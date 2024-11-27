Having Learned About The Horrors Wrought By Biden’s Border, Silence Is No Longer An Option

Like many of American Thinker’s devoted readers, I voted for Donald J. Trump all three times he has been a presidential candidate. I have been quietly enjoying the days since America’s voters decisively elected Trump again as president. I have many family and friends who detest Trump, but I desire to co-exist peacefully and quietly with them, so we have kept an uneasy peace by refraining from political conversation. Over the years, it has become obvious that our diametrically opposed political views are not likely to change.

Since the election, the incoming administration’s rapid-fire announcements of Cabinet member nominations, along with the various nominations to head numerous positions and agencies, have captured the nation’s attention and triggered Trump’s opponents to fits of rage. I must confess there has been an element of entertainment to it all, watching our liberal/progressive/leftist neighbors get all twisted up. However, hiding behind the nominations are equally important stories that explain why Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party lost the election so badly.

Each the following information has been a catalyst and a springboard for me and has incited within me a deeply visceral motivation. I will no longer be quiet about my support for Donald J. Trump. Moreover, I will remain silent no longer about my joy in witnessing the Democrats’ electoral loss and disgrace.

What first grabbed my attention and has been seared into my psyche is the testimony before Congress of the horrors of what has been transpiring primarily along our southern border. Luke Rosiak describes that testimony:

Witnesses included a human trafficking expert, the former high-ranking official at an unaccompanied minor site, and a retired border patrol agent. Together, their testimony painted a grim picture. Ali Hopper, a human trafficking expert, said she visited a path used by migrants lined with what cartels refers to as “rape trees,” areas where minor migrants are forced to perform sexual acts to help pay for their journey. According to Hopper, underwear hung from the branches of one such tree. Hopper said the pathway was also lined with discarded passports and other IDs, “often burned, torn, or buried,” including the passport of a five-year old Colombian girl. While criminal migrants often enter the country under false names to avoid detection, Hopper said changing children’s identity raises “darker questions.” “Are they being exploited? What horrors have they endured to reach this point?”

The article continues (more on this facet to follow):

More than half a million children have entered the United States without parents and been sent by the U.S. government to live with “sponsors” in recent years. Sponsors do not have to be related to the children and, because they are typically illegal immigrants themselves, they are not reliably vetted. Criminal sponsors are defrauding the U.S. government by using this government program as a logistical chain in their trafficking operation,” Tara Rodas, the former deputy at an unaccompanied minor processing site, told the panel. ‘These children are not merely victims, they are hostages.’

Let all that settle a bit, and sink in: “Rape trees… underwear hung from the branches (like trophies? Horrifying!)… discarded passports… (these children no longer have a verifiable legal identity)… darker questions (indeed!). Then there’s more: “sponsors are not reliably vetted… sponsors are defrauding the U.S. government… as a logistical chain in their trafficking operation… these children are hostages.”

What all that means is that the Biden-Harris administration has been using taxpayer dollars and has been providing the worst evil known to civilized society: open access to the most vulnerable in our midst—the unaccompanied (and unprotected) children who are crossing our borders.

These stories have not gone entirely unnoticed, however. Olivia Murray wrote an essay entitled, “Biden-Harris HHS secretary testifies about missing illegal migrant children, and his admissions will sicken you.” These are two sides of the same coin because not only has the current corrupt and criminally negligent administration encouraged the world’s most impoverished and most vulnerable to make the life-threatening journey to our borders. However, once they arrive, these children have little chance of “the better life” that open-border advocates preach about as the main motivation for coming to America in the first place.

Thankfully, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s testimony before the House Committee is being covered in conservative media. At the Washington Examiner, there are a variety of video excerpts in which we can see not only the grilling Becerra rightfully received but also his detestable, excuse-laden answers and resignation of responsibility to these children: “We do the best we can.”

What also made me aware that silence is no longer an option was the guilty verdict and sentencing of Laken Riley’s murderer. The emotional testimony of her family’s impact statements before sentencing the Tren de Aragua gang member was another gut-punch. When combined with the stories we have been told this week about unaccompanied minors, it should all deeply affect every one of us who has a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, or cousin. Along with Laken Riley, there are Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Kayla Hamilton, and they are just a tiny fraction of the victims who can be named in the Biden-Harris administration’s crimes against Americans.

In August 2021, I asked if anything could be done to stop Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ material support for these crimes against humanity and against the American people. For three long years, the government that was thrust upon us and installed without one honest review of the evidence indicating a fraudulent election, continued to perpetrate that evil. However, the government’s sins are finally seeing the light of day, and we are all witnesses to its awful reckoning.

The Left has screamed like banshees opposing President Trump’s immunity to prosecution for his official actions while in office. Let’s just watch and see how long it takes for these serpents to claim their “immunity” to prosecution for acting in their “official capacity.”

It has been almost two years since my last American Thinker post. Over those past two years, life has laid some burdens on my family and me that required immediate attention. By the Lord’s good providence, my family and I have come through exceedingly well (given the alternatives). I have tried to choose and embrace the inexpressible and incomprehensible joy that comes with the everlasting privilege of knowing I am a redeemed child of God.

I had chosen to bring positivity to my cherished relationships with my family and friends. But I will be silent no longer. There comes a time when the light must shine on mankind’s evil, and the truth must be told boldly and unapologetically. Our nation needs for this unspeakable evil to be smashed, and there must be repentance and sorrow from those who have been complicit, whether due to willful ignorance or denial, or whatever.

For us to Make America Great Again, we must make America good again. Removing that which is criminal and corrupt from our government is a good start. The scary thing is this is just the tip-top of the iceberg. If we don’t confront it, we are sunk.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, and a Veteran.