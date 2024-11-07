Has the Left Learned Anything from the Election?

Trump’s election to the Presidency is a breathtaking achievement. So many thought he had too many issues working against him and were certain that the country would not elect a convicted felon or a man who “planned to be a dictator” on his first day in office.

But they were wrong.

It’s a worthwhile exercise to study the Left’s positions now that they’ve lost the Presidency. A major factor in their loss is that they ignored the people.

The Left (which includes the legacy media) paid no attention to the desperation of the people when they cried out about the economy and inflation. Kamala Harris made some pathetic promises in her campaign to the help the people, but at that point, I think that no one believed her.

The distress of citizens about having illegal migrants dumped in their cities all over the nation were discounted. Whole communities of these migrants were collected and relocated to cities that were ill-equipped to house, school, and employ them.

The country might be moving past its obsession with race and ethnicity, but the Left hasn’t realized it. These beliefs were superficially identified by the Left, but I don’t think most people believed them. Our own lived experience told us that we were genuinely moving into a post-racist era. People want to live in peaceful communities, love their neighbor, work in a job they enjoy, and feed their families.

Appealing to specific groups, such as blacks and Latinos, fell flat. The greater desire to live happily as Americans took precedence over group favoritism. Some people in these groups may have even realized that the condescending promises made to them were unlikely to come true.

People could see Trump’s playful side demonstrated at his rallies and couldn’t reconcile his demeanor there with the image of a dictator; after all, dictators don’t have much of a sense of humor. The garbage truck and Trump’s orange vest probably sealed the deal.

Lawfare was probably disregarded as one step (or steps) too many. How convenient that all these cases emerged just before the election. The Left not only ignored the people, but held them in disdain. They still think we’re stupid.

At least two states with radical abortion legislation were voted down. Having laws with no limits on abortion is simply not acceptable to most people: the people said “no.”

Given the sound rejection of the Left’s agendas across the country, has the Left learned anything? The answer is a resounding “No!”

Even if the Left realized that they had made a huge mistake in not listening to the people, that fact will be irrelevant to them. The radical Left or progressives have always seen themselves as the experts in governance, and the people simply do not know what is good for them. So, the Left will try to be patient and persist in reaching their goals. Acknowledging this reality on our part -- that the progressives will never give up -- allows us to arm ourselves with powerful and effective strategies to stop them. I’m also assuming (and I would love to be wrong) that the legacy media will follow the Left’s agenda.

Given that the Left will continue to ignore the people, what are some of the strategies we can apply to stop or limit them?

Any time Republicans or conservatives are on a TV panel, they must never go along with lies, even if it means being removed from the show. We have acquiesced to these leftist sycophants for far too long, and it’s time to stand up to them. J.D. Vance demonstrates this behavior extremely well. (Applause here for Hugh Hewitt, as well.)

Regarding legislation, the Republicans must stop agreeing to pass laws that increase our debts. If they want to pass another part of the legislation, they must free it from large financial commitments. Fiscal responsibility must become our goal.

Republicans must stop quibbling over minor differences. They must replace unreasonable compromises promoted by the Left with responsible legislation.

We need to celebrate every Trump accomplishment, even if it means attacking the legacy media. We can’t let them distort his victories just to satisfy the Left.

We have to encourage the formation, once again, of Blue Dog Democrats. I have to believe that there are Democrats who are prepared to abandon their extreme Left colleagues and actually work with us for the good of the country.

Those who perpetrate violence must be condemned and jailed. We need to remind citizens that the Soros elections of district attorneys and attorneys general have exacerbated crime, and these people must be removed and replaced with sensible actors.

Trump must encourage prosecutors to run for attorney general and district attorney and find a way to fund them without increasing expenditures. The people are disgusted by crime and are ready to arrest, convict, and jail those people who don’t care about law and order.

Our most difficult work is still ahead of us. We must educate the public on everything that we are accomplishing to help make their lives rewarding and successful. Since some government accomplishments will take time, we must point out the improving economy, the lower prices for gas and groceries, and the reduction of crime. We must rebuild our relationships with local law enforcement so that they once again believe we appreciate and respect them. Every time we hear of legislation that will damage the country, we must speak out.

The Left never learns anything and won’t give up.

Image: Magic Studio