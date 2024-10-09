Is 2024 America’s Last Election?

More Americans are awakening to the warnings of Elon Musk. In a speech at Trump’s triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk unequivocally stated: “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve America.” Over the past month Musk has repeatedly posted: “If Trump is not elected, this will be the last election.” These statements are not hyperbole, but grim reality.

Elon Musk, as do many naturalized legal immigrants, understands that the United States is unique among all nations past and present and that in 2024 America is sitting precariously on the edge of a precipice.

If the ever-growing legion of Marxists in the ruling class and their subsidiary, the Democrat Party, were to prevail again in 2024, this cabal, with their disdain for their fellow citizens, will irrevocably transform this nation into a despotic one-party socialist oligarchy and make certain that future elections will be meaningless.

Six thousand years of recorded history has revealed that there is one common characteristic among despotic rulers be they monarchs, dictators, or oligarchs -- an all-encompassing contempt for the rights and lives of their fellow man. Over the centuries, this indifference to the lives of others by those with an unbridled lust for power and control has eventuated in the manipulation, denigration, slaughter, and enslavement of vast swaths of the human race.

The mid-19th century saw the industrial revolution and the rise in living standards and education for the masses. Those who considered themselves superior to the populace and in the past achieved ruling status through the power of intimidation over the illiterate and unwashed had to look to other means to achieve control of the levers of power.

Marxism and its offspring, socialism, fascism, Nazism, and communism are the façades which allows the autocrats around the globe to manipulate, control, and enslave the citizenry.

These derivations of Marxism provide potential despots with a delineated path to assume power. After an oppressor was identified and scapegoated, they could promise, in exchange for the unconditional support of the people, that the state through a new and infallible ruling class would provide the citizenry cradle-to-grave economic and societal security.

Thus, a Faustian bargain encompassing the desire by a vast segment of the population for ease of survival and others for the need to rule would be entered into. The citizenry, having been gulled into this compact, expects never-ending freedom from adversity. However, once committed they invariably find themselves stripped of rights and imprisoned in poverty and oppression nearly impossible to escape except through violence and death.

Much of America’s current ruling class and its political affiliate, the Democrat Party, are captive to Marxist/socialist ideology and are imbued with the same disdain for the lives and rights of their fellow citizens. Their mindset is essentially the same as countless despots over the past six millennia.

This cabal’s animosity toward the white working and middle class is on display on a near daily basis as exemplified most recently by their reaction to the devastation from hurricane Helene. Hiding behind the ubiquitous and spurious epithet of so-called “white privilege,” they view this segment of the population as chattel to be exploited for their labor. And as chattel their rights must be abridged and their numbers and influence dramatically diminished.

America’s black population are treated with even more disdain than the white working and middle class. Black Americans are currently the most manipulated and abused segment of the American population. Black children are deliberately ill-educated, welfare programs are designed to intentionally destroy the black family structure by encouraging out-of-wedlock births and single motherhood, and gang culture, misogyny, and death is glorified by the ruling class-controlled entertainment and media conglomerates.

Per the current ruling class, the black population’s sole purpose is to be grateful for the Democrat Party’s largesse and specious promises of economic security. Therefore, they are expected to always vote in lockstep for Democrat candidates and serve as props in their propaganda wars.

The Hispanic population does not escape the contempt of the Marxists in the ruling class. They are viewed as another layer of the lower classes to be exploited and manipulated. Additionally, they too are expected to fall in line with the black population in undying allegiance to the ruling class and Democrat Party in gratitude for the crumbs and promises they receive.

Nothing personifies this cabal’s inhumanity than deliberately encouraging the illegal migration of 15+ million into the country over the past four years. They do not care if the illegal immigrants they entice are subjected to forced labor, sex trafficking, child molestation, rape, torture, and being used to smuggle drugs. The sole purpose of this flood of illegal immigrants is to diminish the political and voting impact of the white population.

As part of this pre-planned strategy, these illegals are being unceremoniously dumped throughout the nation, creating a myriad of issues for Americans. American citizens are losing their jobs to these slave-wage migrants, demand for housing exceeds supply, crime is running rampant throughout the nation, and social services are stretched beyond their limits.

America’s Marxist-dominated ruling class does not give a damn about the illegal immigrants or the lives and rights of the white working or middle class, the black population, or Hispanic Americans.

They are certain that their proven ability to overwhelmingly manipulate the voting process combined with the reduced impact of the white vote, the entrenched black vote, and the bulk of the Hispanic vote, they can effectively eliminate any opposition and never lose an election.

It is hard for many native-born Americans to grasp that in 2024 this nation is sitting precariously on the edge of a precipice. They do not want to believe that the nation is currently being governed by Marxist-indoctrinated wannabe authoritarians that despise their fellow citizens. They do not understand that if this cabal wins another election cycle they will be entrenched in the halls of power and nearly impossible to dislodge.

America’s Founders were determined to establish a country in which despotism could not arise or flourish. However, they understood that the base aspect of human nature would always come to the fore and that it was up to an informed and engaged electorate to ensure this nation survives as founded.

If America is lost, mankind will never see another nation founded and governed on the principle that all men are created equal and endowed with certain unalienable rights that governments cannot abridge. The world will enter into a prolonged period of darkness and chaos as there will be no nation to espouse respect for human life and liberty.

For the sake of the nation and the human race, Elon Musk’s exhortation: “Donald Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. Donald Trump must win to preserve America.” cannot not be arbitrarily dismissed or ignored.

