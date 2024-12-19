Biden Wanted to Save Assad

It was galling, to say the least, to see President Joe Biden, taking credit for the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Biden (and his administration) did everything he could to preserve Assad by restraining Israel and preventing it from destroying Hezb’allah, which served as his private army. Biden did this by threatening Israel with U.S. and possible UN (and European) sanctions, ceasefire “deals,” and withholding vital weaponry.

Despite protestations to the contrary, he had been slow-walking, if not denying, much-needed ammunition soon after the October 7 massacre in 2023. Later in the conflict, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin even suggested that an invasion of Rafah (on the Gazan border with Egypt) would force the administration to “change the US calculus on security assistance to Israel.” That, of course, would alter a long-standing security alliance the U.S. and Israel have enjoyed at least since 1952.

It was the Obama/Biden administration that elevated Iran and its terrorist proxies in client states like Syria and Lebanon in the first place. Biden hired the same Obama team, his administration representing “Obama’s third term.” These included Robert Malley as the “Iran Envoy” (since removed for ‘mishandling classified documents’), Jake Sullivan, Obama’s National Security Advisor, Anthony Blinken, now Secretary of State, and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. They are Iran-firsters. It has also been one of their obsessions to pursue the so-called Joint Coordinated Plan of Action (JCPOA ) that ultimatelyprovides a pathway to a nuclear bomb for the ayatollahs and Iran, an oil-rich nation with a radical Islamic regime -- that would render the region and world far less safe.

They maintain an overbearing concern for Iran and seek to help the long-suffering Shiite Persians restore an ill-conceived notion of “balance” in the Middle East between the Sunni Arab states and Israel, on one hand, and Iran on the other. That the ayatollahs can be found leading chants for “death to America” and “death to Israel” on a weekly basis is considered a plus for today’s Democrats.

But their theories have come crashing down in the face of Israeli military power, moral vision, and will -- and Trump’s victory in November. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is loathed by Biden/Harris and the Democrats at least as much as Trump, and the two hold similar statuses in their respective nations, as populist outsiders, despised by their own leftist/globalist establishment and deep state.

The current cease-fire is Biden’s doing in the first place, and at a time when Israel was positioned to end Hezb’allah forever. Hopefully, Israel will accomplish it anyway. But it will have to overlap into Trump’s term, which is unfortunate. Nonetheless, that should remain a goal of Israel -- and the U.S. Not a sliver or a remnant of that terrorist organization, or Hamas, should be allowed to survive.

Biden threatened Netanyahu with his own ceasefire deal in place of the more draconian ceasefire that would have come from the UN Security Council. Most American administrations, however, would have vetoed such a resolution, being long familiar with the long-standing hatred of Israel by the UN; but not this administration or any Democratic Party regime to come.

It has been the Obama/Biden policy to elevate Iran and its client states including Syria and Lebanon, and its terrorist proxies comprising Hezb’allah, Hamas, and the Houthis. The Democratic party today is pro-Iranian, a legacy of Obama now carried forward into the Biden administration. They did not enforce sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil as was done during the first Trump presidency, which had brought Iran financially to its knees, leading to the “Abraham Accords” under Trump, an unprecedented era of peace in the Middle East. Under the third Obama/Biden term, free to sell its oil, Iran was flush with money and able to fund its proxies. The result was October 7 and war in the Middle East.

But Israel has rendered it all moot. They have decimated Iran’s terrorist proxies and ended their domination of Syria and Lebanon by destroying them militarily in a war as significant for Israel and the region as the Six Day War was in ‘67. Hence the fall of Assad and a new opportunity for a Lebanon, free of the baleful influence of Hezb’allah.

Iran is now alone, defenseless after the first Israeli strike on their air-defenses, thus leaving their nuclear crown jewels exposed as they await the inevitable Israeli attack. The geopolitical landscape has been completely altered through Israeli military prowess and Netanyahu’s decision to ignore Biden and the Democrats and go it alone: despite the Biden administration’s demands, threats, and withholding of needed military supplies in the midst of war.

Biden sought not to retire Assad at all. Nor did he seek the fall of his regime. It was his wish that Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and their terrorist proxies continue dominating the Middle East. He and his Obama era advisors wanted a resurgent Iran, with its terrorist proxies intact. In the twisted cult-Marxist mind of the Left, this was proper because the Shiite Iranians are conceived as “oppressed.” Obama/Biden sought a Middle East dominated not by Israel, a liberal democracy and the one Jewish state, but Iran and its terrorist proxies and client states.

That strategic vision however has been overturned. Israel is now the hegemon astride the Middle East, not Iran, despite the best efforts of Obama, Biden, and the Democrat Party. The last thing Biden sought was for Assad to depart and his regime to fall. Rather, he and his advisors, the Obama holdovers, wanted Israel and the Sunni Arab states diminished -- especially Israel, which the cultural Marxists of the Democratic party loathe and absurdly perceive as an “oppressor.” It is the opposite of what he claimed. But then he is shameless. Lies are his stock in trade. We cannot be rid of him soon enough.

Richard Moss, M.D., a surgeon practicing in Jasper, IN, was a candidate for Congress in 2016, 2018, and 2024. He has written A Surgeon’s Odyssey, Matilda’s Triumph, and Empire of Eunuchs: How the Republican Party Betrayed America, available on amazon.com. Contact him at richardmossmd.com or Richard Moss, M.D. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Image: Пресс-служба Президента России