A J6 Testimony

I knew I was in trouble when the media accounts of J6 took the tone they did on J7. Nothing the media said matched with what I had seen myself. Skeptical of the media since 1980, even I was a bit surprised at how decisively the tone and anger and verbiage synched across channels. My first introduction to atrocious media corruption came in 2004, when I cabbed down to the Institute of Medicine on Constitution Avenue in D.C. to see for myself the conference on the link between autism and vaccines. Since I was a longtime chiropractor practicing four blocks from the Capitol on Capitol Hill, I could attend in person.

The conference lasted all day, and there was no way a person could listen to every presenter and not know that there is a link between shots and the aluminum adjuvant jump-starters and the mercury preservatives in vaccines — aluminum and mercury being two of the most neuro-toxic substances on Earth.

Yet, next day, The Washington Post reported that the conference assured that there was no link between autism and vaccines. Holding the paper in hand, I said to myself, “So that’s how Washington makes the sausage.” In every piece on autism and vaccines since then that I’ve scanned the citations for, that Post article is always referenced.

Jump-cut back to J6. Let’s remember how Tucker Carlson got fired. He started showing clips from the video inside the Capitol on J6 — exposing how one Capitol Police officer was reported by media to have been murdered, yet the man was calmly seen making an inspection of the building three hours after he was supposed to have been beaten to death. Carlson also reported that the officer was calmly texting with his brother later that night, as other sources had reported.

Tucker’s famous last words were to the effect of “Tomorrow night, we’ll go deeper into the [J6] video” to expose more lies that we had been told.

He never did that show. It was reported that he was called into meetings and warned not to go down the J6 rabbit hole. Fox News had already been lawfared in New York to the tune of one billion dollars for allegedly allowing misrepresentation of the facts surrounding the 2020 election.

I directly experienced the same wall of lies with respect to events alleged to have occurred between myself and Officer Jeffrey Smith. I am supposed to have attacked Jeffrey Smith, and this attack is supposed to have led in some way to his suicide nine days later. The lawyer for the widow of Officer Smith, and the widow herself, and the father of the unfortunate officer, have defied video evidence from five different angles to say repeatedly that I attacked the officer with three different sorts of weapons, or finally my bare hands, since, they accuse, I am a Tai Chi master. The story keeps evolving, but the images on the five tracks of video do not.

The media told five truths about me: my name; my profession; my address four blocks from the Capitol; that I do and teach Tai Chi; and that I was in the Capitol on January 6, 2021. All other offered details are not just lies — they are lies that could get me ruined or killed in this political climate.

This “political climate” seems as counter-rational, as artificial, as fake, as staged, perhaps, as J6 itself. Any thinking moral person must wonder at some point about these great fog banks of propaganda that have blown across the land in recent years. Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, and others have described how the 2020 riots resemble the CIA-created device called a “color campaign.” The color campaign is a device the CIA uses to intimidate the ruling class in a foreign country so that they fold. The curious string of events we have witnessed — that I have witnessed firsthand — seems to have created the Terror State, the Punishment State we have been living through. This is for those of us who feel the human impulse to question Democrat and Washington authority on big items such as public health and the grooming of American self-hate. The great fog banks of propaganda seem not to care what facts are, nor that innocent people could be killed or worthy American and Western civilization institutions abandoned.

My civil case is proceeding. To date, I am the only J6 defendant who will be taken to civil court for wrongful death. This, despite the prosecution introducing five different threads of video — including the body cam of Officer Smith — to show that I didn’t come close to even facing the officer.

I am grateful that he told the judge twice that they had slowed down the tape and looked at every possible angle, and that I didn’t do anything but put my hands up in a defensive gesture. I think the prosecutor took the time to carefully cover this ground because I would not be surprised if he had gotten serious threats as well.

As a result, my sense is that I have been Borked or Trumpified. Every detail in The Washington Post and the HuffPost was trimmed to turn me into a pariah for the Democrat party. This, after nearly four decades of exemplary chiropractic biophysics (the crème de la crème) service to the ruling class. Every factoid, each detail, seemed cut to turn on the amygdala, the reptile brain, of those willing to become the goon squad against those who question a certain authority. The purpose of this curious orchestration has never been disclosed by the invisible parties seemingly in control of it, whose secrecy appears to be basic to the ruse to make us think that all of this emotion is the natural outflow of the human mystique as we grope toward a higher level of being.

I am personally fascinated by ethics, social dynamics, history, human health, and what human beings seem to be collectively striving for. Even if I weren’t, I probably would have walked down to the J6 election protest four blocks from my front door. I saw Trump give his speech on television around midday, urging peaceful protest, and I then recognized from experience the low hum in the air over the usually sleepy Capitol Hill neighborhood. That sound meant that a huge gathering of humans had formed at the Capitol or Supreme Court. One gets to know the breathing patterns of that unique neighborhood and the political moods that travel through.

My fixation on political conflict and human realization began in 1977, when I read in my sociology textbook about the experiments in rat overpopulation by Calhoun. The increased infanticide, suicide, homosexuality, and homicide Calhoun observed when unchecked population growth could happen with sufficient food, he called “behavioral sink.” What occurred to me was that the creature that has no predator can become predator to itself. What occurred to me was that an overpopulated species can show a tendency to imagine enemies where none truly exist. My hypothesis ever since is that this is probably a design feature meant to spur humanity to a faster realization of its own purpose, and the bitter futility of its own self-destruction.

If the highest plateaus of human conflict have no point in us learning from them, then I fear that life, and the Democrat party’s violence and self-destruction, lacks any value at all.

But it is far more likely that the risk and cost of human conflict have the most to offer in terms of after-action lessons. And I suspect that this belief is a measure of sanity.

Hearing the low hum of a vast body, I snatched my iPhone and headed out the door.

