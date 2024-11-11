Let the Reckoning Begin

President-elect (that does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?) Donald Trump delivered a shock and awe election victory on November 5. Those most surprised are the corporate media, Hollywood, and the paid Democrat X-shills, all living in their social media bubbles.

I wasn’t terribly surprised, as I have been tracking the polls on these pages for some time. Aside from the numbers, enthusiasm was on Trump’s side, culminating in four rallies the day before the election, which ended in the wee hours of the morning.

Compare that to Candidate “Joy,” who held small rallies with trashy rapper guests who were as verbally challenged as their favored candidate.

Prognostications of delayed results, electoral theft, false flag operations, and the like never materialized, at least not significantly. Although I admit I was worried sick about a repeat of 2020, I also noted in my writings that Trump is a smart guy and would not run the same campaign as he did in 2020, this time expecting a different result.

Screenshot The Last Refuge

That’s the definition of insanity. Trump, for all the claimed faults leveled against him by critics, is quite sane. Not to mention, he is smart, savvy, and determined.

From having scores of ballot watchers and attorneys in swing states, ready to pounce on any electoral irregularities, to having his daughter-in-law running the RNC, to a brilliant media campaign, serving fries at McDonald’s and riding in a garbage truck, this was not a repeat of 2020.

Now Trump must make it through the transition, over two months until the inauguration, when lawfare pit bulls will bare their fangs. They will try to put Trump in jail for his nonsensical crimes. I would love to see that.

Trump can take over Rikers Island for his transition team, leaving NYC to figure out what to do with thousands of displaced prisoners. Let NYC deal with the security concerns of business and government leaders visiting the prison daily, clogging up Manhattan traffic.

Imagine President-elect Trump holding court in an orange jumpsuit. This would make the McDonald’s and garbage truck scenes pale in comparison. I doubt this will happen, but wowza if it does!

Trump has a busy agenda ahead of him. Closing the border, disentangling the U.S. from unnecessary wars, and unleashing Elon Musk to perform radical liposuction on the morbidly obese administrative state.

Then there must be a reckoning. Or, as Trump would say, “returning the stolen diamonds.” Where to start?

Spygate over fabricated Trump-Russia collusion, impeachments, and other assorted lawfare, including the Mar-a-Lago raid. Other loose ends include Hillary Clinton’s emails, Anthony Weiner’s laptop, the Biden family’s foreign influence peddling, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the weaponized January 6 protests, investigations, and prosecutions, to name a few.

The easiest place to start, as in low-hanging fruit, is the 51 intelligence officials claiming in writing with their signatures that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation,” influencing the 2020 election.

Isn’t that an insurrection? Let’s take it apart.

Government officials take an oath of office which, among other things, affirms,

I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

What happens when said officials violate this oath? That’s called “insurrection,” which is defined by US Code partially as,

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States.

For clearer language, let’s turn to Britannica,

Insurrection, an organized and usually violent act of revolt or rebellion against an established government or governing authority of a nation-state or other political entity by a group of its citizens or subjects.

Enough background. Let’s talk about two insurrections, one falsely named and the other one ignored.

According to the corporate media, Democrats, and a handful of Trump-deranged Republicans, January 6 was an “insurrection” on par with the holocaust, World War 2, or 9/11.

Except that on January 6, 2021, President Donald Trump was the government. Was he trying to overthrow himself when he told his rally audience to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”? How much of this “insurrection” was instigated and carried out by federal agents? What role did Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi play?

So many questions and so little curiosity from the media and the January 6 “committee”. What about another insurrection that is being dutifully ignored? And who are these insurrectionists?

I refer to former Director of National Intelligence under the Obama administration, James Clapper. He, along with associates in the intelligence community, also known as spooks, attempted to subvert the 2016 and 2020 elections, the latter one successfully.

They also attempted successfully to undermine Donald Trump’s candidacy and administration by casting doubt on his legitimacy as president through fabricated ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Paul Sperry, in Real Clear Investigations, does a deep dive into the Clapper insurrection. I will highlight his findings.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton,

Clapper issued the unprecedented intelligence advisory with Obama’s personal blessing. It seemed to lend credence to what the Clinton camp was telling the media — that Trump was working with Russian President Vladimir Putin through a secret back channel to steal the election. Sure enough, the Democratic nominee pounced on it to smear Trump at the debate.

Yet there was zero evidence of this, as verified by the Mueller and Durham reports. Fast forward four years to another presidential debate.

In 2020, he was the lead signatory on the “intelligence” statement that discredited the New York Post’s October bombshell exposing emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which documented how Hunter’s corrupt Burisma paymasters had met with Joe Biden when he was vice president. It was released Oct. 19, just three days before Trump and Biden debated each other in Nashville. Fifty other U.S. “Intelligence Community” officials and experts signed the seven-page document, which claimed “the arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

If Hunter’s laptop was disinformation, how could it be introduced by DOJ prosecutors as evidence in his recent felony gun trial? It turns out the FBI knew the laptop was real and suppressed the story, giving Biden a debate talking point.

The FBI, which had known Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic since 2019, admitted to Twitter that it was real on the day the New York Post published its reporting on the laptop — but then switched its narrative to “no further comment” and refused to acknowledge the laptop’s veracity to any other Big Tech companies ahead of the 2020 election.

Did Clapper and the 51 spooks change (rig) the 2020 presidential election?

One of the “fact-checkers,” Politifact, acknowledged that 19% of Americans would have changed their vote if they knew the laptop story was real.

Another poll from Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics found: “A whopping 79 percent of Americans suggest President Donald Trump likely would have won reelection if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Another survey from The Polling Company discovered that 45% of Biden voters in swing states said they were “unaware of the financial scandal enveloping Biden and his son” and that full knowledge would have led more than 9% of these Biden voters to not vote for him, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump and giving Trump the election.

Paul Sperry summarized the insurrection,

Clapper’s well-timed pseudo-intelligence in 2016 and 2020 helped Clinton and Biden make the case against Trump as a potentially Kremlin-compromised figure, charges that crippled his presidency and later arguably denied him reelection.

In other words, an organized revolt against an established government. An insurrection.

This was a real insurrection or coup against a presidential candidate and sitting president, not someone in a shaman costume strolling with Capitol Police through the US Capitol or grandma strolling the Capitol grounds.

This isn’t simply lawfare involving corrupt local or state prosecutors and judges twisting the law into pretzels to convict and imprison their political opponents. This coup is organized by the highest level of the U.S. government, past directors of intelligence agencies, and promoted by a colluding media.

This is the real insurrection. Where is Congress exercising its constitutional oversight responsibility? Is this what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution?

What do other countries do? Here’s a recent story, “A Bolivian general has been arrested and accused of mounting a coup against the government.”

Where are the American insurrectionists? They have university appointments and cable news gigs and are writing books, tweeting, and doubling down on their actions with no media scrutiny or legal reckoning.

Why aren’t these insurrections languishing in jail under horrific conditions, as are so many January 6 protesters? If such election rigging occurred in another country, Jimmy Carter, the UN, and a slew of international election monitors would be apoplectic.

Yet when the American government does this, only crickets.

These 51 intelligence officials should have their security clearances revoked at minimum. But the reckoning should involve more, including indictment and prosecution to the full extent of the law.

Expand the circle further to include all those perpetuating other hoaxes to undermine the Trump administration. Since multiple people colluded and participated, this constitutes a conspiracy, and RICO statutes apply.

The deep state insurrectionists are fearful indeed, as verbalized by CNN, “Trump again suggests he would try to prosecute his political opponents if reelected.” Oh, the horror to have Trump do to them what they have been doing to him since his Trump Tower escalator ride nine years ago.

There must be a reckoning and course correction, or else America is firmly a banana republic dictatorship. As Trump said shortly before the 2016 election, “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People.”

When Trump takes office on January 20, the reckoning must begin.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor

Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack

Truth Social @BrianJoondeph

LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph