Who Wins When the Longshoremen Go on Strike?

Some things are true — for collectivist communists and individualist capitalists, for all people, regardless of who they are.

For decades now, Americans have been inundated with propaganda that the only entity that cares for them is found in the Democrat party, as collectivism has been promoted as America’s savior and individualism and individual liberty have been castigated as “selfish” and self-serving. But although there is no shame in looking out for one’s own interests, there is plenty of shame in it when you put the entire population and the nation at risk in the process, which is precisely what the International Longshoreman’s Association is doing, as it just went on strike, four and a half short years after the supply chain suffered a catastrophic break and economic repercussions the nation is still handling.

Unionists and collectivists claim to be for “the little man” and “the working man,” but in reality, they are only for themselves. They are special interest groups primarily seeking to make gains for only those who are associated with them, and to hell with all others.

Early last month, the president and chief negotiator of the longshoremen’s union, Harold Daggett, detailed (15 min., 24 sec. mark) how he would shut the nation down unless his demands were met: “I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

Yes, it certainly does sound as though Daggett and his people stand for the working man and all Americans, as one can readily see and understand that such a tactic will hurt all Americans, some more than others. But these collectivists make anywhere between $85,000 and $200,000 a year, depending on how much overtime they work, whereas the average salary in America is approximately $56K. Their demands are both unreasonable and unrealistic, as they now demand “a 77% percent pay raise increase over six years” and chafe against new technology for fear of lost jobs. They all have nice little nest eggs set aside and can weather this shutdown infinitely better than those making only minimum wage, who will suffer during this strike, as shelves empty and many products become impossible to find, and all products’ prices rise to new, exorbitant highs.

The cost of this strike will be approximately $4.5 billion per day, according to investment bank J.P. Morgan. For each day, one can expect a week to recover, compounding the problem exponentially the longer it lasts. You can bet your bottom dollar that the corporations will pass along this loss to consumers in higher prices for everything.

Americans concerned over individual liberty would never do this. We understand that the best solutions are those that only serve all Americans equally.

The nation is currently suffering some of the highest cumulative inflation it has seen since the 1970s. The supply chain never fully repaired itself after 2020. Illegal aliens are taking jobs and housing from regular U.S. citizens. And we are just emerging from the death and destruction of Hurricane Helene, which makes us all wonder how much more the nation can take as this perfect storm unfolds.

This strike could well be a tipping point if it goes on too long. Whether Daggett intends to hurt the average American or not, that’s exactly the result — one that will grow more devastating the longer the strike continues. And it’s happening at a time when America has no leadership whatsoever under a sly, disingenuous, ignoble despot wannabe who has basically said he’s done all he can for the victims of Helene and has not made the slightest effort to stop the strike. It’s as though Joe Biden and the people within his regime are gleefully anticipating the end results, much as would a nation’s enemies from within, if they were following the Cloward and Piven playbook to crash a nation’s system by overwhelming it.

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, Biden told reporters that he wouldn’t intervene in the strike if it did occur, as it has, noting, “It’s collective bargaining. I don’t believe in Taft-Hartley.”

There it is. The national security of America and her people is on the line with this strike, and all Biden has is “it’s collective bargaining.” Between Biden’s nonchalance and Daggett’s cheery anticipation of inflicting great harm on America’s economy, Americans are being readied to be raked over the hot coals of the economic hell that arrives, with higher prices for fewer products and quite possibly shortages that result in rationing for an undetermined period.

All America is soon to be held hostage for the duration, to whatever end it meets, and life is about to become uncomfortable.

Everyone should make note that, according to The Telegraph, Harold Dagget was paid $900,000 in 2023. And that’s all right. That’s the American way, the American Dream, to get out and find a job and make a good living. But just how much more do he and his cronies need before enough is enough, and why must his countrymen suffer when he could have accepted the 50% pay increase he was previously already offered, in the spirit of doing what is right for all America?

Daggett and his cronies don’t deserve their jobs.

We must not let the collectivists turn America into just another third-world country.

Sure, the International Longshoremen’s Association membership have their right to assemble and to engage in collective bargaining to achieve their goals, but they don’t have the right to do it on the backs of the poor and those in lower income brackets. Their rights stop where the rights of free men begin, and their right to bargain doesn’t mean America must commit suicide to give them a pay raise.

Push comes to shove? Before allowing massive damage to be done to themselves, their countrymen, and the American economy, the United States Maritime Alliance could and should fire all the strikers and union president Harold Daggett and tell them to go pound sand. Get management working the docks with new hires to get the job done and bring it up to speed, even if it goes slower than normal initially, so long as the ships get unloaded and food, medicines, and other necessities of life keep moving into the U.S. economy, in order to avert a national security crisis manufactured by collectivists and communists without love for America, and to let Americans breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Image: CristianIS via Pixabay, Pixabay License.