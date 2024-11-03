Podcaster and radio host Dan Bongino frequently asks his listeners, “Is it bad enough yet?” In other words, has the level of socio-economic and political punishment being dished out to you reached a point where you’ve had enough? What else do Kamala Harris and her party have to do to convince you that they hold you in utter contempt?

This question is especially pertinent when addressed to Christians and Jews.

In her memoir, Harris wrote of praying before difficult decisions, “Before bed, I would say a small prayer: ‘God, please help me do the right thing.’” Given her actions on subsequent occasions one wonders if she was being truthful in her memoir or, if I may be so bold perhaps God has been ignoring her.

In 2016 California AG Harris prosecuted whistleblower David Daleiden, who exposed Planned Parenthood's (PP) role in selling organs and body tissues from aborted children. She ordered California DOJ agents to raid Daleiden’s home and seize files and equipment he used to make his undercover videos. Charges against Daleiden include recording the PP executives without their permission.

Selling aborted baby body parts isn’t the problem, the problem is documenting and exposing the crime. It’s worth noting that PP has contributed heavily to Harris’s campaigns. Daleiden is reportedly still awaiting trial on the felony counts in San Francisco Superior Court while the PP staffers who are on video discussing the illegal sale of aborted baby body parts have not been charged.

In 2018 then-Senator Harris questioned Catholic jurist Brian Buescher, who President Trump had nominated to the federal bench. Buescher is a member of the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal order of Catholic men. She asked, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” She also asked him if he knew that the Knights of Columbus opposed “marriage equality” and if he would leave the organization should he be appointed to the District Court.

Evidently Harris believes that membership in an organization that promotes Catholic teachings disqualifies a person from serving in public office. Thankfully, and despite her opposition the Honorable Brian Buescher is now a judge for the District of Nebraska.

In 2019 Harris appeared on stage with members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The group calls itself an “Order of queer and trans nuns,” and is made up of performers who dress in vulgar imitations of Catholic religious habits and advocate for LGBTQ issues. Harris apparently sees nothing wrong with associating with a group whose performers dress as Jesus and the Blessed Mother, perform stripteases, simulate sex acts on stage, and mock the Crucifixion.

Brian Burch, the president of the advocacy group Catholic Vote declared, “Kamala Harris has a blatant record of anti-Catholic bigotry, from mocking Christians at her rallies for invoking the name of God to attending rallies alongside one of the most vile anti-Catholic hate groups in America.”

She’s certainly free to do so. The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment protects our right to express our opinions, both secular and religious. The Free Exercise Clause protects our right to live our lives according to our faith. But one may question the wisdom of a politician who’s willing to denigrate almost 25% of American citizens.

The Supreme Court made it easier for the U.S. government to interfere with religious liberty in the case of Employment Division, Department of Human Resources of Oregon v. Smith. In 1993 Congress responded by unanimously passing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The Senate passed it 97-3 and Bill Clinton signed it into law. This law has protected our religious liberties ever since, notably in the 2014 case of Burwell v. Hobby Lobby.

That is about to change and our religious liberties are again at risk. In 2019 Harris signed onto the “Do No Harm Act” (DNHA) which, contrary to its name, directly attacked the conscience and freedom of people of faith. Among other things, this act targets people who engage in so-called “pregnancy discrimination” and so refuse to perform or assist in abortions, sex change operations, or sterilizations. When pressed, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki refused to deny it. The DNHA would prevent the use of the RFRA, for example to discriminate against people in employment or access to healthcare.

Under the DNHA, whenever the exercise of religion conflicts with federal laws, the person or organization of faith loses the rights previously guaranteed by RFRA to challenge that law in court. In other words, when freedom of religion and the government disagree, the federal government wins.

This legislation directly threatens the religious liberty of Americans. Doctors and nurses would no longer be able to claim religious exemptions in order to refuse to perform or participate in abortions, transgender surgeries, or sterilizations. It is also conceivable that businesses such as Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A would be forced to hire transgender individuals and drag queens.

Beto O’Rourke has gone so far as to say that churches that refuse to recognize same-sex “marriages” should lose their tax-exempt status. Perhaps religious schools are next on the chopping block. Can we expect to see one of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence showing up in drag at a parochial school and applying for a position teaching “Morality and Christian Ethics”? If the school chooses not to hire that person will they lose their tax exempt status and be forced to close?

The rise of overt antisemitism in America is especially concerning. A Chicago man was just charged with attempted murder for shooting an orthodox Jewish man who was on his way to the synagogue. 73% of Jewish college students report feeling unsafe and a rabbi advised Jewish students at Columbia University to return home for their own safety.

Who and what is at the root of all this? Democrats have been calling Republicans Nazis and fascists for decades. I have been unable to find any reports of conservative, Christian, or Jewish Republicans vandalizing and burning Catholic churches or threatening Jews in the public square.

It is obvious that the Left has no respect for people of faith, especially Christians and Jews. They want us censored and marginalized and if they have their way will change “Freedom of Religion” to “Freedom of Worship”. Under a (God forbid) President Harris people of faith, especially Christians would be free to worship as they please within the confines of their homes and churches, but they’ll need to check their privileges upon entering the public square.

