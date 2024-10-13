Carnivorous Vegetarians

In a recent video, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, wearing a camouflage hat emblazoned with a Harris/Walz logo, fed Dorito chips to a kneeling left-wing media celebrity in what many consider a blasphemous parody of the Catholic Sacrament of Communion. Catholics believe that during the Mass, the bread and wine undergo a process called Transubstantiation in which they are changed into the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. The bread, shaped into small discs called “hosts” are then distributed to the people who may receive them in the hand or on the tongue while standing or kneeling. Traditional Catholics prefer to receive on the tongue while they kneel.

Watching a video of a virulently pro-abortion governor and celebrity mock this sacrament was deeply offensive to some Catholics. I say some, not many or all because a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that,

64 percent of U.S. Catholics (and 40 percent of Catholic Republicans) agreed that abortion should be legal in most or all cases, almost identical to the 65 percent of all adult Americans who held that view. Only 25 percent of evangelical Protestants held this view, putting Catholics closer to those with no religious affiliation at all (87 percent of whom said abortion should be legal in most or all case) than to their fellow Christians.

If there’s a shred of a silver lining here at all it is that only 40% of Catholic Republicans hold that view. One would assume that the majority of those Catholics supporting abortion are Democrats or are unaffiliated.

Feminists use the slogan “My body, my choice” to defend their positions on bodily autonomy and abortion. Some Catholics consider this a usurpation of the words of the celebrant during the Consecration of the Eucharist at the Catholic Mass, “This is My Body, which is given up for you.” In the case of the Mass, Jesus gives up His Body for humankind. In the case of abortions, unborn children are made to give up their bodies for their mothers. The former case is an example of utmost generosity; Jesus, completely innocent and without sin gave Himself up to death so that we may live fully (2 Corinthians 5:15). In the latter case completely innocent and sinless human beings are starved or dismembered so that their mothers may live their lives as they wish.

What is stunning is the number of Catholics who approve of practice. While the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “abortion is gravely contrary to the moral law” a majority of “the faithful” disagree.

Evidently many of the so-called Catholic faithful also support the open border policies of the Biden administration. Centuries ago St. Thomas Aquinas put forth a well-thought out statement on immigration that is now widely ignored. The Catholic Catechism also speaks compassionately and reasonably on the topic. It teaches that immigrants with legitimate reasons for desiring entry should be admitted.

The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin. [snip] Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants' duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.

It seems that our civic and Church leaders have amended this passage to read simply, “Prosperous nations are obliged to welcome the foreigner.” One wonders if the generous financial compensations doled out to NGOs and local governments might play some part here.

It’s been said that there are three types of Catholics. “Lapsed” Catholics, who were baptized, received some religious instruction, attended Mass for some period of time and then abandoned their religious practices and obligations. Then there are the “Cafeteria” Catholics who pick and choose which Church teachings they will follow while abandoning others. They’re also sometimes referred to as “A & P Catholics”, meaning ashes and palms. These are the Catholics who only show up to Mass on Palm Sunday and Ash Wednesday. To be fair, we also see them on Christmas and Easter when the Church is so crowded, some parishioners must stand along the back and side walls. Finally, we have the Devout Catholics. These are the Catholics who regularly attend Sunday services, baptize their children and see to their religious instruction and often continue learning more about their faith on their own. They may attend Bible study groups, volunteer in their local parish or parish school and the men may belong to the Knights of Columbus. Sadly, membership in this charitable, fraternal organization is frowned on by Kamala Harris.

I know a great many Catholics who represent all three types. I consider myself a sinner and in great need of God’s grace and forgiveness and I do not speculate on what is in a person’s heart, their relationship with God, or their eventual destination. But I do often wonder how a person can claim to be a devout Catholic while supporting abortion, open borders, other harmful governmental practices and the open mocking and derision by politicians. It strikes me as an example of cognitive dissonance for someone to claim to be a devout Catholic and support, through their vote, people, policies, and practices that are diametrically opposed to their beliefs. Why do they support people who openly loathe them?

When such people tell me they support Democrats I say, “Are you also a carnivorous vegetarian?”

