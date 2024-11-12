Amsterdam: Islam Makes Me Smile

Call me a weirdo or eccentric, but I don’t care. The behavior of those Muslim males on November 7 in Amsterdam could not be more astonishing proof of the truth of the Jews’ religion inscribed in their Bible. They stand for morality and civilization, and it drives their enemies to madness.

Jews not only assign numbers to their years and name their months like everybody else, but they also name their weeks. Each one bears the name of the section of the Five Books of Moses to be read on the week-ending seventh day. And what a coincidence that in the week of November 7, in synagogues around the world, Jews read of the birth of Ishmael, father of the Arabs, who was prophesied to become a pereh adam, commonly translated a “wild ass of a man,” understood to mean anatomically a normal man but in spirit, an undomesticated jackass, unlike the docile ones that Arabs still use to this day as beasts of burden.

Indeed, the behavior in Amsterdam of hundreds of Muslims, in brutally attacking hundreds of Israelis who came to watch their soccer team play, affirms that Biblical description. Bad enough for these fans whose team lost big time, 5-0; then, in their disappointment, on leaving the stadium, they were ambushed by a herd of these wild Muslim men, acting like jackasses afflicted with rabies. Or, to change the simile, acting like cavemen in a class with their brethren on October 7, 2023, in Gaza, who also in “heat,” or “must,” whatever the term is for horny donkeys, not only butchered 1,200 Jews but simultaneously raped and mutilated male and female alike.

Again, call me a weirdo, but it makes me smile to see a Biblical verse come to life.

Now, while some say there are hundreds, even thousands of religions in the world, every adherent believing his religion is the correct one—and Jews are no different—the Jews are unique because of what their religion, and no other, does to some people’s brains faced with the existence of the (so far) immortal Jews. On fire with hatred, their minds boil with fantasies of Jews doing evil things and a rage that drives them to attack and even murder them.

In every case, the Jew-haters are infected with lies, myths, and delusions. What other religion does this to people? Since October 7, this latest worldwide bout of hysterical, so-called (and misnamed) antisemitism should not overly surprise. Hatred like this is a kind of spiritual malaria always lurking in the body-politic that sometimes re-emerges. In the generations of man, going back almost 4,000 years to the age of Abraham, most of those millennia have known this derangement.

This latest riot of out-of-control Jew-haters is, historically speaking, textbook for the ignorance of the perpetrators. Those shrieking “Free Palestine” do not know that Palestine is absent from the Koran, so it means nothing to Arabs and Muslims and never did. Never in the fourteen centuries of Islam did Muslims call the Promised Land Filistin as they do today. Jerusalem, they also say, is their eternal capital when history has no record of the Holy City ever being the capital of any Muslim entity.

The entirety of today’s hostility is rooted in the fiction that there was a “Palestinian” nation in Palestine, and that these were the indigenous people, whose allegedly ancient homeland the Zionists stole. Never mind that 100% of the evidence from pre-Zionist Palestine is empty of any proof of this fairy tale fit for A Thousand and One Arabian Nights.

The first Zionist Congress convened in 1897. Forty years earlier (one Biblical generation), in 1857, American novelist Herman Melville, visiting the country, described it as a “caked, depopulated Hell.” A decade later, Mark Twain made his pilgrimage and wrote that the Holy Land “sits in sack cloth and ashes” with neither writer encountering any “Palestinians.” The Zionists built on barren wasteland and dispossessed nobody.

On October 7, 2023, Israelis, on learning of the day’s events, were amazed at the phenomenal sadism of these Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas) monsters and said, “They are worse than Nazis!” Can’t argue with that.

In Amsterdam, like a stampede of rabid beasts, the Muslims pounced on the defenseless Israeli fans. Some of them had come as whole families with young children. One survivor, Tomer Alias, said, “They [the Muslims] spat on them [the Jews], ran over them, humiliated them. Some [Jews] were severely injured. The antisemitism here in Amsterdam is something I have never encountered in my life; it’s crazy, everyone hates us.”

“Good morning, Mr. Israeli.” I’ve often thought one downside to the Zionist project has been raising Israeli children in an environment perfectly free of lunatic Jew haters. In schools that are 100% Jewish, no school kid there ever experiences a classmate attacking him and calling him a dirty Jew or getting into a fistfight over one’s honor. For Israel-raised Jews, antisemitism is something they only hear about.

The Koran commands that Jews be “oppressed and humiliated” (9:29), and so they were daily, from the beginning of Islam, in some fashion, wherever they lived in a Muslim society. In Amsterdam, we saw a 2024 version of fidelity to the One True Faith in the brutalizing of the Children of Israel in the heart of western Europe. Humiliation was also a major component of the behavior of their fellow, sex-crazed Muslims in Gaza on October 7.

That is what has been going on in Gaza for over a year. The surviving Jewish hostages are not just idle detainees. They are daily attacked, abused as slaves, starved, insulted, raped and sodomized.

In a way, it is a badge of honor to be hated like this by pitiless enemies of civilization precisely because the Jews have been a major source of ethics and morality, without which there can be no civilization. If Adolf Hitler was the Devil incarnate, what an honor to have been his target, his polar opposite representing goodness. Both Nazism and Islam are unintended testimony to the power of Judaism, a religion like no other, that drives barbarians like these crazy.

Sha’i ben-Tekoa’s PHANTOM NATION: Inventing the “Palestinians” as the Obstacle to Peace is available at Amazon.com in hard cover or a Kindle ebook. His podcasts can be heard on www.phantom-nation.com.