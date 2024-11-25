No Wake for the Woke

Democrats will learn nothing from their electoral drubbing. If they were capable of self-reflection and intellectual growth, they would not need “safe spaces” or social media platforms dedicated to mass censorship. When you are so afraid of dissent that you feel psychologically compelled to label all contrary opinions as “hate speech,” you are not a fully functioning adult willing to process new information and adapt accordingly. You are a toddler whose reflexive instinct is to cry, scream, and call everyone a “poopy head” when you don’t get your way.

We have seen the “poopy head” routine play out on cable television for weeks. Democrat operatives tell their dwindling viewing audience that they lost the election because of “disinformation,” racism, and misogyny. Americans are just too “stupid” and “deplorable” to be trusted with the vote. The country is a MAGA junkyard filled with “garbage” human beings.

The hyperventilating harpies of The View insist that Kamala Harris ran a “perfect campaign.” If anyone is to blame for her loss, the formaldehyde femmes explain, it is the news media. “Journalists” should have used all their airtime reminding Americans that President Trump is “literally Hitler.” You see, America, Democrats didn’t lose because they’re stark raving mad! They lost because of bad “messaging”!

What’s the answer for their woe? Isn’t it obvious? The Democrat party must simply double down on its “winning” policy agenda! America’s borders must be made even less secure so that narco-terrorists, sex-slavers, and foreign soldiers can operate more freely across the continent. Congress must waste trillions more on impractical “green energy” schemes and limit the domestic production of oil and natural gas. We must have more inflation, crime, and illegal immigration until Americans are willing to admit that they’ve never had it so good!

Now is the time for the government to embrace “transgenderism” as a state religion. We must punish faithful Americans who believe in biological reality. We must promote more military men in high heels and skirts. We must have more drag shows for elementary school kids. We must have more child-grooming, adolescent genital mutilation, and prepubescent sterilization. We must have more men beating up women in sports. We must have more pronouns. We must be less judgmental of pedophiles and more willing to put children in harm’s way. We must be more accepting of dangerous delusions. Inclusivity demands it!

Americans must redefine censorship as free speech. We must ban all commentary Democrats don’t like as “harmful disinformation.” We must demand more “woke” indoctrination. We must hire more Democrat prosecutors, IRS agents, and FBI storm troopers willing to imprison Americans for their unapproved beliefs. The First Amendment must be reinterpreted as protecting only State-sanctioned speech. Until Americans are intimidated into silence, we can never truly be free!

Now that’s a winning political platform! Who wouldn’t want to be part of the “progressive” movement for higher costs, less liberty, and abject dependency on the State? It’s as Hillary Clinton asked back in 2016: with this kind of policy agenda, how could any Democrat not be fifty points ahead?

We know how. Democrat delusions don’t match Americans’ everyday reality. Americans do not need a medical degree to understand that men are biologically different from women. They do not need an MBA to appreciate that everything costs more today than when Biden and Harris first came to office. They do not need a law degree to recognize that Democrat prosecutors, a corrupt Department of Justice, and partisan judges are persecuting half of America for their personal beliefs. They do not need a journalism degree to recognize that corporate news “reporters” have become nothing but propagandists for the State. They do not need the Department of Homeland Security to release accurate border records or for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to release accurate crime statistics. Americans can see with their own two eyes that mass illegal immigration and rising violent crime have made their hometowns unsafe.

Democrats can’t win elections honestly unless their delusions are accepted as false truths. When the American people think for themselves, Democrats lose at the ballot box. And no matter how persistently Democrats broadcast their delusions over the airwaves these last four years, a healthy majority of voters recognized them as lies.

I come from an area that conservatives throughout the West would recognize. As children, we were punished for calling people names, but we were also regularly reminded, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words shall never hurt me.” In this way, we were taught to be respectful of others but also to ignore meaningless insults. We were taught to stand up for ourselves. We were taught not to run away from necessary fights. We were taught to solve our own problems and to look out for our family and friends. We were taught not to follow the crowd and always to think for ourselves. We were taught to be humble and caring but also fierce and brave. Although “woke” politicians would pretend otherwise, this kind of culture grows like verdant vines across the American and European landscape.

Why is that so? Because it’s the kind of cultural incubator that produces strong, psychologically healthy, determined, and self-sufficient individuals. Conservative communities create resilient citizens capable of solving problems. When children are taught that hardship is a part of life, they develop into adults who face adversity head-on. Young people who are encouraged to care for themselves do not wait for government agents to come to their rescue. A community that promotes faithful service to God teaches citizens that they should be more than obedient servants of government. In other words, conservative communities produce survivors. And survivors tend to outlast people who are “triggered” by words and mistake dissent for “violence.”

How have Democrats handled President Trump’s resounding election victory since November 5? The U.S. State Department decided to fund “therapy and listening sessions” for heartbroken employees (so much for the notion that our spies and diplomats are made of sterner stuff). Stephen Colbert and other overpaid late-night “comedians” have turned their shows into group counseling services for damaged Democrats unable to accept Kamala Harris’s loss. Meathead Rob Reiner, who confidently predicted Kamala’s victory on Election Day, is so distraught that he has checked himself into a mental health facility. News organizations are so distressed over their loss of influence that overrated “journalists” take turns screaming at the public for having rejected their pro-Harris talking points. Joy Reid and other mentally unstable hosts on MSNBC are warning Democrats to cut off communications with their Trump-supporting relatives. Breitbart has put together a growing list of post-election incidents that include Democrat teachers terrorizing students, Democrat doctors threatening patients, Democrat psychiatrists conspiring to harm Trump voters, Democrats working to bankrupt Trump-supporting businesses, Democrats divorcing their Trump-voting spouses, Democrats threatening or committing acts of violence against MAGA Americans, and several Democrats who actually carried out heinous acts of murder in response to President Trump’s victory.

All of this unhinged behavior is utterly unacceptable in a tenuously sane world. Yet all of this madness is entirely predictable in a world saturated with Democrat delusions.

Democrats are a danger to themselves and others. On the other hand, one musical genius did manage to transform Democrats’ election breakdowns into a heavy metal work of art.

This much is certain: people this psychologically unstable are not survivors. They cannot endure conflict. Hell, they can’t even endure intellectual debate. They need censorship and “safe spaces” to avoid melting into an emotional puddle. Democrats will not control the future because they can barely control themselves. Their ideas are dying and not worth remembering. There will be no wake for the “woke.” We’ve already said our goodbyes. Good riddance.

