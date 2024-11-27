How Trump Derangement Syndrome Saved America

While the Democrats and their allies in the legacy media and the Ruling Class wallow in 2024 election post-mortems, they are overlooking the foundational factor in Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the White House -- their immersion in Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

It was TDS that caused this cabal to foolishly throw caution to the wind and overtly and massively engage in voter fraud in 2020 in order to elect a senescent mannequin in Joe Biden, thereby permanently alienating nearly half the electorate. They then stupidly acquiesced to disastrous left-wing ideology in governing the nation. And in 2023-24 they mindlessly attempted to imprison Trump for the rest of his life, thus increasing his popularity among the bulk of the citizenry. Thus, it was Trump Derangement Syndrome that led to Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election and the saving of America from being transformed into a one-party socialist oligarchy.

The genesis of Trump Derangement Syndrome was unbridled elitism combined with tacit acceptance of Marxist ideology. The seeds of this disorder were planted during the Obama years and took root in the 2016 campaign further metastasizing throughout the four years of the Donald Trump presidency.

Afraid of losing their status and lifestyles and aware of the ongoing and stealthy success of the Obama-inspired transformation of the nation, the ruling elites since 2009 have been gradually aligning themselves with the Marxist-influenced American Left in the expectation that the radical Left would willingly ally with them and defer to a governing oligarchy dominated by the current Ruling Class.

While there is no written agreement there has been a tenuous understanding on power sharing. The Ruling Class would dominate the corridors of power while the Marxists would be free to transform the culture and society. That is, until Trump’s election in 2016 threatened the elite’s status and the left’s ambitions.

Donald Trump possessed a trait that the ruling elites and their Marxist-inspired allies could never match. Trump could not only relate to and empathize with the masses, but he also thought, acted, and spoke like many of them. The possibility of having a man they perceived to be the composite of their stereotypes of average Americans occupying the White House infuriated the self-styled best and brightest. Trump, to them, was a doppelganger for the dimwitted rednecks from the South, the unkempt factory workers from the Midwest, the ill-educated residents of urban ghettos, the unsophisticated farmers, and the vulgar over-the-road truck drivers.

Trump’s ability to connect with the American people and create a new powerful political movement was an existential threat to the Ruling Class as well as the American Left and their decades-old blueprint for achieving political hegemony and transforming the nation into a one-party socialist state.

Donald Trump shocking win of the presidency in 2016 caused this cabal to descend into uncontrolled rage, which in turn fully exposed them and their agenda and caused this alliance to commit the biggest blunders in American political history.

The anger at Trump mutated into a frenzied obsession to leave no stone unturned in either forcing him to resign, or effectively neutering his presidency, or impeaching, and if necessary, imprisoning him. In their addled thinking nothing, even if it alienated half the citizenry, was out of bounds to achieve their single-minded goal of destroying Donald Trump and the political movement he initiated.

Despite their incessant ankle-biting, in his first four years as President, Donald Trump rebuilt the economy after the policy disasters of the Bush-Obama years, significantly curtailed illegal immigration, confronted and exposed the Chinese Communist Party, secured never thought possible peace agreements in the Middle East, and did not embroil the United States in any new foreign wars.

Trump’s successes further enraged the ruling elite/radical Left alliance. They unwittingly revealed their furtive alliance, their collective duplicity, their willingness to destroy the Constitution and the rule of law, and the disquieting progress they had achieved in transforming the nation.

Thanks to their immersion in TDS, they effectively ripped open the floorboards and exposed themselves as the termites who have been stealthily and relentlessly undermining the cultural, societal, and governmental foundation of the country.

Thus, over the past eight years, this cabal self-exposed the following (all of which became campaign issues in 2024 and contributed to Trump’s victory):

There is a two-tiered system of justice in the United States based on political affiliation or beliefs. The FBI, once the most respected arm of law enforcement in the country, is now an appendage of the Ruling Class with the Department of Justice their de facto enforcer. The Ruling Class is willing to spend the nation into bankruptcy and create uncontrolled inflation in order to maintain power and placate their radical leftist allies. The treasonous alliance of the ruling elites and the radical Left is determined to dramatically transform the ethnic and racial makeup of the electorate by opening the borders and legalizing untold millions of illegal immigrants. The federal bureaucracy is a leftist-sympathizing power unto themselves that can willfully destroy a president or a common citizen and face no repercussions. By exploiting the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to defeat Trump, the denizens of the Ruling Class exposed themselves as petty and vindictive tyrants. The Democrat party has been self-exposed to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the radical American Left which flagrantly utilizes Nazi tactics to achieve their goals. In 2020, the ruling elite/radical Left cabal pulled out all the stops including election fraud to accomplish their goal of defeating Trump. As a result, there is no question among a majority of the voting citizenry that election fraud on a grand scale occurred and is still rampant throughout the body politic. The Ruling Class has acquiesced to their bedfellows, the radical Left, in their tactics for achieving cultural and societal hegemony. Their primary weapons are the accusation of “systemic racism,” the advocacy of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) that mandates overt racial discrimination, the turning of a blind eye to virulent anti-Semitism, the promotion of transgenderism and other deviancies, defunding law enforcement, and censorship of so-called “disinformation” and “misinformation.”

Thanks to a Ruling Class consumed with Trump Derangement Syndrome and Trump’s stoicism in the face of their unrelenting persecution as well as his indefatigable determination to recapture the White House, Donald Trump will assume a place in the exclusive pantheon of indispensable American presidents that saved the nation. The polar opposite of what the inept, duplicitous, ludicrous, and soon to be irrelevant Ruling Class and their Marxist-inspired allies thought they would achieve.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service