We Are Less Ready For A Global War Than America Was In 1941

In 1941, America was asleep, only to be rudely awakened by Pearl Harbor. That attack galvanized the nation. Before then, FDR was doing what Democrats always do, a combination of wishful thinking, hubris, and reality denial. War does not allow that—or at least, winning a war does not.

Reality was even setting in before then. In 1939, after FDR and his cronies had meddled in the Depression economy for six years, leading to a depression within the Depression, Secretary of the Treasury Morgenthau said that he and FDR wished they had not pumped so many dollars into the economy, for it ended up causing more problems than it cured, especially creating damaging inflation. In the end, they would have been wiser to follow the policies that Hoover started (and then abandoned under Democrat pressure) or, even better, to do what Coolidge did in 1920 when America experienced another financial crisis. Coolidge stayed the course so that the Depression of 1920 was short-lived. His campaign slogan was “Stay Cool with Coolidge.”

FDR, inspired in part by Hitler’s accomplishments in Germany (which had an economy destroyed first by losing a war, second by having to pay off the victors’ debts, and third by endless revolutions), was the new breed of progressive Democrat who believed in aggressive government economic management. He created Social Security the WPA, price controls, and constant government spending (on everything but the military). The Supreme Court tried to curb this spending, only to back off when FDR threatened to pack the Court. (FDR didn’t manage to pack the Court, but the Court was gelded.)

For Roosevelt, WWII offered the opportunity to rebuild the economy through the war machine. The Biden administration’s lust for conflict, especially in Ukraine, seems to follow the same pattern.

While today’s Democrats are repeating Roosevelt’s patterns (printing money, government programs, war as an economic driver), we’re actually in worse shape in some ways than we were before. For one thing, if war comes directly to America, we have a society that is unable to pass the physical requirements of military service. Our children are uneducated and, having been taught that America is an evil nation, half are unwilling to defend it. In addition, because we’ve sent our heavy industrial output overseas (especially during the Obama years by using environmental law against industries), we have no arsenal for democracy.

We’ve also witnessed the relentless destruction to the military’s warrior ethos, which has been replaced by the gay and transgender agenda. That’s been calamitous for the military, which has been unable to meet recruiting goals for many years now. The Navy has taken ships out of service because it’s unable to man them. In addition, Obama and Biden have both gutted the flag ranks that run the military, as well as the NCOs who actually run the military and fight. The new officer and NCO class is onboard with an agenda that focuses on the troops’ sexuality rather than military readiness.

Our economy is in bad shape, too, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It generated two trillion dollars of worthless spending, which even Biden admitted mostly went to industries that purportedly address climate change (i.e., the Democrat donor class). This money printing drove today’s rampant inflation. Housing alone has seen a 25% cumulative inflation rate, on average, from Trump’s economy.

Under the Democrats, people now see McDonald’s as a splurge meal, not as cheap and filling food. Flooding the nation with illegal aliens who are known criminals, as well as the general problem of illegal immigration and misuse of parole, has decreased job opportunities for Americans and driven up housing costs and crime. We’ve now learned that FEMA funds have been used to fly illegals around the nation, leaving Americans without hope in places like East Palestine, Lahaina, and western North Carolina.

Harris’s only remedy to this escalating disaster is more government spending, coupled with price controls on grocery stories. The combination will make the economy implode. Given that Kamala was an economics major (something too many people forget), she must know where all this spending leads. Unless her education was pure socialist economics, she knows that no one has ever spent their economy into prosperity. Many have tried, but they have all failed (see, e.g., Morgenthau’s rueful conclusion, above).

At the start of WWII, America was in dire economic shape, but the military, though weakened, was not insane, and Americans believed in their nation and its values, and were willing to fight for it. Since Obama’s administration, however, the economy is a bloated wreck, the administration is hostile to Americans, Americans are hostile to America, our borders are broken, and our military has become a lunatic social justice experiment. If war were to come, not only would we be unprepared, but we would be unable to turn ourselves into an arsenal of democracy with a functional fighting force.

Our last best hope is to drive the Democrats from office in a month. Otherwise, a Harris-Walz administration will drag us ever further down the path to ultimate destruction. The fact that the Democrats have proven willing to do anything to win (including slowing aid to the people devastated by Hurricane Helene) tells you everything you need to know about this election’s importance.

I hope I am wrong, but, if I’m not, a terrible reckoning awaits...