Trump’s Electrifying, World-Changing Victory

It was exactly 1:38 A.M. today that Bret Baier on Fox News said that it was clear “that the next president of the United States of America would be Donald J. Trump.”

Not taking a micrometer of credit away from President Trump 47 and his epically tireless, passionate, often hilariously funny, and brave — in spite of three assassination attempts and then a fourth death threat — countrywide, night-after-night, week-after-week, month-after-month, year-after-year campaign.

Whoever coined the word “superhuman” had a person like Trump in mind!

But I have to give the lion’s share of the credit for President Trump’s decisive, stunning, overwhelming, crushing, thunderous victory to the historically astute, paying-attention, loving-our-country American public.

When you think about it, it is really so understandable.

For the past four years, hardworking Americans resented spending their 8-10-12-14-hour days — more if they have two jobs — working their butts off, only to have their taxes and food prices and gas prices and regulations raised, and crime off the charts, and for what?

To send upward of $175 billion to the Zelensky grifter in Ukraine so he can buy yet another villa and another yacht?

To send not millions, but billions of their hard-earned tax dollars to the murderous, Jew-hating, Israel-loathing jihadist mullahs in Iran so they can put their, ahem, leaders up in decadently luxurious hotels in Qatar?

And, since October 7, 2023, to send more than a billion dollars to the Arabs who call themselves Palestinians...you know, the cheerleaders of the serial murderers known as Hamas and Hezb’allah?

It’s Not Only the Money

Surprise, surprise! American voters have both eyes and ears.

Over the past four years, they — we — witnessed in real time a president with seriously devolving cognitive abilities, as well as erratic behavior, frequent absences, and a trigger temper that finally led the party bosses to force him to step aside.

That was when all the eyes and ears of the American public witnessed the true spectacle of V.P.-cum-presidential-candidate Kamala Harris.

The last time I actually physically cringed at a public personality was when Hillary Clinton spoke Ebonics in front of a black audience. But ol’ Hillary had nothing on the woman I’ve been calling Kalamity for the past four years.

Kamala’s mantra, “What Can Be, Unburdened by What Has Been,” is vintage communist dogma, as this commentator so eloquently explains.

The media, a de facto arm of the Democrat National Committee, succeeded in hiding Kalamity’s deep roots and relationships with vicious anti-American and anti-Semitic radicals, as did her personal pastor, of all people.

But as conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has said: “You can argue against Trump; you can argue for him. But nobody can credibly argue in favor of Kamala Harris.”

The Vote Rig Effort Started Early

One could quite accurately say that “the rig” started when business mogul Donald J. Trump came down the escalator in the Trump Tower in New York City on June 16, 2015, as did the fanatical obsession with removing him from the political arena...even before he crushed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Going back to 2020, Mark Alexander, publisher of The Patriot Post, spelled out the Democrats’ vote-rigging criminal activity to defeat President Trump in devastating detail.

And this year, The Gateway Pundit has done yeoman work in exposing the sordid and longtime pattern of Democrat voter fraud. In this revelatory piece, a Democrat operative, caught in an undercover video, explains how the Democrats “allegedly” stole the 2020 Election in Georgia, from kicking out GOP poll-watchers to a nursing home ballot-harvesting, et al.

In the same vein, Major General Paul E. Vallely (U.S. Army Ret.), in a jaw-dropping article, describes exactly how Democrats steal elections. Just as diabolical is this 17-minute video, in which Mike Benz, deputy assistant secretary for international communication under President Trump, describes an elite-backed war game — a secret Democrat plan — entitled “Military Coup to Stop Trump.”

Too Big to Rig

Mr. Trump had his advantages. In a stunning reversal of decades-long backing, Ms. Kalamity failed to win the endorsements of the Teamsters Union, The Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post — all bastions of endemic leftism.

In addition, the largest Arab-American community (both Muslim and Christian) in the U.S., in Michigan, endorsed Donald Trump for president.

And surprisingly but certainly not intentionally, Mr. Trump got a huge boost from none other than Barack Obama, the guy who is said to be engineering his defeat.

Also, Mr. Trump received a $100M donation from the new Dallas Mavericks owner that Kalamity-backer Mark Cuban sold his team to. I think this is called poetic justice.

And the America First Legal Foundation, headed by Stephen Miller, President Trump’s senior policy adviser and speechwriter, has been unstinting in monitoring the voter fraud efforts around the country and successfully suing the criminals.

According to the prediction of Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative television and radio host, author, political activist, and oddsmaker out of Las Vegas, Nev., the Trump landslide was simply “Too Big to Rig.”

But he also predicted that a Trump win would mobilize the deranged Democrats to extreme measures, the most probable being “nationwide riots, anarchy, looting, burning, and attacks on American institutions. This country could burn like never before in history,” Root said.

The Silent Majority

Although the TV reporting on November 5 tried to be fair and balanced, it was clear after the polls closed that President Trump had ignited an electorate that had genuinely suffered through four years of skyrocketing food and gas prices, taxes, and strangulating regulations.

And to add insult to injury, more billions, even trillions of dollars of taxpayer dollars were spent not only on five wars — count ’em: Darfur, Yemen, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Israel — but also the crushing expense of upwards of 11 million illegal aliens, all enjoying — thanks to the Biden-Harris government — pricey lodgings, hot meals, medical care, education for their children, iPhones, and even monthly stipends that are higher than what American families and veterans receive!

Did the Biden-Harris regime not figure that Americans would be saying to themselves, “Mmmm, five wars...if she wins, will she double that or just throw in a couple more to six or seven wars? Will she institute a mandatory draft like what she and Joe made the COVID shot mandatory for military people, forcing 8,000 to quit...but ultimately winning a huge settlement from the Department of Defense?

In November of 1969, presidential candidate Richard Nixon coined the term “silent majority.” This referred to any large group of people who do not express their opinions publicly but object to or resent or hate what they are witnessing and experiencing and cannot wait to vote the bastards out — a rousing anthem sung by the Australian Spooky Men’s Chorale.

Here is a Trump ad from 2024’s Silent Majority.

What Actually Happened

Two hundred seventy electoral votes is required to elect the president.

By 2 A.M. on November 6, Mr. Trump had 248 Electoral votes and Kalamity had 217. Of course, Democrats were saying it could take three days, six days, three weeks to count the votes. But then Mr. Trump went over the top!

All the TV analysts — from the left, right and center — were predicting a Trump victory and comparing it to the Grover Cleveland presidency of 1885, and then skipping a term until returning to the presidency in 1893.

But Democrats have warned that they’ve already planned widespread protests if Trump declares victory. And many have vowed that even if Trump recaptures the presidency, his most fanatical adversaries, among them Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), will use every legal means to stop him from retaking the White House.

And now that Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) has flipped the Senate to Republican control, Raskin is plumb out of luck.

All of former president Trump’s supporters and all of President Trump’s future supporters applaud him and thank him, as the good garbage man he is, for taking out the trash!

Joan Swirsky is a New York-based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.