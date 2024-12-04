Addressing the Hunter Pardon

The repeated claim by President Biden that he wouldn’t pardon Hunter Biden for his criminal behavior has been shown to be a lie. While always laughable, the ubiquitous and solemn Democrat claims of reverence for the rule of law have been shredded. Now, there is widespread chagrin in the Lügenpresse for Hunter Biden’s pardon. While it’s entertaining to see the contortionists covering for Team Blue, there are important steps that must be taken now by those who cherish our constitutional order.

Before getting into what reactions should be, it should go without saying that every father who had the power to pardon his son for crimes for which he is being prosecuted would do so. Some context for this claim is in order. Hunter isn’t accused of being a sociopath. He isn’t accused of murder or rape or felonious property destruction. Tax evasion on the order of $1.4M commends incarceration upon conviction, but the illegal gun procurement would not typically result in incarceration for a first-time offender. And the most egregious crimes, for which Hunter should have been held responsible, have been slow-walked by the corrupt Special Counsel David Weiss so that the statute of limitations has passed.

The father, Joe Biden, pardoned his son. Every empathetic father understands this. However, different standards apply to the President. The President should issue pardons for injustice (think J6 political prisoners) and to avoid unnecessary social turmoil (think President Ford’s pardon of the disgraced Richard Nixon). For his own part, President Joe Biden committed yet another nefarious act with the pardon of Hunter Biden. For this, the President deserves widespread and lasting condemnation and criticism. His putrid legacy has been tarnished by himself yet more.

President Biden’s pardon ostensibly covers all crimes, none of which were specified, for a long span of time. A challenge needs to be made in the courts for such a pardon for unspecified crimes. Pardons addressing particular crimes stand on their own merit. But, a carte blanche get-out-jail-free card, defined for a specific time frame but not specified by particular acts is manifestly unjust. It is counter to our Constitution’s provision for equal treatment under the law and that only specific criminal charges be brought. Hunter Biden’s pardon evading specification of the applicable criminal charges is disqualifying for this scope. The pardon should only apply to the charges in the two cases in which Hunter is entangled.

Speculation is rife that President Biden will follow with more pardons shortly in order to cover all criminal trails taken by other members and agents of the Biden Crime Family. Obfuscation of this scope is necessary in order to preserve Joe Biden’s own skin as head of the syndicate.

There is speculation that President Biden will pardon himself before he leaves office. A challenge should be made in the courts whether such a self-serving act is legitimate. It isn’t dispositive, but President Nixon didn’t pardon himself before he resigned. It fell to President Ford to do this service for his predecessor. It transpired the public was satisfied that Richard Nixon had been thoroughly humiliated and hounded from office into seclusion.

The Supreme Court has affirmed presidential immunity, both during the term of office and afterwards, for official actions taken. The point of President Biden’s self-pardon would be to absolve himself of criminal actions, taken for obviously personal and not official reasons, committed while he was a Senator, Vice President, and President. Presumably, if such criminal actions were specified and visible to American citizens, then there would be an outcry for removal from office. Legitimizing any self-serving pardon begs the question of what, if any, criminal behavior is so heinous that it can’t be included.

Following the argument above, any pardon for himself likely will specify actions over a certain time and not specific criminal actions. For the same reasons already given, such a presidential pardon should be challenged since they are neither constitutional, nor just, nor reasonable.

Finally, congressional investigations need to continue into the Biden Crime Family until every detail, all threads, and the entire tapestry is made available for scrutiny by American citizens. Any person receiving a pardon may not take the Fifth Amendment in a subsequent investigation so all the unsavory details of this unprecedented corruption should be brought into the light of public scrutiny. If justice can’t be served, then at least the light of truth will shine for history.

President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, should be his last. If further proof was needed, Joe Biden is unfit for the office he occupies.

Image: AT via Magic Studio