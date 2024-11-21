Jennifer Rubin's Venom

Recently, Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin claimed that Senate Republicans who approve of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks must pay a "political price."

"The people who irresponsibly put dangerous, treasonous, unfit people in positions of authority are responsible not only for those people but for all the horrors that will unfold" "Democrats better get started now tracking these people, holding these people accountable, and making clear to ordinary voters who voted for what and who’s responsible for what." "You have to be pithy. What do I mean by pithy? How about this: Republicans want to kill your kids. It's actually true." "If you're gonna oppose vaccinations, if you're gonna stop breakthrough medical research, if you're gonna allow minors and all sorts of people to get semi-automatic weapons, which they use to shoot up schools, well, then you are responsible for kids' health and death, unfortunately. It has to be that simple and that direct, and it has to be over, and over, and over again,"



Rubin also supported the boycott against her MSNBC colleagues Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski who sort of acknowledged their failings following the electoral results and met with President Trump in a move that seemed like remedial measures.

Last month, Rubin attacked WaPo owner Jeff Bezos for preventing the paper from endorsing Kamala Harris:

"A billionaire who has a business aside from The Post that does business with the federal government deciding not to run afoul of a man who has declared war on democracy and on the free press, and I still find it absolutely inconceivable that someone who owns a newspaper would do this."



"I am equally troubled by the fact that the reason given was not candid, was not accurate. Why mess around if you say, 'Hey, I'm a businessman. I don't want to endorse anyone because I don't want to affect those businesses.' Yeah, everyone will be aghast, but at least you'd be honest. At least you'd be taking responsibility" "This is a matter of how free societies defend themselves against fascist threats."

Now for some facts.

A winning President has the right to choose whoever he deems suitable for his cabinet.



Rubin's threat to Senate Republicans should they approve of Trump's picks is anti-democratic, also the "political price" warning could seen as a call to violence, especially considering Trump survived two assassination attempts.



"Democracy Dies in Darkness" is the motto of the WaPo. With her vile threats, Ruben attacked democratic values with a sledgehammer.

Like Democrats usually do, she blamed her opponents for what her side was guilty of. With their advocacy for abortion and gender alteration procedures for young children, it is the Democrats who are destroying the lives of children.

Her attack against Bezos was baseless too. Bezos expected Kamala to lose and didn't want his paper to suffer the ignominy of endorsing a loser. If Bezos feared reprisals from Trump, he would have blocked anti-Trump articles on the WaPo.

So why must we care about the insane claims of a washed-up WaPo contributor driven to derangement following the Trump landslide victory? Simply because it reveals the thinking of the Democrats.

Why should we care about the Democrats when Trump won with a landslide? Trump did win all the swing states, the Electoral College, and the popular vote. President Trump won 2,552 counties while Harris won just 382 counties.

Yet despite having an abominable record and being a catastrophic candidate, Harris won 74,103,830 votes.

The members of the media such as Rubin are self-righteous and brainwashed, which prevents them from comprehending the vacuousness of their utterances. The likes of Rubin are inhabitants of their echo chambers where diversity of thought is forbidden and mediocrity is celebrated as long as there is adherence to groupthink.

Rubin has recently locked her X'profile to avoid scrutiny.

Rubin's copious shortcomings were exposed when Bill O'Reilly challenged her about the mendacity of her claims against him. Ruben embarrassed herself as she floundered and blundered through the segment, unable to cite a single fact.

The problem is that 74.1 million who voted for Biden's debacle-prone deputy still believed every syllable presented in the mainstream media. The mainstream media is the propaganda wing for the Democrats, which explains why their opinions and buzzwords for any given occurrence are always identical and in perfect synchronicity.

This is how they successfully concoct and push narratives until they become the mainstream de facto premise in D.C.

A perfect example is the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. This premise was so preposterous that Trump mocked it during his campaign.

The proponents of this disinformation campaign were relentless but vague. They couldn’t tell if votes were altered by the Russians. They couldn't cite specifics about any exchanges between Trump and the Russian government. They merely engaged in innuendo while repeating the word 'collusion'.

The hysterical drum-beating about 'collusion' caused the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The probe hung like a sword for almost two years of Trump's first term and cost taxpayers $32 million.

Many of Trump's allies were targeted, often with unusual force. When Trump was cleared the probe report was purposefully worded vaguely to imply guilt. Consequently, Democrats are still baselessly claiming that Trump is subservient to Putin.

Republicans should have dismissed and ridiculed the premise of collusion. They should have launched a pressure campaign to demand that the probe be shut down. Instead, they were hesitant and meek. Some even supported the probe in an attempt to prove to be the 'good ones'.

Trump's then A.G., Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe, which gave the Democrats a free rein.

This was Democrats attempting to invalidate the mandate Trump received in November 2016 and they were successful.

Back in 2017 Republicans controlled the White House, the House, and the Senate, yet they were relegated to helpless spectators while the Democrats used the state machinery to wreak havoc against their primary political opponent.

The probe slowed the pace of the implementation of the MAGA agenda. The probe and the GOP failure to counter Democrat hoaxes were the leading reasons for the routing the Republicans faced in the 2018 mid-terms.

Once the Democrats were in control of the House their sole goal was to destroy Trump which they attempted with two baseless impeachments and one Stalinist show trial.

It is nothing short of miraculous that despite all this Trump managed to deliver so much during his first term.

The GOP is at a similar juncture now, i.e. in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House.

The rants from the likes of Jennifer Rubin may seem laughable but they could easily become the next narrative in D.C.

It appears the Trump team has learned their lessons and will fight back. Trump's cabinet picks are certainly promising, which has explained the outrage from the likes of Rubin.

Hopefully, the Republicans in Congress will also join the resistance.

The war to take back the nation will take myriad battles. The first battle was successfully won on November 5th, 2024, many such emphatic triumphs are essential for the war to be won.

Image: Edward Kimmel