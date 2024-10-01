Free Fuellmich, the Unsung Hero Who Called Out the ‘Plandemic’

This is one of the very few websites where you will read this story. Dr Reiner Fuellmich, a leading attorney, has been under arrest in Germany for almost a year now. From the silence in the mainstream media, it would seem he is a dangerous spy whose arrest cannot be made public. Try Google, and sparse details emerge. A Vice article that declares him a “conspiracy theorist” provides almost nothing of his side of the story, a right normally accorded even to gangsters and murderers.

So, who is Fuellmich? What has he done to be held in jail? And why is the media ignoring his case? Fuellmich is a German attorney who had a flourishing practice for over 20 years. He also has a license to practice in California. In 2009, his law firm was ranked among Germany’s top 20 for investor protection. He also played a major role in the Volkswagen emissions scandal and the Kuehne+Nagel bribery case.

What has brought the authorities’ wrath upon him is his spearheading “Nurenberg 2.0,” a movement to sue the elite who orchestrated the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the Great Reset. Fuellmich was a co-founder of the German Corona Investigative Committee (GCIC). This non-government committee probed the virus’s spread, its actual danger, the PCR test’s reliability, and how much damage the anti-pandemic measures (including the vaccine) caused.

The committee also investigated if measures such as lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and quarantine protected people from Covid-19 or just caused panic so that Big Pharma could generate huge profits on the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests, and vaccines. As is well-known, independent scientists have cast doubt on the efficacy of the PCR test, saying it has at least ten major flaws.

Image: Video screen grab.

The committee had received donations from many sources. Since members were afraid that governments might freeze the funds, it was decided to buy and hold gold worth a million euros. As another safekeeping measure, Fuellmich and another committee member, Viviane Fischer, withdrew funds as private, secured loans from the committee. Fuellmich, who borrowed €700,000 (about $782,000), was to pay it back by selling his house. Both, the gold purchase and the loans were clearly documented.

Some committee associates have charged Fuellmich with embezzling the amount he took on loan—even though (or perhaps because) the sale proceeds from his house (€1.158 million) ended up in the account of one of his accusers, Marcel Templin. Another charge is that the gold purchase was without the committee shareholders’ knowledge. Again, the purchase is documented, and the gold cannot be sold without both Fuellmich’s and Fischer’s signatures. Fischer has now turned against him. An additional charge, which the prosecutor later added, is that his law firm obtained €15,000 in emergency aid during the pandemic by submitting false information.

Fuellmich was unceremoniously arrested last year in Mexico, where he was with his wife, Inka. They had lost their passports, so the embassy asked them to collect fresh ones on October 12 last year. When they arrived, Inka was given her passport and allowed to go, but Fuellmich was picked up by six men and brought to Germany via the U.S.

An arrest warrant was served against him only after he was brought to Germany. This was because there was no international warrant against him. Besides, he had not been notified, as required, of the warrants that Germany and the E.U. issued. Any court would have declared the arrest illegal and ordered action against those who took him into custody. But that has not happened. Clearly, a long-planned game is being played out.

Coverage of the court proceedings in Göttingen by Bam!News (available here and here) shows reason to suspect that Fuellmich has been set up and that the squabbles leading to the litigation are an act of sabotage. In fact, during the trial, Fuellmich testified that two of his accusers are infiltrators.

The details of the proceedings are shocking. At one point, Fuellmich’s defense lawyer presented a leaked document showing that either the BKA (the federal criminal police office) or the BNA (the internal intelligence service) worked to set him up. It’s not clear which agency, as the last two letters of the acronym are redacted. The document claims that Fuellmich is a “dangerous personality” owing to his “considerable following” and a “threat to public security and democratic order.”

In a statement from jail this July, Fuellmich says the security agencies have influenced the presiding judge and other members of the court. Therefore, the judges are hearing only the prosecution witnesses. They refuse to hear the defense witnesses brought to refute the charges against Fuellmich. The most recent news is that the trial continues and Fuellmich remains in detention.

As the West descends into the abyss of totalitarianism, Western governments are increasingly silencing, persecuting and imprisoning those heroes of truth and liberty who speak out against the degradations of our liberties and the proliferation of false narratives designed by a globalist oligarchy intent on destroying Western civilization.

Among the valiant paladins of the resistance who have suffered incarceration are former White House chief strategist and media executive Steven K. Bannon; former law school professor and dean, John Eastman; and former aide to President Trump, Peter Navarro. There are others, too numerous to mention.

Fuellmich stands tall in that pantheon of heroes. His committee interviewed over 150 experts—doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists, intelligence operatives, judges, and even former members of the WHO—and came to the following shocking conclusions:

With a survival rate of 99.97%, Covid-19 was no more dangerous than the common flu, did not cause excess mortality, and children were at no risk from the coronavirus. Research by Stanford professor and physician-researcher John Ioannides found that mortality was equivalent to that of the seasonal flu and that people were unnecessarily driven to panic.

The PCR tests were unreliable and were used to prove mass infection. According to former Pfizer vice-president and biotech leader Dr Michael Yeadon, the false positive rate was 89-94%.

The mandates, including lockdowns, had no impact on the incidence of Covid. Sweden, with its laissez-faire approach, and Britain, with its strict approach, had comparable rates of disease and mortality.

There were credible reports worldwide of doctors and hospitals receiving financial incentives for declaring deceased patients Covid victims.

Healthcare systems were never in danger of being overwhelmed. Many hospitals were empty. An example: the Hospital Ship Comfort , anchored outside New York City, took in no more than 20 patients when it could have accommodated 1,000.

The Covid mandates were designed to destroy regional economies, create dependence on global supply chains, reduce population, and install a world government under the aegis of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the U.N.

Fuellmich and some of his committed colleagues resolutely worked to identify the guilty parties, including many financial, pharma, and tech companies. They were determined to prosecute them under criminal law and sue them for civil damages through a class action lawsuit. An international network of lawyers was to take up the cases and present the overwhelming evidence from experts. Live streaming would ensure that the public would decide on the political consequences for world leaders complicit in the global “plandemic.” So Fuellmich had to be stopped and stopped he was.

In his statement from prison, Fuellmich says, “In reality, it is freedom of expression and justice that are under attack here. Two pillars of democracy. Two pillars we will defend to the end.” If you agree with Dr Reiner Fuellmich and refuse to surrender freedom to fear and false narratives, please sign the petition to free him.