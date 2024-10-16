The Harris Health Report: A Major Own Goal

The release of Kamala Harris's medical reports is a self-goal that the Trump campaign must exploit.

A few days back, Kamala Harris released her medical report, which claims she has “the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

This seems to be the latest ploy of Harris's flailing campaign.

Harris's media blitzkrieg across various friendly outlets was supposed to be the big PR push that would make her seem relatable and electable. Well, that turned out to be an unmitigated fiasco. She continued with her inglorious word salads.

On the rare occasions that the sentences were coherent she struggled to even answer elementary questions about the poor record of the Biden-Harris administration.

It was so bad that CBS News was compelled to edit her garbled answers to basic questions from a friendly interviewer.

What made matters worse was she seemed disengaged and unconcerned about fellow Americans struggling due to Hurricane Milton in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. She did make attempts to inject herself into the relief work, but it failed. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it amply clear that Harris was not involved in the relief effort.

On the other hand, President Trump, who is not even in power, was on the ground doing his best to help people who lost everything due to the natural calamity. He coordinated with Elon Musk to set up Starlink satellite systems since other means of communication were disrupted in hurricane-hit areas.

It's so bad that even their chief mouthpiece, the NYT, has criticized her struggles to win over key demographic groups.

This should not be a surprise to anyone, Harris is, was, and always be monumentally incompetent and staggeringly unlikable. Her approval ratings as Vice President were often historically low. It was obvious she would struggle as a candidate

Clearly, the Democrat leadership was looking for a way to change the subject, and this health report probably seemed like a fine idea to them.

The propaganda wing of the Democrats that masquerades as the mainstream news media obviously received orders to amplify this news. Obsequious lapdogs that they are, they would have done this without orders.

They dutifully began beating the drums of triumph about Harris's fitness for the topmost job in the country.

The next order was to use the 'fitness' report to compel President Donald Trump to do the same.

The propagandists assiduously followed this command, as did Harris, who claimed that every candidate for president had released medical information "except Donald Trump in this election cycle."

This is a major self-goal.

We must remember that on paper Joe Biden is still President.

A few months back, the world saw Biden fumble and bumble on the debate stage with President Donald Trump.

The Democrats desperately wanted to force Biden out of the Presidential race, and this debate that was rather early in the race was a perfect setting for global humiliation.

But despite him being non compos mentos and declared unfit to be the candidate for President, Joe Biden still remains President. This should be a major concern for voters.

When you employ anyone, you have the right to know if they are in sound health both mentally and physically. The American people are Joe Biden's employer, their tax dollars fund his salary and the facilities he enjoys in the White House.

The power that Biden currently possesses by virtue of his office is owned by the people. Most democratically elected leaders tend to forget that they do not own power when they are elected -- the public lends them their power for their tenure.

If Harris is such a stickler for fitness reports, she must compel her 'boss' to release his fitness report. The GOP and the Trump campaign must demand that Biden release his health records. They must insist that Dr. Ronny Jackson be part of the team that subjects Biden to a health checkup.

Is focusing on Biden, as many, including Republicans and Trump suppoerts have suggested, focusing on the past?

Is it wiser to remain focused on Harris instead?

The mainstream media is totally focused on Harris, but placing the spotlight on Biden's health is important. It reminds everyone about the coverup that the Democrats, including Harris, engaged in.

Since Biden began his run for the White House in 2020, his cognitive decline was obvious to all, including his rivals in the Democrat Primary. In fact, he was taunted about this during a primary debate. But after January 2021, all Democrats and their media propagandist pretended that he was mentally sound. The likes of Harris were key players in this coverup.

Biden's decline was obvious to anyone looking:

All the same, anyone who questioned Biden's fitness to be President was branded a loony conspiracy theorist. Yet Biden stepping down as the candidate is an acknowledgment that he is unfit.

All that is required of a candidate is doing interviews, campaign rallies, shaking hands, and smiling. Clearly, the Democrats thought Biden was unfit for what should be elementary assignments for an experienced politician. But if he is unfit for these basic tasks, he is unfit to process complex information and make key decisions based on it, which is the core of being President.

The voters must be reminded that Harris is untrustworthy. She was part of the gang that allowed a puppet President to remain in office. Harris is part of the gang that subverted the course of Democracy in America.

This is probably the leading reason, among myriad other reasons, that Kamala Harris should not be President.

Image: AT via Magic Studio