Iron Dome Jew vs. Beeper Jew

In a searing short video, Tom Trento of the United West highlights the bloodthirsty, perverted, and bestial actions of Hamas which led to the October 7, 2023 Holocaust in Israel. In the video, Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone speaks of “the Iron Dome Jew who spends a lot of time trying to figure out how not to get hit versus the Beeper Jew who figures out how nobody can hit [him or her] ever again.”

Clearly during the massacre of October 7th, the Iron Dome approach failed. It has become increasingly clear that the only way to stop Hamas is to totally and irrevocably destroy it. Israel is doing the world’s job by cutting off the head of the snake. The words of Prime Minister Menachem Begin to Senator Joe Biden in 1982 reveal the need for utter devotion to this goal.

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off aid to give up our principles. I’m not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

The viewer is shown a portion of the Hamas Charter that states “The Day of judgement [sic] will not come until Muslims fight the Jews and kill them.” The Hamas Charter is “driven by a racist and genocidal ideology, which incorporates Nazi-style antisemitism.”

The goal of Hamas is to murder Jews, destroy Israel, and replace it with a brutal regime of Islamic religious supremacy.

Irwin Cotter, the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, stated “[l]et there be no mistake about it. Hamas is a unique -- and -- evil -- manifestation of genocidal anti-Semitism. There are no other words to describe the toxic convergence of the advocacy by Hamas of the most horrific of crimes of genocide -- anchored in the most enduring of hatreds -- antisemitism -- with terrorism as the instrumentality to pursue these goals.”

In his book Testimonies without Boundaries, Alon Penzel, chronicles firsthand stories about what was revealed on the morning of the Black Sabbath. Hence, “the obligation of documentation and remembrance is, first and foremost, for our brothers and sisters to ensure that their last cry will be fully heard when Auschwitz was resurrected on October 7, 2023.”

“A three year old child in a kindergarten -- a knife was lodged in his head, inside the skull. There was a hammer on the floor next to him. On the hammer itself were pieces of his skull.” “[Hamas] put a live grenade in her hand so she wouldn’t move and raped her. We found her bent forward, naked and shot. In another building, there were thirty bodies, most of them naked women. There is no doubt that there was a massive rape there.”“True, the terrorists came upon the Jewish people living in Zion, but they did not care who they were murdering or discriminating. They killed Egyptians, Japanese, Italians, Russians, Thais.” “Five family members huddled in a circle. The children grabbed their parents by the legs, the heads of the parents and the grandmother leaned on each other. Everyone was burned alive.”

The above testimonies are from the ZAKA field volunteers who despite the horror, “honor the dead and ensure a full Jewish burial for those who meet a sudden death.”

Endless war against Israel is Hamas’ mantra. Article 13 of the Hamas Covenant states that “[i]nitiatives, and so-called peaceful solutions and international conferences, are in contradiction to the principles of the Islamic Resistance Movement [.] There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through Jihad. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors.”

Hamas committed war crimes by firing missiles at Israeli homes from Palestinian civilian communities, such as schools, hospitals, mosques, and apartment buildings.

Hamas brutally oppressed Palestinians in Gaza by denying them civil, human, and political rights. And the indoctrination and intimidation is so complete that 98% of Palestinians said the October 7th events “made them proud.”

Hamas stole international aid meant for Palestinian civilians and used it to fuel its war machine.

And thus senior Hamas officials continue to encourage their followers with the words “...we want you to cut off the heads of the Jews with knives.”

Hamas and other Iranian proxies are the result of:

an anti-Semitism that is part of a Muslim child’s first words.

a fanatical Islamic fervor against the infidel.

a hatred of Western ideas of freedom.

physical and emotional abuse of women and children in the Muslim world.

a visceral hatred of any other religion.

a total and immutable belief in the total superiority of Islam over any other system or people.

Muslim imperialist actions throughout the centuries to install a global caliphate.

It is absolutely fundamental to understand that this toxic mix is what motivates jihadists. They do so with impunity because the West has remained supine and spineless in the face of unremitting attacks. The West still does not see the existential threat that Islam represents. How is it that pro-Hamas protests occur daily in the US, UK and the EU?

No matter how many times Israel attempts peace with her neighbors, anti-Israel invective and violence take place. Only Israel can be attacked by Iran, Iraqi, and Syrian groups, Yemen, Hezb’allah and Hamas and still be perceived as the aggressor.

The jihadists have stripped their adherents of every humane instinct. Despite the ghastly pictures of baked Jewish babies, or a pregnant woman being gagged while her stomach is ripped open and she and her unborn child bleed out, the toxic anti-Israel propaganda emanating from Iran is spreading “aided by political divisions and harmful narratives in mainstream media, on social media, on college campuses, in unions, in city halls, in the halls of Congress, in social justice movements, and from musicians, entertainers, athletes and the United Nations.” Israel is demonized while Hamas is shielded from accountability for its diabolical crimes.

While the blood of Israeli babies still covers the floors of their devastated homes, the Norwegian Peace Council predicts that the Nobel Peace Prize will go to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA -- United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) -- the same organization whose workers actually committed the heinous attacks on Israelis.

But what can one expect when the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution that would ethnically cleanse Jerusalem’s Old City of all its Jews. The resolution “was the first that ‘the State of Palestine’ filed after being granted unprecedented privileges, for a non-U.N. member earlier this year and was sponsored by more than 40 countries. 124 nations supported the resolution. Only 14 nations opposed it, and 43 abstained.

The Swiss Parliament adopted a motion to immediately suspend support for UNRWA -- but few others have taken this step.

Moreover, “HAMAS collaborators and Marxist Revolutionaries join together to disrupt, disable and destroy the national security, cultural adhesion and personal safety of all Americans. These enemies of the state are initially targeting Jews and Christians, using Israel’s war on HAMAS as cover for political warfare against the United States of America.”

The Jew-haters continue to spout the most egregious of lies despite the factual information which is clearly documented in the video. To see a young kaffiyeh-clad girl on the streets of New York screaming “Go back to the Ovens” is beyond comprehension.

Jews and their allies everywhere have to stop being on the defensive. Of course it is critical to be an “Iron Dome Jew” and use technological advances to stop attacks. But it is becoming patently clear that the “Beeper Jew” must take the initiative and stop the malignant and dastardly forces that are emanating from the enemies of Israel and world Jewry.

Righteous Zionist fury must prevail.

