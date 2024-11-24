Enough Already with the F-Bombs

I have a satellite TV system with a handful of movie channels featuring new movies made for cable, and every time I click on one in the middle of some story—no matter the format—cops and robbers, comedy—within ten seconds—I am not kidding!—an actor spits out that old Anglo-Saxon acronym For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, a form of adulterous behavior that used to be a crime leading to time in the village stocks.

And as soon as I hear that word—I find it ugly and grating—I click to the next channel and—I am not kidding!—with ten seconds, an actor, even an actress, spews the same four-letter word.

Then I click immediately to the third channel and…same thing. I no longer can watch such “entertainment.” The behavior also exposes, every time, the scriptwriter’s unwitting admission that he suffers from a limited vocabulary in the rich English language.

American culture has become unbearably vulgar, which adjective commonly connotes dirty words that usually concern bodily functions below the waist. Indeed, the F-bomb references the most G-d-like activity that human beings engage in—Imitatio Dei—like the Almighty Who created Adam & Eve—the creation of another human being. Only, in common speech and entertainment these days, it is snarled in anger, insult, or threat.

Image by AI.

(And not only the F-bomb; even President-elect Trump, in a victory speech after November 5, used the common term for taurine excreta, to which the crowd cheered as if it was a true and brave thing to do. Like working at McDonald’s, it shows that, despite his billions, he is one of the people.)

Since the invention of the Pill in the 1960s, classical Judeo-Christian sexual morality has collapsed, and this verbal ugliness is part of it. The Pill separated procreation from its pleasure. As someone else once said, “There may be some things better than sex, but nothing quite like it.”

Only, like nuclear energy, it requires a containment facility, viz. holy matrimony. Without that framework, like a breached nuclear containment facility, all Hell in society breaks loose. The Pill led to an explosion of premarital sex, perversion, adultery, and millions of broken families with all the attendant societal wreckage.

The Pill allowed women, who used to be the virginal guardians of chastity, to imitate men for whom getting pregnant was never a fear. Hence, young women could imitate men in the male’s greater capacity to engage in sex without love.

This produced American women in the lunatic 1960s who fell into the Hillary Rodham Clinton mold. She was a one-time teenage Goldwater Republican enthusiast at tony Wellesley College for Young Ladies hoping to marry a man worthy of her class, and even POTUS, the most powerful man in the world. Not for Hillary, in her own words, baking cookies for a husband and children.

I have no problem with women succeeding in traditionally male occupations; it is the contempt for women who want to be wives and mothers that is pathological. Today, Hillary and other women in politics and business pepper their speech like male truck drivers.

This mutation in society has led to “drag queens” mincing in public school kindergartens. Recently, one afternoon in southern California, I happened to drive by a high school when classes were over for the day. The students were flooding outside, and I did not see one girl in a dress or a skirt. All wore jeans, the classic apparel of the male American workman. Before the lunatic 1960s, this was unheard of.

Also in play in the post-WWII years was the success of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Magazine, which paid fashionable fiction writers big bucks for stories to give the magazine “class” by inserting them between the pornography. Playboy was all about the pleasure of sex with nary a word about bearing children, being fathers, and raising good families, the basic building blocks of a healthy and successful society.

When the Almighty decided that all Mankind 1.0 was corrupt and had to perish, he chose one man and his family to survive the Great Flood. Noah, his wife, three adult sons, and their wives were to start the human world over again. Noah was the most righteous man in the world, a family man, the progenitor of the new and improved Mankind 2.0.

In the 1960s, the miniskirt made kosher for women the hemlines of streetwalkers. They began patronizing “unisex” barbershops. I doubt that during the recent presidential campaign, Kamala Harris ever appeared in public in a dress. She always wore pants, which behavior violates the Biblical prohibition on wearing the apparel of the opposite sex (Deuteronomy 22:5)

In the 21st century, FOX TV’s Roger Ailes also invented TV news and commentary presented by women, likewise with hemlines halfway up their thighs.

In this generation, abortion, as a form of post-coital birth prevention, went from being a word spoken in shameful whispers to a virtue financed by the U.S. government funding the dishonestly named Planned Parenthood. It should be called Planned Intrauterine Infanticide.

The Pill led to destroying the line between male and female sexuality and to the American Psychiatric Association declaring in 1972 that men sodomizing men is not a mental disorder, which opened the way for other forms of sexual deviance and the dishonesty of the LGBTQ+ string of letters, all of which stand for “sexual perversion” (a phrase now taboo in woke circles). These behaviors are perverse and deviant because all produce sexual pleasure, but not one has to do with making babies. It is no coincidence that the Americans today descended from the Christians and Jews who created the culture are now in demographic decline. They are not reproducing.

The collapse of sexual morality has led to the lunacy of believing in the fantasy of so-called transgenderism and the invasion of female sports and ladies’ toilets by mentally disordered males.

And no less the collapse of the very notion of civilized speech and the penetration of the ugliest word and other scatological curses into quotidian conversation.

President-elect Trump’s slogan is “Make America Great Again.” Another might be, “I want my country back the way it used to be,” decent language and all.

Sha’i ben-Tekoa’s PHANTOM NATION: Inventing the “Palestinians” as the Obstacle to Peace is available at Amazon.com in hard cover or a Kindle ebook. His podcasts can be heard on www.phantom-nation.com.