We should all be able to agree that leftists rule Big Tech, something that infects not only their search results but now their AI platforms as well. We certainly won’t forget Google’s Gemini depicting our Founding Fathers as a black woman.

Even so, my preferred AI platform, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, mostly seems to remain tolerably woke-free, although it will often equivocate if you hit on a sensitive subject. Otherwise, you get extremely well-reasoned, well-supported answers.

For fun, I asked it a few very specific questions, forcing it to give very specific answers to highly relevant political questions. The answers below are the completely unedited, unredacted conclusions Chat gave to each question. These are fair statements of both party’s platforms if you want to share them with friends:

If your primary focus is keeping more of what you earn through lower taxes, Trump is the candidate more aligned with your goals. His platform emphasizes tax cuts for individuals and businesses, along with opposition to new taxes, especially for higher-income earners. Harris, on the other hand, supports raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to fund government initiatives, which may not align with your preference for reduced taxation.

If your primary concern is fighting crime through strict enforcement and strengthening police departments, Trump is the candidate more aligned with those goals. His platform emphasizes tough-on-crime policies with a focus on police funding, increased patrols, and tougher sentencing. Harris, by contrast, promotes a more balanced approach, prioritizing criminal justice reform and focusing on addressing the systemic causes of crime, which may involve reduced reliance on incarceration and traditional policing strategies.

If your top priority is absolute protection of free speech—even when it involves controversial, offensive, or unpopular speech—then Trump and the Republican platform would be more aligned with your values. They emphasize the First Amendment and oppose speech restrictions, particularly on social media and in academic spaces.

Harris and the Democrats, by contrast, favor moderating speech to ensure safety and inclusivity, which may involve some restrictions that could limit what they see as harmful or misleading speech.

If your top priority is limiting government involvement and rolling back regulations, Trump is the candidate most aligned with that vision. His platform emphasizes deregulation, smaller government, and reduced federal spending, contrasting with Harris’s focus on expanding government programs and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

If your primary goal is to reduce inflation and lower oil prices through expanded fossil fuel production, Trump offers policies more closely aligned with those objectives. His platform prioritizes energy independence, including more drilling and deregulation, which he argues will stabilize energy prices and help curb inflation. Conversely, Harris supports the transition to renewable energy, which may result in higher short-term energy prices, making her approach less aligned with your goal of immediately lowering inflation and oil prices.

If your priority is that Israel should have free rein militarily to confront Hamas and Hezbollah without diplomatic constraints or oversight, Trump and the Republican platform are more aligned with your position. Trump’s stance focuses on unconditional support, ensuring that Israel has the weapons and political backing to conduct military operations as it sees fit. The Democratic platform, while still supportive of Israel, is more likely to emphasize humanitarian concerns and encourage measured responses, which may not align with your desire for unqualified support.

If your priority is banning hormonal or surgical interventions for minors in the context of gender transition, Trump and the Republican platform align with your views. They advocate for prohibitions on gender-affirming treatments for minors, emphasizing protection from irreversible decisions at a young age. On the other hand, Harris and the Democratic platform argue for expanded access to these treatments, believing that gender-affirming care is essential for the well-being of transgender youth.

If your top priority is ensuring that access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams is determined by biological sex, Trump and the broader Republican platform align with that view. The Republican stance emphasizes segregating spaces by biological sex to protect privacy and fairness, particularly in sports. Conversely, Harris and the Democrats focus on transgender inclusion, advocating for access to facilities and sports based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

If your primary concern is closing the border to ensure comprehensive vetting of immigrants, Trump is the candidate whose policies align more with this goal. His platform emphasizes physical barriers, strict enforcement, and reducing both illegal and legal immigration, focusing on security-first immigration policies.

In contrast, Harris supports more lenient immigration policies, including expanded legal pathways and a focus on the humane treatment of migrants. While she does not neglect border security, her approach prioritizes addressing immigration through systemic reforms rather than strict enforcement or deterrence policies.

If you are deeply concerned about the national debt and want a candidate committed to limiting federal spending, Trump is more likely to align with your goals. While his track record includes both spending increases (particularly on defense) and deficits, his rhetoric emphasizes cutting government size and reducing taxes, which appeals to those seeking fiscal restraint. However, it’s important to recognize that Trump’s strategy relies heavily on economic growth and tariffs, which are unpredictable tools for deficit reduction.

Harris, by comparison, offers more structured government programs that will likely require sustained or increased spending, making her a less appealing choice if debt reduction is your top priority.

If your top priority is to ensure that schools, workplaces, and promotions are based solely on merit—without consideration of race or identity—Trump and the Republican platform align more closely with that vision. Their focus is on race-neutral policies and merit-based evaluations. In contrast, Harris and the Democratic platform emphasize equity and inclusion, supporting policies that account for race and identity to address systemic inequality.

If your goal is to restore the nation to the Founders’ vision of limited government with state sovereignty, minimal federal intervention, and a strict interpretation of the Constitution, Trump and the Republican platform are better aligned with those principles. His policies emphasize downsizing the federal government, promoting state autonomy, and appointing originalist judges who limit the role of government, reflecting the ideals of the American Founding Fathers.

If you believe that abortion should be legal early in pregnancy, banned in the 9th month, and that states should be responsible for setting rules for the in-between period, Trump’s stance on allowing state control aligns more closely with your views. While Trump does not explicitly promote federal restrictions on abortion in the first trimester, he and many Republicans are committed to banning late-term abortions and leaving most other decisions to state governments.

Harris, on the other hand, supports federal protections for abortion throughout pregnancy, which would override state-level compromises and could allow abortions at later stages under certain circumstances.

If you prioritize a leader whose strength and resolve are seen as commanding global respect—even at the cost of alienating some allies—Trump would likely be the candidate to align with your goals. His “America First” policies and assertive posture have been viewed as projecting power, even if controversial. In contrast, Harris emphasizes cooperation and diplomacy, which may foster stronger alliances but might not align with a desire for a leader known for uncompromising strength and unilateral action.