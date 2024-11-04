How Could He Possibly Lose?

You may wonder if it is at all possible that Donald Trump could lose the election after all the polls and positive reactions from his rallies and podcast appearances.

The contrast between his huge rallies and the pitifully attended Harris events that did not have celebrities in posh settings is considerable, but it was the same in 2020.

Joe Biden held his appearances from his basement and rarely appeared in person yet he won, didn’t he?

But in 2024, Trump has the richest and smartest man in the whole world in his camp and set to join him in the new administration to fix this broken, corrupt government.

Elon Musk, whose track record in successful business and space endeavors is astronomical is indeed capable of helping fulfill every campaign promise the Trump/Vance team has made.

The Democrats with their far-left progressive agenda have the billionaire George Soros; the Hollywood nitwits; the aging music legends like Bruce Springsteen, and let’s not forget Taylor Swift handing over their endorsements for Kamala.

All the celebs, who back in 2016, threatened to leave the country if Trump won (but never did) are once again raising our hope that they will finally keep their word this time around.

These past few months, I’ve witnessed signs that clearly forecast a Trump win but then I remeber how I saw those same signs before the 2020 Election. Back then I thought, surely, Americans appreciated the great job Trump had done as president despite the pandemic hoax exploited by the blue state governors and China.

We had low inflation, low unemployment, low gas prices; a secure border and so many great things to look forward to and yet, the fix was in and Biden won.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, is also on the Trump bandwagon after finally realizing how those liberal TV and cable networks lie about everything because they lied about her son. She is a realist, however, and said, “When I resigned from the Democrats, I just felt such a relief that I'm not part of the party that's now malicious and dishonest. And my biggest fear is the fraud they are committing at the voting booths.”

I share her fear and keep remembering the video of a Democrat poll worker wheeling in boxes of late paper ballots that reportedly may have been unsigned Biden votes. That video disappeared along with all evidence of the malfeasance by party loyalists.

Maye, who lives in Manhattan, my hometown, also noted in her interview on Fox Business, that the streets are trash-strewn and filled with the homeless.

In September, she posted photos on her X account of litter and what appears to be a person wrapped in a blanket laying on the sidewalk. 'Early morning walk in downtown New York. Keeping my dog on a tight leash,' she wrote in the post. 'It didn't used to be this way. It started the last two years. Why?'

I’m not sure how many people were inside the Madison Square Garden arena for Trump’s rally because the numbers are always fudged in the mainstream media to undercut conservative events. I suspect that many were not New Yorkers as this is a very blue city with residents always failing to show up on Election Day.

It is still a wonder that Rudy Giuliani was elected to save the city after the David Dinkins mayoralty. He should have been allowed to serve for an unprecedented third term after 9/11 but deceitful Michael Bloomberg, the faux Republican candidate, objected to this until he served his two terms and won his third thanks to a lapdog City Council.

So, while Trump claims that he will win New York, forgive me for having serious doubts. NYC is the most heavily populated city in the state and even if Trump wins upstate and the suburbs, I’d be amazed if he won the city with the absolutely dumbest electorate. Dinkins was bad, Bill DeBlasio was worse and when a good candidate, a smart woman with great credentials, Nicole Malliotakis, ran, she had no support from any feminist group but is now my Representative because Staten Island is the most conservative borough.

In his pro-Trump speeches, Elon Musk has continually emphasized that only massive turnouts by his supporters can combat voter fraud.



My daughter called me Friday to say how stunned she was when she went to vote early in Staten Island. The man standing next to her gave his driver’s license to the poll worker who told him, “we’re not allowed to check id.” I told her, “Of course, this is blue, blue New York City and it can’t stop the illegals and non-citizens from voting because the Democrats would lose every time.”

There is a concrete way to avoid voter fraud but it will require legislation from Congress because the states are allowed to pass their own election laws. However, the government can regulate federal elections. Why not pass a law that all voter registration records be updated in January and voter id with proof of citizenship be required for federal elections? Given the fact that Democrats have shot down every voter id bill, that will never happen.

Unless ...

We vote the Democrats out of office and reelect Donald J. Trump and pray.

Go MAGA!

