A Tale of Two Parties

Eighty-three years after the disastrous sneak attack on Pearl Harbor which galvanized our nation to prepare for a long fight and ultimate victory, we have a clearer picture of how Barack Obama (and through him, President Biden) destroyed his party and with it many of our institutions. We now have a leader and a plan to restore their strength. Much has been written about why the Democrats suffered such a devastating loss in the election, but I’m inclined to place great weight on the views expressed by Adam Mill in Chronicles Magazine, who argues persuasively that the Democrats’ decision-making process doomed their chances, a process unlikely to soon change. “Democrats don’t have leaders, rather they have ‘facilitators’ who balance the many competing demands of their disparate coalition, leading to a rigid script of talking points,” he argues. To keep on message is the key autocratic aim of the party, so any “single deviation from the script endangers the entire enterprise.” This explains as well as most theories why Kamala Harris’s rare public interviews devolved into bafflegab word salads. Why in the absence of good sense, the party left the border open, supported pornographic books in public school libraries, “fought for abortion of viable fetuses up until birth, and demanded free sex surgeries for illegal immigrants in custody.”

By contrast, Donald Trump, who had clear views of his own on significant subjects, met with hostile reporters, political critics, and opponents. “He preserves his own agency.” The consequences of their rigid orthodoxy not only damaged their party, but caused all of us to suffer from their tactics, not the least of which is “a widespread crisis of incompetence within the institutions that sacrificed merit for ideological parity.” The party was riddled with corruption, and it spread throughout the government. As Michael Walsh has long contended, the Democrats “are nothing less than a criminal organization masquerading as a political party.”

Which institutions sacrificed merit for ideological parity? Our once great schools of higher education, our military, and the nation’s public health and law enforcement agencies come immediately to mind, but the incompetency, corruption, and extravagant waste of our resources throughout the federal government, not to speak of their illegal censorship of speech and assembly, can best be explained by this analysis as well.

In contrast to the generally incompetent Biden cabinet, who often rose through the ranks of those they were set to govern, President-elect Trump has reached out to some of the most forward-looking, competent, non-governmental leaders to head his government -- people like Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, Howard Lutnik, Scott Bessant, Jared Isaacson, and Kelly Loeffler.

So thoroughly are the Democrats locked out of the new order that Steve Hayward suggests they might now actually rediscover the Constitution:

You have to hand it to Donald Trump’s limitless political genius. Beyond his obvious capacity to drive the media and the left (but I repeat...) out of their minds, some of his singular achievements have gone unremarked. Consider, for instance, that Trump has figured out how to make Democrats actually hate a Kennedy. Republicans have been trying without success to do this for 60 years. It looks like Trump is also making Democrats rediscover federalism. [snip] Good to see the original party of states rights going back to their comfy home. [snip] And before long they might even notice this old document called the Constitution of the United State. Nah -- not even Trump could dream up that.

There’s still a lot of damage between now and the inauguration for Biden to do, and he is doing his best to do it. First, he issued an unheard-of blanket pardon of his son for crimes for which he was found guilty and even those for which he hasn’t been charged for the decade and more that Hunter acted as the family bagman in an influence operation that spanned the globe. This after Joe gave his word as a Biden that he’d never do this, and after a number of top party leaders and popular media lickspittles praised that promise as proof of the party’s commitment to the rule of law. John Kass says that with this pardon, Biden and his party arrogantly laugh at America. He reminds us that Biden knew about Hunter’s business dealings that vacuumed up millions of dollars from, among other countries, China and Ukraine, who wanted influence from the Democrats, knew that Hunter’s laptop, which provided hard evidence of his many crimes, including participation in sex with underaged women, illicit drug use, and political corruption, was true even as he and disreputable intel officials said it was a lie. “The pardon is an unprecedented, corrupt trick that we all knew was coming no matter how brazen and how many times Biden and his media mouthpieces lied about it, Biden isn’t just trying to protect Hunter, he’s desperately trying to cover up the scam he’s been running on the American people for the past decade.”

This week, there are rumors, which the White House spokeswoman will not deny, that he’s considering pardons for a number of people, including Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci. In case you were hoodwinked by media coverage of the government’s handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the House Select Committee has issued a 550-page report on what a disaster the response to the virus was by our generously funded federal government.

In sum :

The conclusion of the report: nothing worked and everything tried resulted in more damage than the pandemic could ever have achieved on its own. In this sense, and given the low bar of expectations for all such political commissions, every champion of truth, honesty, and freedom should celebrate this report. It is an excellent breaking of the ice around the topic. Note that this report has received very little press attention, which only further underscores the problem. Coming in for heavy criticism: gain-of-function research, the deference to the WHO, the lab-leak coverup, the funding of pharma cutouts, business and school closures, mask mandates, the lack of serious attention to disease monitoring, vaccine mandates, the sloppy approval process, the vaccine injury system, the banning of off-the-shelf therapeutics, social distancing, the rampant fraud in business loans, the effects of monetary policy, and more. Ignored in the report: the rental moratorium, the frenzy of Plexiglas and air filtration, the push for sanitizing all things, the reopening racket designed to prolong lockdowns, domestic capacity restrictions, the division of the workforce between essential and nonessential, the role of CISA and the intelligence agencies, the CDC’s push for mail-in ballots that might have been decisive in the national election, and the astonishing gibberish over the infection fatality and case fatality rates. There is so much more to chronicle and criticize that the report could have been 10 or 100 times as long.

I’m old enough to remember the “Merry Minuet,” which points out the whole world is festering with unhappy souls. This week, Syria joins the nations in turmoil. Trump warns we should stay out of this mess that Obama created.

And while Obama looks increasingly crushed by the results of the last election, even to the point where his usually glib patter is failing him, the world is treating Trump, even before the inauguration, as our head of state. He ended the week in Paris, where he was warmly greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron for the reopening of the rehabbed Notre Dame Cathedral, which had been gutted by a fire of unknown origin. Is this celebration meant to be a tribute to the reinvigoration of Western values? Maybe that’s the intention, but unless Western Europe and the EU do something about their invasion by those who do not share these values, it will just be a tribute to those artisans who did such a fine job of restoration.

Image: Michael Ramirez