.”

Trump’s travel restrictions were effective and helped protect Americans.

High-ranking officials suppressed life-saving therapeutics and ran disinformation campaigns on ivermectin, implying that the medication was unsafe for humans. They also “unjustly demonized off-label prescriptions, violating the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship.”

Government policies all but destroyed trust in the doctors.

Vaccine mandates negatively impacted health care workers, the military, and small businesses.

Children suffered mightily academically and emotionally because of school closures and mask mandates based on wholly unscientific policies. Academic performance will be “adversely affected” for years.

Government officials used personal emails (Dr. David Morens) and “withheld key documents” (Gov. Kathy Hochul) to avoid scrutiny and accountability.

Massive disinformation campaigns carried out by the government characterizing the lab leak theory as “conspiracy,” “exaggerating the power of COVID-19 vaccines,” and working with Big Tech to suppress free speech.

“Rampant fraud, waste and abuse plagued the COVID-19 pandemic response,” including at least $64 billion in taxpayer dollars lost in the Paycheck Protection Program and “more than $191 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments.”

The Strategic National Stockpile “dating back to the Obama administration” was “not prepared for a National Public Health Emergency.”

Warp Speed was a successful operation.

Although much of the information published in the final report is not new to those who have closely followed the fallout of the pandemic, the report underscores the need for accountability. It describes the investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic as “the single most thorough review of the pandemic conducted to date.” The findings reveal a disturbing pattern of government insiders who abused their power and mismanaged taxpayer dollars to the detriment of the American people.

Government officials consistently withheld critical information, acted with little regard for the consequences of their decisions, and used fear tactics to coerce compliance with measures that ultimately caused harm. To this day, the rationale behind these actions remains unclear. Many Americans, including the elderly, suffered greatly as a result of the policies associated with the pandemic, policies that led to isolation and loss of life.

The Trump administration and Congress must take swift action to ensure that such failures never happen again. Holding those responsible accountable is a necessary step in restoring trust in the U.S. government and its public health agencies.

