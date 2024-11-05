The Case for Trump

The key factors to evaluate anyone running for political office are the record, the current pledges, claims by adversaries, the motivation for running, the campaign, and above all the individual.

We first begin with President Trump.

The economic boom under Trump led to historic growth and record-low unemployment across demographics. America gained seven million new jobs causing the unemployment rate to be 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century.

Inflation and the price of fuel were under control. For the first time in nearly 70 years, America become a net energy exporter.

The industrial and farming heartland was revived. 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs were created.

The Dow closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020. The middle class received much-needed tax cuts that boosted savings.

Illegal immigration was down. Trump appointed three conservative judges to the Supreme Court. The hegemony of China was successfully challenged.

ISIS was defeated in the Middle East and peace treaties were signed between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump rebuilt the armed forces but did not enter into gratuitous wars. He also improved the lives of veterans.

Trump fearlessly stood up for religious liberty in the United States and globally.

Despite not subscribing to the insane and restrictive "Green New Deals" promoted by the Democrats, Trump did well with the environment.

The Trump administration's efforts to improve the quality of education in the U.S. were also lauded.

Please click here to read the details about the monumental achievements of the Trump administration.

The Harris-Biden administration maliciously and purposefully undid all progress to cause chaos, hardships, and destruction.

We now look for Trump's reasons for running back then and now.

It is said that all politicians are self-serving, despite their claims. Most politicians enter politics are regular people but retire as multi-millionaires with considerable power. The office enables opportunities to connect with the biggest and best. It also enables them to enable pecuniary gains in exchange for serving cronies.

Trump is a rare politician who lost financially and socially due to his political career.

Before entering politics, Trump was a power player who was looked upon with awe in showbiz, politics, and among the elites. The Democrats lined up outside his office for funds. Showbiz people were eager to pose for pictures with him.

Now that has all melted into thin air. The awe had devolved into hate. It's not that he needs the approval of these people, but still, it doesn't hurt to be part of the establishment.

The baseless negativity surrounding his politics must have affected his business and the Trump brand.

It was not just the hate -- the state machinery was misused to launch sinister conspiracies to target Trump.

There will be those who will claim that Trump was unaware he would be subjected to and if he had known, he would have never entered the race. They will claim he is trapped. But even after being elected, Trump had an easy escape route. He could have abandoned the MAGA agenda and become a puppet in exchange for total immunity.

He could have resigned citing health reasons in exchange for stopping the witch hunts. Upon quitting he would have returned to his life of luxuries and running his business empire.

But Trump didn't give up.

Consequently, he suffered two assassination attempts, four indictments, a raid on his property, insults, and hoaxes.

The reason for this determination is that he is a true patriot who is appalled by the anarchy of the establishment.

He wants to restore peace and prosperity to the world's sole superpower, which has begun to look like a third-world country due to misrule and corruption.

Now for the person.

His detractors often claim that Trump has created a persona largely due to his hit show “The Apprentice.” They claim that in reality he is selfish, hateful, and even cowardly.



That claim was proven false on July 13, 2024, when a gunman opened fire on President Trump and a bullet pierced the upper part of Trump's right ear.

The shock and fear of the experience would cause most people to shudder, hide in panic, and flee the location to safety. It would probably also cause most people to surrender and retreat behind closed doors for ages.

Trump, on the other hand, defiantly emerged from the shield of Secret Service agents and urged his supporters to fight with a clenched fist in the air.

His allies such as Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk expressed amazement that Trump didn't seem psychologically affected by the near-death experience. This fearlessness is impossible to fake. Life is the most valuable possession one has and no one wants to place it in peril. Only brave warriors such as Trump look death in the eye and don't even blink. In fact, Trump joked about it on many occasions.

The Trump campaign from 2015 to 2016 was audacious, fearless, hilarious, and in the end victorious despite the entire establishment being against him.

The campaign in 2020, was fine, however, it was marred by the COVID-19 lockdown and Trump being saddled with the Presidency.

The campaign of 2024 easily surpassed 2020 but miraculously surpassed 2016.

Trump has been focused, positive, funny, and as a result very effective. Unlike before, he participated in events where he interacted with voters and revealed his likable and sociable side.

Trump took advantage of his faltering opponents very well. When Joe Biden insulted his supporters by calling them garbage, Trump rode a garbage truck. This was masterful symbolism of Trump's connection with the working class and lack of hesitation to do what most would consider the worst of jobs.

Trump also spent quality time at a McDonald’s outlet in Pennsylvania, cooking and serving meals to elated customers.

How a candidate runs a campaign provides a prelude to how he will govern upon being elected.

The Trump of 2024 is different from the Trump of 2016 or even 2020. Previously he was unaware of the nefariousness of the establishment and how they concocted hoaxes to destroy him. The Trump of 2024 knows who he is up against.

He will hopefully have a team of tough, uncompromising, and principled members who will unsparingly implement the MAGA Agenda.

Who are his challengers?

There was Kamala Harris who rose from San Franciso to California state politics and D.C. due to favors from her 'mentor.'

Despite not winning a single vote during the 2020 Democrat primary, she was Biden's running mate.

In 2024 she was installed as the nominee as Biden was unceremoniously sidelined.

She is here due to cynical political skullduggery by the establishment intending to put their puppet in the highest office.

Harris has pledged to continue Biden's catastrophic policies, which means a poor economy, high inflation, high fuel prices, open borders, high crime rates, children being subjected to 'gender care,' the outlawing of dissent and political opposition, mandates, diktats, wars, and word salads.

So what do we have here?

On the one side, there's President Trump with a life of achievements, sacrifice, bravery, and hard work.

On the other side, there's Kamala Harris.

Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson summarized Harris well -- she has a miserable record, no policies to speak of, and the IQ of a fence post.

This shouldn't even be a contest.

The choice is obvious.

Image: AT