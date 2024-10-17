The 2024 Election Will Be Very Different From The Election In 2020

It must be nice being a Democrat because there are so many things you don’t have to worry about, things that once would get you arrested or just ridiculed. These include:

Getting arrested for stealing.

Having to pay damages for destroying businesses during BLM or pro-Hamas riots.

Repaying your college loan after earning a degree in sitcom theme songs.

Celebrating your 45th birthday in your parent’s basement.

If you’re a Democrat, you’re probably also not worried about the presidential election. You believe that the George Soros-loving Deep State will duplicate its 2020 success and steal the White House from Donald Trump for a second consecutive time. Not so fast!

Image by AI.

Taken individually, the following events might not mean much. However, when they’re taken cumulatively, they explain why the United States of America should make history (rather than become history) on November 5, 2024.

COVID is no longer a weapon in the election.

Multiple lawfare cases are backfiring.

Many traditional Democrat constituents (and there’s overlap) have had enough of being taken for granted: Blacks, Hispanics, Catholics, Jews, Asians, and non-government union workers.

Recognizing that its membership supports Trump, many union leaders have chosen not to endorse Harris. This includes the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Association of Fire Fighters. This means union infrastructure will not assist with Democrat “get out the vote” efforts.

Scott Sauritch, former president of United Steelworkers Local 2227, knows his union leadership has endorsed Harris, but that the rank-and-file do not.

“I don’t care what you see on TV,” he said. “The grunts in the lunchroom love Trump.”

Trump is beginning to get key endorsements:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. Kennedy understands the horrors of Democrat-embraced censorship as he campaigns to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Former Democrat and now independent Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Trump. A veteran, Gabbard is horrified by the Biden-Harris administration’s international failures which has led to numerous global conflicts.

Elon Musk endorsed Trump following the first assassination attempt. Musk appeared with Trump during the inspiring October 5 Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Hamtramck, Michigan Mayor Amer Ghalib of the nation’s only all-Muslim city council, endorsed Trump as “being the right choice.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Democrat Bill Ackman endorsed Trump following the first assassination attempt. Ackman, who has been disgusted by the pro-Hamas, anti-Jewish protests, shared, “I assure you that I have made this decision carefully, rationally, and by relying on as much empirical data as possible.”

Elon Musk (net worth $1 trillion) purchased Twitter in 2022 and immediately halted the giant social media’s anti-conservative/anti-Republican bias. As of September 2024, X/Twitter has nearly 336 million monthly active users. Writing about Musk’s purchase, Brian Cates, explained that, “the full control of their Censorship State has been shattered; and their Fake News Media Matrix has been broken.”

Musk interviewed Trump for two hours on August 12 and reported that 200 million people heard part or all of their conversation.

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (net worth $200 billion) admitted at a House Judiciary hearing that the Biden administration relentlessly pushed Meta to censor COVID content. Zuckerberg apologized for the damage he caused by not having the spine to say no to the Biden-Harris administration.

Zuckerberg announced he will not endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

As Hurricane Helene was decimating cities in seven states, President (in name only) Joe Biden and his personal physician, Jill, were relaxing on a Delaware beach. DEI Vice President Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in San Francisco, a city she helped to destroy as its district attorney.

Two (maybe more) assassination attempts were made against President Trump.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) didn’t have enough funding to get through the hurricane season. Meanwhile, the government funneled $1.4 billion through FEMA to spend on illegal aliens. The conservative non-profit America First Legal reports:

Over the last 4 years the Biden-Harris admin has steadily transformed FEMA — the agency responsible for responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene — into an illegal alien resettlement agency that emphasizes DEI over public safety. The FEMA Shelter and Services Program is designed to exclusively provide shelter and services to illegal aliens.

David Axelrod, who guided Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, was obscenely giddy that those most affected by the hurricane’s destruction were Trump supporters who might have difficulty voting.

Donald Trump showed staunch support for Israel, America’s closest ally. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz would rather accommodate Iran/Hamas to pursue American Muslim and Arab votes.

The September 10 presidential debate on ABC was overwhelmingly viewed as a three-on-one pile-on (two biased ABC moderators and Kamala Harris against Donald Trump). It was manifestly unfair, and Americans dislike that. Harris’s failure to answer questions has become an endless meme: “I was born into a middle-class family…”

The October 1 vice-presidential debate was a phenomenal success for J.D. Vance. Even liberal websites and news networks reluctantly admitted that Vance was a powerful debater who showed confidence, knowledge, and grace, while Democrat Tim Walz looked like the knucklehead he said he can be.

As Minnesota governor, Walz signed legislation to have tampon dispensers put in boys bathrooms. He and his wife enjoyed the “peaceful” George Floyd Riots that destroyed Minneapolis so much that Gwen kept the windows open so she could smell Minneapolis burning.

Harris offers incoherent word salads even in softball interviews.

Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal left the vicious Taliban with $85 billion in in military equipment while the U.S. was left with 13 dead soldiers. The soldiers’ family invited Trump to the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that 425,000 CRIMINAL ALIENS are not being held in detention. They are in our communities, walking by you in the parking lot, watching your house to burglarize it, looking at your children playing in the park, following your teenagers riding their bikes, standing next to you at the bus stop, looting following a devastating hurricane… These are the “future Democrats” that Biden and Harris have let into our country:

62,231 convicted of assault

56,533 convicted of drug offenses

15,811 convicted of sexual assault

14,301 convicted of burglary

13,099 convicted of homicide.

The Harris-Biden administration has been giving millions and billions to Ukraine and Lebanon while Americans feel abandoned after disasters at home:

Train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Fires on Maui, Hawaii.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Inflation is suffocating and destroying the middle class. The seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices are up 20 percent since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took over the White House. Remember that CPI never includes food and energy, so it’s probably much higher.

While numerous blue states believe “election integrity” is a dirty word, there has been immense improvement since the last presidential election, especially in red states. Local, state, and national Republican parties have focused on poll watching and other election integrity issues.

President Trump is planning to be interviewed on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!”

This list of important events could go on. Even a partial list is a powerful testament that 2024 is not 2020.

If cheating were such a sure thing in this election, Democrats wouldn’t bring out faded folks like Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. They would keep Kamala “word salad” Harris away from the media. Tim Walz would be off giving tours of China.

It’s up to each of us to do our part—everyone can do something—to make the 2024 election too big too rig! Let’s dominate early voting to reelect Donald Trump, keep the House, and gain the Senate. Patriots can Make America Great Again!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.