Trump 2.0 Is a Reckoning For Democrats, But the Battle Is Not Over

You know what? I’ll give it to them. The Democrat party once ran a hustle of progressive yet reasonable policies. These policies consisted of issues ranging from less spending on the military, more representation for minorities, more spending toward social welfare programs, more gun control, universal healthcare, and more dollars for future alternative energies. Republicans usually resisted these policies, but in the eyes of most moderate Americans, they were simply “reasonable.” These were policies that Americans voted for in 2008 and 2012 during the back-to-back elections of Barack Obama.

Now, I ask a simple question. What in the name of Saint Peter changed over the last decade with the Democrat party? Most critical-thinking people who are grinding away at work and home life, who normally do not care to think about politics, who have voted the Democrat ticket like their ancestors going back to FDR, now realize that the new Democrat party has morphed into Alice in Wonderland, flying monkeys, and psychedelic leftism over the last decade.

It is evident that the hysteria of the Democrat party began on the night of November 8, 2016. The legacy media believed that the darling of the to-be new age, Madam Hillary, would soundly defeat the pusillanimous New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump. They stuck it to the Donald for 1.5 years throughout his first campaign, always assuming the pariah dark horse would never reach 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Image by X

Following the upset of the ages, the years of 2017-2019 were marked with Trump Derangement Syndrome and radical attempts to derail the Trump presidency through the Democrats’ mantra of “any means necessary.” This cult mantra has been nothing short of a total coup d’etat that would put any banana republic revolution to shame.

Enter 2020. Behind the Democrats’ twice impeaching President Trump lurked a headline of a foreign virus, thought to be a minor flu. As it turned out, it was not a minor flu, and we all know the rest of the story. The Democrat party recognized this “never let a good crisis go to waste” moment as the most opportune time in decades to push forward their agenda via psychological terrorism. Who can forget the Biden administration’s Christmas tweet to the unvaccinated? “You’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.” The quote still leaves me speechless.

The so-called election of Joe Biden in November 2020 was the final step in coup d’etat that toppled Trump’s presidency. How did it all happen?

In a nutshell, through coordinated nationwide shock and awe mail-in voter fraud in key precincts and with help from judges turning a blind eye to it. It is as simple as that. The legacy media reinforced this massive voter fraud by echoing a mantra to all who questioned the outcome: “baseless claims, conspiratorial thinking, and disinformation.” The Nazi adage that “the bigger the lie, the more the people will believe” prevailed, and half of America rolled with it.

The goal of the Biden administration has been to carry forward the flame of wokeness into every American’s conscience.

Some may object to this, and for those who do, consider the following:

Do you hold free speech to be sacred? The Democrat party once did but no longer does. It has twisted the very idea of free speech to undermine the First Amendment by elevating people’s “feelings” as a basis for censorship and characterizing as “hate speech” any phrase that is outside the scope of their politically correct lexicon.

Do you support a weaponized justice department that holds American citizens in prison without due process? The Democrat party sure does. Look no further than the so-called January 6th “insurrectionists.” Furthermore, this was the epicenter of the Russiagate noise, along with the impeachment trials, followed by criminal indictments against President Trump. Is it fine and dandy that bureaucrats dismiss law and order to assault their political opponents?

Do you support an open southern border with waves of illegal aliens being inhumanely hustled, oftentimes by ruthless cartels, to be used as the Democrat party’s new pawns? Need I mention narcotics, smuggled with the intent to destroy the very essence of its users, that is, their souls? We also can’t forget sex trafficking, another soul-destroying effort.

Do you support the notion that pre-pubescent teens can, at will, decide to take gender-altering drugs without parental consent because they have become perplexed and held hostage by perverts who aim to ruin the backbone of civilization (i.e., the nuclear family)? The Democrat party not only affirms these so-called “rights” but pushes them full throttle through the public schools and universities.

Do you support using violence to get things your way? The Democrat party does. Look no further than the 2020 rioting, looting, and all-out mayhem that took place across the US.

Do you support wokery and cancel culture? The Democrat party has its nose buried in it. Nowadays, Democrats dismiss plain reason itself because it is steeped in European culture and, therefore, you guessed it, is racist! So, there you have it. Western Civ can now be torn down brick by brick.

The Democrat party’s true colors have been made crystal clear over the last decade by calling their constituents “deplorables,” “racists,” nobodies, and, most recently, “garbage.”

The pundits again declared that Mr. Trump and his supporters would never win another election. Echoes of a not-too-distant past. This did not go unobserved by Americans of all creeds, colors, and backgrounds who have awoken to the games of the “any means necessary” cult of the Democrat party.

The evening of November 5th ushered in a new era and reckoning for Democrats. Donald Trump’s victory, which saw him winning both the popular vote and Electoral College and controlling both houses of Congress, has sent shock waves through the Democrat ranks. While they appear shattered, they are already lurking in the shadows, plotting their next full-frontal assault.

Freedom- and Constitution-loving Americans must peacefully fight the charges and volleys of radical leftism now, more than ever. History shows that Democrats will assuredly attempt to grab hold of the reins of power, yet again, by any means necessary.

Therefore, stand united, with the vibrant strength and spirit of our ancestors and loved ones who sacrificed to preserve our Republic.

Think of heroic Americans who stood their ground like Joshua Chamberlain and the 20th Maine defending Little Round Top at the Battle of Gettysburg or the Second Ranger Battalion capturing the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc.

With any less vigilance, future generations of Americans will not inherit the blessings of liberty.