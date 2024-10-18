Voter Fraud: The Only Issue That Matters in 2024

No, it’s not “the economy, stupid,” in spite of the schizophrenic stock market since our remarkably resilient capitalistic economy ran head-on into the socialist-cum-communist Biden-Harris regime, with its $1.8-trillion deficit.

And no, it’s not domestic policy, where we have had the luxury of being on the receiving end of these:

High taxes.

High food prices.

High gas prices.

Sky-high regulations.

Alarmingly high crime rates throughout the country, particularly in states run by Democrats, where arrests are few, bail is nonexistent, and raging criminals enjoy no consequences for their assaults, rapes, murders, racist attacks, etc.

Eleven million illegal and unvetted aliens are further draining our economy thanks to the largesse of this regime, which is housing them in fancy hotels and providing food, health care, iPhones, education for their children, and even monthly stipends that are higher than what American families and veterans receive.

And no, it’s not foreign policy, in which:

We’ve spent trillions of dollars supporting thugs like Zelensky in Ukraine but couldn’t find the funds, as ace investigative journalist Kelleigh Nelson spells out, to help the ravaged victims of the government-manipulated hurricanes Helene and Milton in several southern “red” states. Talk about an October surprise!

There are now five wars that didn’t exist four years ago — in Yemen, Darfur, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Israel — costing us more trillions of dollars and precious lives.

The Biden-Harris regime is indefensibly antagonistic to our trusted and invaluable ally, Israel, as it has waffled on its support and threatened an arms embargo for that tiny Jewish state, surrounded and at war with seven menacing enemies whose charters call for its annihilation and death to every Jew on Earth. And yet we have a president who threatens Israel not to destroy the Iranian nukes.

Crunch Time

Clearly, the only thing Democrats have cared about for the past hundred years is winning elections at any cost, the better to inflict their strangulating socialist/communist and now Islamist style of government on the American people.

And in the past four years in particular, they’ve been maniacally obsessed with lodging phony lawsuits against President Trump in order to ensure that he is not re-elected, even if the perpetual sore losers of the left have to buy the guns they say they hate in order to assassinate him.

Why? Because the business mogul and non-politician Citizen Trump won the 2016 election by exposing the following:

“The swamp’s” systemic lawlessness, corruption, and treason.

The Democrats’ America-Last policies.

The leftist bias of the bought-and-paid-for media whores.

The Democrat racism that has kept blacks uneducated, impoverished, and imprisoned for decades on end because of the welfare system they created that promises food, housing, education, medical care, etc. to women and says they can have as many children as they desire, with only one ironclad rule: if you get married, you lose all benefits! Hence, tragically, the decades of broken families.

The horrific trade deals that benefited foreign nations but not America.

The fallacy that no Mideast peace is possible without striking a deal with the hostile-to-Israel Arabs who insist on calling themselves “Palestinians.” Really? See President Trump’s colossally successful Abraham Accords.

The craven deals that made our country dependent on foreign oil by — poof! — making America completely energy independent.

As I often and regretfully state, because of space limitations, the above is the short list.

A Method to Their Madness

Dozens of books have spelled out in scandalous detail how Democrats have stolen elections over the past many decades by enlisting the votes of illegal aliens, absentee voters who simply don’t exist, and of course dead voters. Among the most riveting are John Fund’s Stealing Elections: How Voter Fraud Threatens Our Democracy and Eric Eggers’s Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election.

Then there is ballot-harvesting, a scheme used almost exclusively by Democrats to, ahem, win elections. How does it work? According to political commentator Stephen Frank, someone — a campaign worker, a minor, an illegal, etc. — goes door to door to “help” people fill out ballots that strangely favor Democrats, and refuses to collect ballots from anyone they suspect of voting the “wrong” way. They even pay them to vote the “right way.”

Intimidation is common, and nothing stops them from altering ballots or throwing out ballots for the undesired candidate.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2020, 26 states allowed this fraudulence, a practice that was aggressively and successfully challenged by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.

And let’s not omit the now-defunct ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) — a massive group of over 500,000 members that operated nationwide since 1970, registering voters and helping people sign up for government-financed programs.

ACORN was exposed for its criminal activities in 2009 by James O’Keefe, founder of The Veritas Project, resulting in multiple convictions for massive voter fraud in several states. It closed its doors in 2010, although it is believed that splinter groups formed and are active to this day.

Writer Barbara Kralis maintains that “America’s election mail-in ballot scam has been a huge problem the last four national elections. Democrats and organized union officials keep ‘miraculously’ finding lost mail-in ballot boxes (fake ballots) on the days following each of the last four elections,” leading to highly suspect Democrat victories. And Dinesh D’Souza’s film 2000 Mules shows in real time how the massive fraud of the 2020 election was executed. Jaw-dropping!

Let Me Count the Ways

Just the other day, Kamala Harris’s Department of Justice — in a can’t-make-it-up act — sued the state of Virginia for removing illegals from its voter rolls!

The last time I kept track of such desperate — and illegal — measures was just a few years ago. Here is just a tiny sampling of the vote-rigging methods, used exclusively by Democrats, that I discovered.

You get the picture.

Partners in Crime

Linda Goudsmit, author of The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’ and the just-released Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier — Reality Is, sees the upcoming election as another “sinister leftist, Islamist, globalist attack on America.”

“We are only weeks away from the 2024 election,” she said, and “the enemies of America are desperate and behaving like cornered animals poised for attack. Their survival is at stake because if POTUS 45 is re-elected, he will take down the Deep State and expose them all. They know it and Trump knows it.”

Goudsmit’s point is really the crux of the Democrats’ desperation these past four years. With a Trump victory, you can be sure that over the next few months, the powers that be will be handing out dozens of indictments to the many criminals from Barack Obama’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Central Intelligence Agency, Homeland Security, State Department, and every other department of our government, including the military, in which Obama implanted his hate-America agents to commit either sedition or treason in the name of actualizing a genuine coup d’état against both a sitting president and America the Beautiful itself

With now three assassination attempts, I only hope that President Trump has a dozen private armed guards and a food-taster!

Joan Swirsky is a New York–based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

