Overcoming Insurmountable Challenges: Stallone and Trump

This week at a Mar-a-Lago event, Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone introduced President Donald Trump to the stage with some powerful words.



“When I did Rocky, if you remember the first image was a picture of Jesus that says ‘Resurrection A.C. Club.’ I found a church that had been converted to a boxing ring. So the image pans out from Jesus to Rocky being hit and at that moment he was the chosen person, and that’s how I began the journey. Something was going to happen, this man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump," Stallone said.



“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology and this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could pull off what he pulled off,” Stallone confessed of being in awe of Trump.



“I’ll just say this, and I mean it,” Stallone said “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We’ve got the second George Washington. Congratulations,” he said of Trump.

If there is anyone who understands what it takes to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, it is Stallone. Much like Rocky, Stallone's journey to superstardom was plagued with impediments that would have dissuaded most.

Stallone, whose bank account was almost empty, was offered a handsome amount to sell the screenplay of Rocky, which would have other 'stars' play the titular character.

It took perseverance, patience, and conviction to not succumb to this lucrative temptation. In time the right opportunity presented itself to Stallone. Rocky isn't just a milestone in cinema but also a cultural landmark. Stallone's screenplay is considered to be a literary masterpiece.

Much like that of Stallone, Trump's journey to the White House in 2017 was an astounding feat. Trump outwitted the establishment and the political class with decades of experience in political skullduggery. Trump outmaneuvered the mainstream media that ran coordinated campaigns against him. He outdid Hollywood, the 'intellectual class', academia, etc.

Trump emerged triumphant.

All through his Presidency, the establishment, the media, and government agencies engaged in relentless coordinated attacks. There were lies, hoaxes, leaks, and hit jobs from unnamed sources. At times he was branded a traitorous evil genius, on other occasions he was described as an ignoramus, at all times he was characterized as a bigot.

Baseless probes and an impeachment hung like swords over his Presidency.

Most politicians use their office for enrichment, power, and network building. But Trump's foray into politics caused him a loss of wealth, power, and connections.

Most would have capitulated when the first probe began. They would have struck a deal -- either a premature exit or a pledge to abandon the MAGA agenda in exchange for peace. But Trump remains steadfast, he took on the nefarious conspirators during pressers, on social media, and in interviews.

Despite his battles, Trump delivered a robust economy, a protected border, record employment, controlled inflation, and peace around the world.



When Trump was cheated out of the Presidency in 2020, his supporters hoped he could make a comeback, but they also knew that the impediments would be much greater in 2024. This time there were show trials and a raid on Trump's property that violated precedence but also standards of propriety in addition to the usual falsehoods.

They baselessly found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts. Even Trump's critics called it vendetta.

Most would have exited the race in exchange for a full pardon, but not Trump.

But the worst was yet to come.



On July 13th, 2024, President Trump faced an assassination attempt, the bullet missing his head by a whisker.

Most would have quit politics after this life-threatening experience. But Trump fought on with his usual swagger and humor despite looking death in the eyes.

In 2024, Trump supporters knew there was no competition between Trump and Kamala. Yet they feared voter fraud and electoral malpractice as occurred in 2020. But Trump's team had learned its lesson and deployed observers to ensure fairness.

When Trump campaigned in NYC, California, etc. many were baffled why time was being dedicated to liberal bastions where Trump had no chance of winning. We now know that the goal was to enable Trump to win the popular vote.

On election day, Trump achieved the seemingly impossible with a landslide triumph. The outcome was too big to rig.

For his supporters, it was surreal to see President Trump declared as the winner and eventually deliver a victory speech.



Yes, life is a series of occurrences based on the element of chance.



Yes, humans are made of flesh and bone and capabilities have limits.



But occurrences such as these remain inexplicable, that science and logic cannot entirely explain.



President Trump has all the requisite talents for the job. He is a master communicator and persuader. He is a natural showman with a masterful sense of humor. All of this has caused him to form an unbreakable bond with voters. Trump also possesses the leadership and negotiation skills that enabled his successful first term.

But sometimes humans achieve the seemingly unachievable, it transcends rationality. It's not just the talent or skills, it appears like an inexplicable force is guiding the individual.

This is what Stallone was referring to when he called Trump mythical.

Some probably thought Stallone was engaging in flattery or hyperbole when referring to Trump as the second George Washington.

But a bit of pondering proves that Stallone is right again. Washington was the foremost among the Founding Fathers and the first President of the United States of America. In the 18th century, Washington was offered a kingship. But Washington's commitment to republicanism was so implacable that he rejected the offer that would have enabled the aristocracy for him and his offspring.

America would have been a very different nation but for this act of altruism and sacrifice. Washington founded a nation that eventually became the world's only superpower.

But like most great empires, the American Republic fell prey to the corruption, self-interest, and greed of a few in power.

Sadly today, when the word 'Washington' is mentioned, people are reminded less of the foremost Founding Father and more of the place where nefarious self-serving individuals devise ways of enrichment at taxpayers' expense.

It will take a second George Washington to steer the nation back to the principles upon which it was founded.

President Donald J. Trump is the man to begin that movement, hence he is George Washington II.

Few have summarized Donald Trump's unmatched legacy so masterfully; his brevity makes Stallone's pronouncements even more remarkable.

It takes a mind of considerable talent with an understanding of life, history, mythology, and the functioning of the world to spontaneously convey words of such profundity.

Stallone also proved himself to be an independent thinker, who, unlike his peers, wasn't deceived by propaganda. Stallone wasn't intimidated by the Hollywood establishment into silence out of fear of being ostracized or losing lucrative offers.

Stallone spoke his mind freely, proving his fearlessness in addition to his impeccable perspicacity.

Image: Gage Skidmore