Jill rags on Joe to 'burn the whole thing down'

After doddering, napping, and vacaying through his presidency, Joe Biden has found himself out of a job.

It's no big loss, given that he never did the job anyway, but his string-puller behind the Oval Office desk is still fuming.

According to the Daily Mail:

Tis the season for revenge! For President Joe Biden is spending the remaining weeks of his presidency settling scores. Between organizing this year's White House Christmas decorations, staff holiday parties and a string of final goodbyes, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them. ... 'Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,' an insider said. A particular target for the First Couple is said to be former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to push Biden out of the 2024 election race – personally calling him and demanding he quit in the hours before he withdrew on June 21. The pair had been friends for some 50 years, but a wounded Biden has since been giving her the silent treatment. Any repair in relations is thought to be unlikely.

She not only wants Pelosi's scalp, she wants Kamala Harris's (no surprise) and Barack Obama's, too. She's telling Joe she wants heads on sticks.

The Mail outlined some recent behavior that seems to support this:

At the annual Kennedy Center Honors held earlier this month in DC, it was noted that Pelosi was seated far away and out of the Bidens' eye-line. She and her husband Paul Pelosi had been guests of honor in the presidential box in previous years. Now they had been relegated to the orchestra section on the floor. Also in attendance at the awards ceremony were vice president and recent election-loser Kamala Harris, alongside her husband Doug Emhoff. As is correct for a VP, they were in the presidential box, placed next to the Bidens. Though keen observers were quick to point out that, as the crowd stood to welcome the president and his wife, neither so much as glanced at Harris or Emhoff.

So the Biden pair cut these longtime Democrat allies dead in public, in mafia style, saying they're dead to them.

They're so bitter they're skipping holiday parties and not putting nearly as many on as they did in the past, the Mail noted. Instead of party invitations, Democrat congressional members and staff are being offered 'tours' of the White House -- which for a lot of them who have worked there, must be quite the booby prize. Biden is said to be moping and Jill is openly mocking the Harris campaign.

The Mail cited this quote:

'We all need to 'feel joy' now. During this time of the season, just during this time,' she told an audience in the East Room. They burst out laughing. 'You're all reading into that,' she responded. Harris had made 'joy' a central premise of her campaign.

And hey, it was a good gig for Jill. She sat behind the Oval Office desk and pretty much gave her senile husband orders in private and physical directions in public, effectively serving as the unelected president of the United States. That's nice work for a blowzy blonde with really bad taste in clothes whose great accomplishment otherwise was teaching community college to Hispanic students while not being able to master the Spanish language. Her 'doctorate' in education was something an idiot could have done. But she got to play president for four years and by golly, she wanted to make it eight.

Now that the ouster maneuver came about by Pelosi, George Clooney, and Obama, and Joe threw Kamala Harris in their faces in response, and then marveled at how Kamala could lose the election with his billion-dollar campaign warchest, it's the season of bitterness for Jill Biden.

But although Joe is doing his level best to take out Trump before he can start his presidency, selling off parts of the border wall for a pittance, and sealing civil service jobs to prevent layoffs, and pardoning a slew of sleazebags with political ties, which threw mud all over his already wretched presidential record, Jill is busy focusing on Democrats.

Whatever she does to them, will be well and mightily deserved, and one can only hope it will be creative and politically painful for them. As long as she's around, she probably will take down that whole house of cards.

The Bidens mad, there's nothing they can do to make it better, and all one can expect of them is 'burn it all down' between now and Jan. 20.

What a legacy. Have at it, bozos.

Image: X video screen shot