Why It’s Too Late for Democrat Postmortems

Democrats picking through the entrails of their 2024 presidential election failure can’t help their cause, because, to quote Dr. Vern Coleman, writing on another topic, “They are communists, whether they know it [or admit it] or not.” Communists have a fundamental problem with how human beings operate, and with how much progress human beings have made raising their quality of life, and they have this problem because human beings haven’t fixed all their problems yet. This non sequitur lies at the heart of communists and Democrats ultimately believing that terror will stop humans from being imperfect.

Over the past sixty years, Democrats have shown us that they are decidedly engaging in terror the more they are in power to get what they want. On a progressive scale, anyone who confronts Democrats, foils them, or even tells them things they do not want to hear is terrorized and ruined. Poor Ashli Babbitt was even gunned down in cold blood. Whether this resistance, delay, conflict, or distraction is internal or external to communism or the Democrat party makes no difference.

Progressive resistance is progressively terrorized. This is why pollsters cannot tell Democrats the truth. Pollsters know they will be assaulted or fired depending on how much they tell the emperor he has no clothes.

Communist and any serious leftist ideation has a bottomless problem with God, religion, family, commerce and enterprise (capitalism), prosperity, normal sexual mores, and the innate meritocracy of raising your brother’s quality of life for hire. They hold a fundamentalist view that there is something wrong with all of these existentialities. The serious left wants all of these existentialities blown up in the hope that something better will arise from the fallout.

But there is only one alternative to the Adam Smith–style innate, voluntary interaction of commerce and enterprise, where buyer and seller both basically agree that the transaction raises both their qualities of life. That lone alternative transaction is the non-voluntary one of kings, tyrants, and elites, where you give whatever they ask and accept whatever they “pay” (even nothing), with no power to refuse.

Fundamentally, communist canon preaches that the first step toward Utopia is to blindly follow the communist elite or dictator into a phase where our instincts to better ourselves are squashed by any means necessary. Even the Cloward-Piven welfare detonation of economics to blow up capitalism is acceptable.

This analysis is not over-simplistic. Any addition to this scenario is a distinction without a difference.

The foundation of Western civilization and the American miracle are both erected on a) the innate meritocracy of raising our brother’s quality of life for hire, where success and wealth are built on whoever does this best, and b) steadily questioning authority so that elites do not pill-roll themselves over time into a professional psychotic goon squad. This is what Democrats have become. The only way to “win” politically with this manifestation of yourself is to lie about everything associated with you — who you are, how you work, what you want, how you think, what you achieve, what you have achieved.

This psychosis has to kill that which tells the truth about it. This is why reason and human instincts to improve matters exist. This antagonistic irrationality is the catalyst and enzyme for agonistic reality, because one hand cannot wash itself.

However clumsily human beings have stumbled in their evolution toward each realization of how to make the world a better place, the realizations themselves are without equal. Our only problem is that we are slow on the uptake.

The leftist ideal to tear down everything we have accomplished because we still have problems makes no sense. Thus, leftists’ methods are fundamentally disastrous. Thus, they always bring huge swaths of murder and economic ruin — as the Marxist body count and economic record prove.

You can only “sell” this program to people, and hide it in plain sight, if you somehow hypnotize people — hence, the psychopaths of history began to piece together the invention of propaganda.

Propaganda was invented to serve only one purpose: to divide. It divides us by the repetition of a lie: that some of us are more special than “those people over there.” The supremacy of propaganda convinces some of us that we know better than those people over there — and if we can just get rid of those people over there, we can suddenly cure all of our problems.

This is communism, leftism, supremacy, bigotry, and propaganda in a nutshell. And the more any tyrants stress their population, the more that population is brain-injured to begin to believe it.

Democrats can’t tell this truth about themselves to themselves or to the population. They can’t even approach this truth because it is so venal. This venality must blame others to survive.

The left therefore always faces this Catch-22. The beliefs and reasoning of the antagonist are designed to be out of phase with holistic reality as consequences edge us toward our grand holistic epiphany. Our desire to raise our quality of life does help create poverty, but it also makes us notice problems and seek patterns in the causes of those problems. We are more efficient as one tribe. And the magnificent unpredictability of genius makes all of us have potential value. So it is hard to argue that some of us should be marginalized and not listened to. Marxism does this shunning and dehumanizing like no one else.

Poverty comes from only two causes: 1) the individual fails to sufficiently help his tribe survive and progress, and 2) human genius, since genius requires replacement costs, and respect and repayment, since otherwise the risk and investment is not worth the effort.

In either case, the poor person should be encouraged to become more productive. It would be good for them and good for us. The left wants to give everything away for free to the welfarists and addict them to welfare so that they blindly vote leftist. This is the basis of leftist thought. It is not holistic, fair, wise, or good for the poor person, who probably has gifts and abilities and willpower he has not yet found that will help him help society.

And so, where do Democrats start in their battle to see themselves and to begin telling themselves and us the truth about them? It is human ego and human nature that elites tend to become snarling monsters who do not care about the little guy. Democrats failed to see this because they have become shameless and detached from reality in the belief that they always know best. We are on our way to discover that this world is so fantastically rational that words like “equifinality” and “superrational” must be used to describe it.

What has happened to Democrat psychopathy is part of that. People run from the fire and stress of psychopathy.

If the operating system of this world and life and existence is as perfect as it seems to be in the construct of consequences, then it only makes sense that a super-rational perfect, almost beyond the comprehension of mankind, must have an antagonist to prod us along to realize what we are missing. If the antagonist is antagonist to a perfect agonist — then wouldn’t the antagonist also have to be perfect in its irrationality, brutality, lack of compassion, ruthlessness, and insatiable ability to ignore all results and embarrassing facts?

The more we prove to ourselves the truth that we are able to improve our condition and understanding without killing, stealing and disinformationalizing one another, thoughtful and sincere people will continue to drop away from the black soul of the antagonism.

Each day, truth will make fewer and fewer takers — out of their own holistic self-interest.

Dr. David Walls-Kaufman is a J6 author and thinker jailed for two months. He has written two novels, Caesar Americus: One Party Rule and Robot, Archangel and the forthcoming nonfiction The Theory of Everything. He lived four blocks from the Capitol and was for decades the chiropractor to the political stars but left the city of his upbringing with the experience of woke persecution and the reversal of the West’s time-honored faith in factual evidence, “innocent until proven guilty,” and the seriousness of the evidence rather than the seriousness of the charge. He can be followed at “walls-kaufman theory of everything.”

