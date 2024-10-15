FBI and the US Secret Service Plot Against Trump

A recent report shows that the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump were facilitated by unacceptable misconduct and unprofessional behavior by employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Secret Service (USSS) stemming from deep-seated politicization within these agencies.

The increasing politicization of the U.S. government and its institutions has become a pressing concern in many media. Conservative pundits have been sounding the alarm about that issue since at least 2016, when the FBI plot against Donald Trump was initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Now, after it became clear that the Democrat party has weaponized the Department of Justice to destroy Trump’s presidential campaign, it turned out the “conspirators” were telling nothing but truth.

New information released by Empower Oversight (EO), a respected American civil rights watchdog, proves that the FBI high ranking employees became way too supportive of the Democrat party. A September 19 letter from EO president Tristan Leavitt to Jim Jordan, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, exposes mistreatment, and even the firing of agents because of their conservative political views.

What is the letter about?

It is a real story of a certain Marcus Allen, a highly professional and decorated FBI employee, who had his security clearance suspended and was later fired because of his conservative stance and doubts about whether the bureau acted properly during the Black Lives Matter and January 6 incidents.

Who enabled the misconduct to happen?

According to the EO investigation, a dramatic change in the FBI leadership back in 2021 allowed some agents, specifically those with pro-Democrat sentiments, to experience a skyrocketing growth in their career. The letter reads that unnamed witnesses describe these agents as deeply anti-conservative. One of them, a certain Jeffrey Veltri, previously the Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the New Orleans field office, was later promoted to the Section Chief of Security Integrity and Investigation Section (SIIS). Another employee, Dena Perkins, serving as Assistant Section Chief of SIIS from 2018, worked together with Veltri and reportedly played a significant role in Allen’s case.

Mr. Allen’s case in detail

On September 29, 2021, Mr. Allen made protected whistleblower disclosures about the FBI’s alleged misconduct in connection with the January 6 incident; when Mr. Veltri learned about it, he launched an investigation to affect Mr. Allen’s security clearance. Witnesses claim the whole process was retaliatory to punish the employee for his political views. Moreover, the paperwork was done with severe violation of the chain of command, the Law and the U.S. Constitution.

Besides, Mr. Veltri’s investigators learned that Mr. Allen refused to take a then-mandatory COVID jab. Even though mandatory vaccination was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in late January 2022, Mr. Allen’s refusal turned into “extremist and potentially dangerous behavior” in a report on his political preferences, which is absolutely baseless and incorrect.

As ASC of SIIS, Perkins put a lot of effort to hinder transparency when investigating the FBI’s own personnel. Moreover, the Insider Threat Office initially found no threat in Allen’s activity, but sometime between November and December 2021 that report was altered and projected as a threat because of his stance on the FBI’s actions and the U.S. administration.

All these actions taken by Veltri and Perkins led to Allen’s clearance suspension. Later in 2022, Mr. Allen was fired because he was (falsely) accused of disloyalty to the United States.

The ‘Trump Questionnaire’

The Empower Oversight investigation sheds light on numerous facts of retaliation measures taken against FBI agents by mid-tier and top-tier leadership. It also contradicts testimonies made by the bureau’s director, Christopher Wray, in Congress about alleged abuse and retaliation policies based on employees’ political views. It was also disclosed that a so-called “Trump questionnaire” actually existed and was widely used to determine loyalty of personnel to the FBI, which translated to allegiance to the Democrat party. In July 2024, it was suggested in Congress that Veltri and Perkins were behind that form.

Disturbing Revelations of FBI and US Secret Service failures in Trump Assassination Attempts

Why is there so much focus on the story? This is actually a pretext to better understand the following document presented on September 23 by a ranking member of the U.S. Senate, Kentucky’s Rand Paul. The Initial Findings Report on the failures of the USSS regarding the assassination attempts on former president Donald J. Trump reveals some very shocking details.

First, before the July 13 Butler rally the USSS refused to send its sniper units to protect Trump. Second, that assassination attempt could have been prevented if the USSS had allocated additional Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) assets as was requested by the Trump team. The existing C-UAS device began operating only 40 minutes after the shooter Crooks flew his drone over the event.

And last but not the least. On July 10 the USSS Pittsburgh Office requested the FBI to report on any intelligence related to Trump and his July 13 rally in Butler, PA, but there was no response. At the same time Mr. Paul’s report says that “USSS Lead Advance Agent was told that ‘credible intelligence’ existed of a threat” but she never mentioned that in a security planning document. Given the specific kind of work of both the FBI and the USSS, it is highly likely that the bureau was aware of a heightened threat risk, but kept silent because of the pro-Democrat views of its high-ranking agents.

What Happened to the FBI Pro-Democrat Abusers?

Now let’s return to the EO investigation. One of those responsible for excess politicization in the FBI, Mr. Veltri, was promoted to Special Agent in Charge in the Miami Field Office earlier this year and now leads the FBI’s investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Fortunately, both assassination attempts failed. But the evidence gathered by the EO investigation and the U.S. Congressional Committee proves that it is politicized, and therefore the mostly unprofessional approach of both the FBI and the USSS enabled those wrongdoings to occur. Given all the facts, one can hardly be sure that the investigation led by Mr. Veltri’s team would be professional and unprejudiced.

The state of affairs in the U.S. government, built and encouraged by the Biden-Harris administration, is unacceptable. There should be no difference whether it is Trump or another president, a Republican or a Democrat. It is an American citizen, so his or her rights must be respected and the job must be done properly.

