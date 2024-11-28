If Bill Clinton was "America's first black president" -- as Nobel-prize winning author Toni Morrison called him -- then Donald Trump is America's first Jewish president. Morrison dubbed Clinton that because of all he did for African Americans and for how he related to and interacted with them. It was the ultimate compliment from the African American community to Clinton.

As President Trump could not be more supportive of Jews and Israel -- and he comes by it honestly and authentically -- Trump deserves the same recognition from Jewish Americans.

I personally experienced this on Sunday, as I had the good fortune of briefly speaking with President Trump at his golf club in Florida. He enthusiastically signed my Israeli flag and could not have been more gracious, a side the media rarely shows. Regarding Israel, he said: "we're going to do great things there."

Trump has worked with Jews his whole life. The list of his Jewish colleagues is too long to list, as is his list of Jewish friends.

He even has Jewish grandchildren!

In fact, he may host the first ever Bar Mitzvah party in the White House this next term as some of his grandchildren turn 13 and celebrate their b'nai mitzvah. His daughter, Ivanka, is a proud Orthodox Jew who keeps the Sabbath and treasures her Judaism. At a minimum, this makes her America's first Jewish daughter.

As for his Israel bona fides, the list is long and well documented. Whether it's moving the embassy to Jerusalem, the Abraham Accords, or confronting Iran, his pro-Israel record is clear. He understands there are 57 Muslim-majority countries, almost none democratic, but just one sliver-sized Jewish state, our democratic ally.

On the domestic front, he has vowed to immediately fix antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere. As he said on the campaign trail: "My first week back in the Oval Office, my administration will inform every college president that, if you do not end antisemitic propaganda, they will lose their accreditation and federal taxpayer support and if they permit violence, harassment, or threats against Jewish students, the schools will be held accountable for violations of the civil rights laws." He added he will "restore safety for Jewish students and Jewish people on American streets."

And by all indications, he is keeping his campaign promises. Marco Rubio -- his nominee for Secretary of State -- could not be more pro-Israel. Likewise, Mike Huckabee, his nominee for Ambassador to Israel, could not be a bigger friend of Israel.

All of which begs a simple question: why is the love not mutual?

According to exit polls, only between 21-32% of Jews voted for Trump. In contrast, in polls in Israel, the support for Trump was inverted, where the vast majority of Israelis supported his election. It points to a growing rift between Jews in Israel and the ones in America.

It also reminds me that as the Torah teaches, only 20% of Jews left Egypt with Moses. The vast majority weren't ready to leave or be led. They stayed behind in Egypt, enslaved people.

American Jews need to ask themselves why so many remain wedded to the Democratic Party of 2024? Or 2004? Or 1984? Or 1964? Or even 1944? Yes, I understand Jews are not a monolith and that issues besides Israel motivate them, but seriously, forget Trump and this election, many Jews -- no matter their age -- have never voted for a Republican president in any election.

Other groups have no problem voting in their self-interest, but not Jews. We bemoan what their kids have to endure on college campuses, but then won't vote for the guy who will correct it.

While other groups vote their self-interest -- what I call self-love -- Jews struggle to do so. As one Jewish friend of mine morbidly jokes: "great, when we're slaughtered -- or at least cancelled -- we can take solace that we helped with the climate, DEI, and raised the minimum wage."

Most Jews, in all other aspects of our lives, are responsive to new information. We actually pride ourselves on being open-minded and embracing change.

For instance, in our professional lives, we often change positions and adapt. If we're an investment advisor, we change positions -- dropping one stock for another -- all the time. Doctors embrace new information and modalities. Even rabbis try new sermons and our cantors new tunes.

Likewise, in our personal lives, we are nimble. We switch neighborhoods, or even states, when conditions change. We are often hip and cutting edge, leaning in to try new things, often abandoning the old.

So, taking a macro view, we have little trouble as a people adjusting and changing positions on everything... except our political party.

It's as if American Jewish political DNA is somehow static -- facts, history, logic, and results be damned. Trump said Jews vote Democrat out of "habit." He added: “Anybody who’s Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat. You should have your head examined."

Though harsh -- and Jews will bristle -- in thinking about Trump's words, Jews should ask themselves, are you part of the 20% of Jews Moses led out of Egypt or the 80% who stayed behind? If you must be a victim, what kind of Jewish victim are you: one who lined up for the cattle car, hid in the attic, or blew up bridges and fought in the forest?

As my father taught us kids long ago at the Passover seder table: "know your friends from your foes." In this respect, as judged by all objective measures, the Jewish people could not have a better friend than Donald Trump, America's first Jewish President.

A Harvard Law School graduate born and first bred in Gary, Indiana, William Choslovsky is a lawyer who works and lives in Chicago and a proud Trump supporter.

Image: William Choslovsky