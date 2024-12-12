Castrating Boys Symbolizes the Castration of America

Jeff Younger and his sons are suffering an evil of unfathomable proportions at the hands of crooked government officials. All who hear of the case — the court-ordered castration of a young boy and the criminalization of his father by feminist judges — are filled with horror and revulsion. How can such things be happening in America?

And happening they are, routinely. It is critical to understand that this is not unusual or atypical.

Younger’s young son James will be — and may already have been — chemically castrated by court order. The mother and feminist judges want the boy to be a girl.

What kind of society allows this? What kind of leaders permit this on their watch? What kind of journalists refuse to investigate it?[1] What kind of scholars fail to explain it? What kind of citizens — and I mean ordinary Americans, like you and me — avert their eyes and hold their tongues and allow such atrocities to take place in their country, by their government, with their taxes? Why has it been allowed to get to this point?

This is not some over-hyped anomaly that just came to my attention and inspired me to join the hype. I started writing about the horrors in family court over 25 years ago, and I published a book describing the politics behind this madness almost two decades ago. (This was long before transgenderism became a prominent issue, it is worth noting.) One Amazon reader’s response was typical: “This book is nothing short of horrifying.” Another wrote, “This book is almost too disturbing to read.”

I shared excerpts from this book with my fiancée and eventually she asked me to stop because she too found what this book reveals so disturbing.

Yet two decades later, no indignation has arisen from the larger society. That is how it reached this point.

The family law apparat is the most repressive government machinery ever created in the United States. I and others have documented this repeatedly, and no one has refuted it. Every major article of the Bill of Rights is routinely violated in family law. Higher courts, including federal courts, protect the family courts’ chicanery and refuse to require them to obey the Constitution, thus corrupting their own integrity as well. Legally innocent parents[2] are forcibly separated from their children, stripped of everything they own, incarcerated without trial, and left homeless — all on a routine basis. No one denies this.

This involves evils much more serious than just “unfairness” to fathers in child custody decisions. We have long known that the most likely environment for child abuse is single-mother homes. Yet judges create these homes every day by evicting legally innocent fathers from their families. This is how the lucrative child-abuse industry generates business. It is a classic example of bureaucracies creating a problem for themselves to solve.

This has consequences far beyond a few disgruntled litigants. It not only will destroy — it already is destroying — the freedom of us all. The integrity of two fundamental institutions that are vital to our civilization has already been eviscerated — institutions without which no free or stable society can exist: the justice system and the family.

No society can thrive without a judiciary that dispenses some semblance of justice. But American courts systematically dispense injustice. It is no exaggeration to say that the criminals sit on the benches and condemn the law-abiding people to prison. Tolerating what many describe as a system of organized crime in family court cannot help but poison the entire Judiciary, which is precisely what we now see on a national scale in today’s “lawfare” operations against political figures like Donald Trump.

The decline of “the family” has become a cliché because organizations claiming to defend marriage and family values in fact do nothing, and some are part of the problem. They sensationalize homosexuality and transgenderism (which are more symptoms than causes),[3] because icky things are what bring donations. Yet they also ignore what really destroys families directly and led to the homosexualist and transgenderist ascent: divorce, welfare, and family courts. These “pro-family” groups exist not to rescue families, but to build lucrative organizational fiefdoms.

This case at last offers an opportunity to bring the larger problem to general attention.

This is not a matter at which we can shake our heads and move on. We have no excuse for allowing this. It can be stopped fairly easily.

So, to answer my own question: Why do we allow this? Quite simply — and I do not usually use such language — because we do not have any balls. The castration of this boy is a metaphor for the castration of us all. Unlike James Younger, however, we have ourselves allowed this to be inflicted on us. We passively allow ourselves to be feminized and emasculated by feminists, social workers, lawyers, judges, psychotherapists, politicians, and the massive machinery that profits from involuntary and unilateral divorce.

I address this message first and foremost to MAGA Republicans: what moral authority do any of us have to condemn the “globalists,” the spreaders of pseudo-vaccines, the neocons for their wars in Ukraine and elsewhere, the FBI, intelligence agencies, prosecutors, and federal judges for their “lawfare” operations and constitutional violations, when we permit this? In fact, these operatives very likely to have learned their techniques from the gangsters who operate the family courts. Family law operations and the welfare state from which they sprang provided the blueprint for constructing the entire Deep State.

Crooked prosecutors like those who target Trump and his officials and supporters — prosecutors like Kamala Harris, in fact — learn their trade in family court by prosecuting child support cases. The “assembly-line justice” requires no intellect: robotic lawyers show meaningless numbers to robotic judges, who sign orders locking up the next dozen.

It is easy to demonstrate, as I do in my recent book, how the tyranny that has arisen to take control of the United States government over the last five years grew out of their operations.

In violation of the Constitution, the federal government is deeply involved in family law operations and enables the chicanery, though it has no authority to be involved there at all. Republican politicians — proclaiming their commitment to “the family” — profit from it and contribute to it as much as Democrats.

President-elect Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency offers an excellent opportunity to curtail this rogue government-within-a-government. By the same measure, fearing to take action and continuing to harbor a sector of government that is not only the most corrupt and invasive, but at whose hands millions of Americans have suffered grievous oppression, will undermine the integrity of not only the DOGE, but the entire Trump administration. And it will emasculate us all.

Stephen Baskerville is professor of politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His most recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” and What to Do about It, has just been published by Arktos. His other books and articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.

