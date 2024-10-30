Biden-Harris Team Still Flying Haitians into the United States

(The information in this essay comes from first-hand interviews.)

Last April, the Republican-led House Committee on Homeland Security caught the Harris-Biden administration spending your taxpayer dollars to fly military-age Hattian men into America. Charter flights would land in the middle of the night and discharge tens of thousands of illegals. Once caught, it stopped for a while. Now, Mumbles and Giggles have resumed the program in a way that costs you more, and all the illegal passengers are approved by the gangs running Haiti.

The overnight flights of the “slip them in at 2:00 AM when no one is watching” program were easy to track. Websites such as Flight Aware allowed anyone to follow the planes all the way to their landings at more than 50 U.S. airports. Knowing they were busted, Biden-Harris changed their M.O. They stopped the charters on the Fly by Night Airlines. They now pay traditional U.S. airlines to slip them in with their regular passengers.

Image: X screen grab.

At the microscale, the process is a bit complicated for young Hattian men. First, they must get to the airport in Port-au-Prince. In the aftermath of hurricanes and an earthquake, it isn’t easy to get there from remote villages. Despite billions of dollars funneled through the Clinton-Bush Initiative, many rural roads are still impassable. What else would you expect when the donated dollars went to a country rated by Transparency International as one of the most corrupt in the world? But no roads - no problem. Since the roads don’t work, U.S. taxpayer-paid helicopters fly the young men to Toussaint Louverture International Airport. With its 9900-foot runways, Toussaint can accommodate even the biggest airliners.

One might think U.S. airlines would stop service to a country where the terms “government” and “gangs” are synonymous. But there is money to be made flying the illegals into the U.S., so three of our airlines still serve the Haitian capital.

Flying nonstop from Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the airliners all arrive in Port-au-Prince in the morning and leave before 1:00 P.M. The timing of the early flights is easy to understand. Occasional gun battles break out between the two gangs fighting for control of the airport, and inbounds can be delayed because airplanes do not compete well with bullets for airspace. However, since the flights are big money-makers for the gangs, the firing usually dies when airliners appear in the landing pattern.

One pilot supposes there is an easy explanation. “The break in fighting probably works well for them. It gives them time to reload and catch a quick breakfast.” Those early arrivals allow the airlines to schedule their flights out by 1:00 P.M. Departure delays can be expected, and no large airline is foolish enough to leave a plane on the ground overnight at Toussaint.

The gangs are an essential part of the process. They make lots of money acting as a sort of travel agency for the men headed to your hometown. They are where the “undocumented” pick up their so-called documents.

To facilitate the scam, one item they need is the name of a person necessitating their travel to the U.S. One gate agent reviewed the documentation of 34 men boarding his fight. Of the 34, 32 supposedly needed to get to Cleveland to care for the same sick aunt. I had hoped she received excellent care from them, but one post-departure document review showed the address was fictional!

Once they pay the boarding bribe money to the gang and promise to contact another gang member already in the U.S., the illegals get their treasured large manila envelope. It doesn’t look like a regular ticket, but it’s worth its weight in gold.

Once in the U.S., other airlines will fly these young men anywhere they want to go. U.S. citizens need a gold-star driver’s license before we can go shoes-off and stroll through the beep machine. For the French-speaking Haitians, it’s “show the papers in your large manila envelope and ‘Bienvenue à bord et bon voyage.’”

The Biden-Harris scam is easy to spot. Although no longer the hottest tourist spot in the Caribbean, many Americans still have a business need to fly to Haiti. They report that once the outbound flight is loaded with all the conventionally ticketed passengers, a flight attendant will count the empty seats on the plane. He then yells a number back to the gate agent. Perhaps “49!”

The gate agent then allows the first 49 illegals in line to board the aircraft. As they board, the flight attendants read from a card that says, “Take any empty seat” in French. The pronoun “he” when identifying the flight attendant is well advised. Few female flight attendants bid on the Port-au-Prince route.

Occasionally there are fights for window or aisle seats. The illegal immigrant boarding procedure for these trips out of Toussaint makes the seat scramble on a NY to Florida holiday flight look easy by comparison.

So, the bottom line is that the scam continues. You are paying for the helicopter flights and then the airline flights. No one really knows who these unwashed passengers are. We only know they promised allegiance to the gang that let them on the flight. The young men’s next move will probably be to hire lawyers to sue because they didn’t get a culturally appropriate meal on the flight.

Remember when everyone paid for their own flights? I sure miss the peanuts on Southwest.

(Editor’s note: Harris and Biden have brought over 4% of Haiti’s population to America since January 2021.)

Ed Sherdlu is the pen name of a former CBS television network reporter. He uses a pen name because his mother would be so embarrassed to know that Ed’s 12-Step Journalism Recovery Program was a failure.