America’s Tipping Point

Even after Trump’s landslide, some say changing America’s crazy woke way of life is going to take twenty years or more. “Undoing the left’s indoctrination of our last two college generations can’t be done overnight.” “Corporate cultures change slowly.”

Author Malcolm Gladwell explores different approaches to how the mind works. (Two excellent books are The Tipping Point and, 25 years later, Revenge of the Tipping Point.) In sociology circles, the idea of “tipping points” has great credence.

Gladwell points out that throughout history, people spending years advocating for various causes were often surprised by how suddenly public sentiment shifted. His theory is that attitudes change gradually with little outward evidence, but when a certain tipping point is reached, they flip — seemingly overnight.

Two examples used are exposing the horrors of the Holocaust with the 1978 mini-series Holocaust and acceptance of gay marriage with the 1998–2006 TV show about a gay man living with a straight woman, Will and Grace.

It all has to do with what Gladwell calls the “overstory” — established community norms.

Jewish survivors of the Holocaust seemed to be ashamed of their victimization. The series exposed and condemned the barbaric behavior of the Nazis. With gay marriage, the prior public perception of gay existence was all about sex and nothing about relationships. The TV show allowed America to accept a gay man with a charming personality.

As we look through the “death by a thousand cuts” of woke American culture...

transgender surgery performed without parental consent

men competing in women’s sports

abortion near and after birth

“Climate Change” and Earth worship to replace Jewish and Christian values

Critical Race Theory

lawlessness in inner cities

unrestricted illegal immigration

and a hundred more

...we see that the “overstory” was political correctness: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, even if they’re 100% wrong. I don’t want to be thought of as racist, sexist or intolerant.”

But now,

when your son comes back from spring break to announce he’s a woman in a man’s body

you lose a promotion to a totally unqualified person based on gender and skin color

your restaurant is forced to replace its gas stoves

you’re told you will have to drive an electric car when there are already brownouts in your state

the media tell you Biden is at the top of his game, Kamala Harris is winning in the polls, the economy is the best it’s ever been, and elections are safe and secure

and a thousand more,

a new overstory has emerged: “common sense.” You now say, “I’m fine with other people holding crazy ideas, but if it hurts me, my family, or my country, I’m not putting up with it anymore.”

Tipping points exist because peer pressure is baked into our human survival instincts. If everyone in your social circle thinks something is crazy, you subconsciously weigh the benefits of being sane against the cost of being ostracized. The harshest penalty in Catholic life is being excommunicated. For the Amish, it’s being shunned. It sets a strong example for others considering bucking the system.

Americans saw vaccines called “safe and effective” forced on the public, and friends experiencing unusual and even deadly side-effects. Doctors speaking out were “deplatformed” and even fired.

They saw the 2020 election, where six swing states simultaneously stopped counting when Trump was ahead, and the next morning, he was behind after impossible “new votes” were “found.” When people protested on January 6, veterans and grandmothers were thrown in jail for “insurrection” without due process or proper trials. They were branded as “election deniers” despite the fact that Democrats have complained about unsecure elections for years.

Americans see unprecedented levels of crime in their cities, with no one being punished. Complainers are branded “racist.”

They see hundreds of thousands of military-age men crossing our borders and women and children abused, while being told the border was “secure.” Anyone complaining is branded as “anti-Hispanic” or “xenophobic.”

They saw Trump accused of nonsense crimes that defied the law. Democrats got away with far worse, with zero consequences. Trump was branded as a “misogynist,” a “business fraud,” and finally “a convicted felon.”

The American people continued to speak out despite the risks, wearing Trump hats and waving huge American flags on pickup trucks and boat flotillas. Over four million went to 120 Trump rallies. When Musk bought Twitter and exposed how it was censoring free speech, millions could finally speak their minds on X.

Gladwell concludes that the tipping point is somewhere between 25–30%. If you think your opinion is shared by 5–15% of your friends, if you get ostracized, that’s not a large enough group. But if 25–30% of your friends leave, you subconsciously realize you can join them safely.

The Democrats have transitioned from being the party of the working man to the party of billionaires, atheists, abortion-at-any-time advocates, lifelong bureaucrats, and supporters for trillions in racial reparations.

The Republican party is split between RINOs and true conservatives. RINOs are now more aligned with anti-Trump Democrats and their big business and billionaire donors.

The new Republican party is now an inclusive coalition of working-man families, Christians and pro-Israel Jews, and African-Americans who see that Trump did more for them in four years than the Democrats did in fifty-five. People concerned about health care controlled by Big Pharma saw RFK Jr. join the Trump Train. Immigrants (that is, legal ones) want secure borders. Even football players are doing the Trump dance.

I’d love to see the “Grand Old Party” renamed — perhaps the “Great New Coalition” or “The Common Sense Party.”

The new mindset is, “If you see something that makes no sense, say something. If they won’t listen, then do something. If you can’t do it alone, call ten of your friends to help. If they can’t do it, have them call a hundred of their friends. Don’t stop until the problem is fixed.”

There will be no tolerance for judges who won’t recuse themselves because they can’t be impartial or prosecutors who won’t prosecute real crimes. We will use state laws to disbar or recall them.

Bureaucrats and politicians who won’t do their jobs properly should be fired, recalled, or voted out of office. Anyone committing fraud or corruption should be prosecuted.

Criminal aliens should be rounded up and shipped back to their country of origin, while illegal alien workers who are productive members of our society can be given provisional green cards and embark on a new, streamlined process to become legal citizens.

Trump has a mandate to secure our elections. Any evidence of election fraud should invalidate the results immediately and lead to criminal charges and a do-over. There should be zero duplicate, outdated, or fraudulent entries in state databases, and all machines should be scrapped because they are easily hacked. We must go to paper ballots with same-day counting and equal numbers of observers from both parties.

The tipping point has been reached. Americans reject gender insanity, endless welfare, white guilt, lying, cheating, stealing, and lawfare. We reject a government that allows massive corruption and waste, overspending, and overtaxing.

After thirty years of “woke,” we have awakened to the fact that woke is weak, doesn’t work, and makes no common sense.

Demand a return to patriotism, faith, rule of law, and American greatness.

Tell our squishy “conservative” leaders, “Follow through, or lose your jobs.”

