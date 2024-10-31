Those of us of a certain age who grew up laughing along with the antics of the British comedy troupe Monty Python remember the title of the film that compiled some of their most-notable sketch comedy bits from their hit television series: “And Now for Something Completely Different!”

The humor throughout the many years of the TV program Monty Python’s Flying Circus and numerous movies was certainly inventive, original, and oftentimes unexpectedly off-the-wall.

This election season has, for good or for ill, proven to follow that quirky formula.

None of us “of a certain age” have ever witnessed political shenanigans like those that have been unfolding since the questionable close of the 2020 election season. And up until that particular election year, we had seen nothing like what happened leading up to (and beyond) November 3, 2020.

But each and every time you would think it was “safe to go back in the ‘political waters’” (to twist a line from a 1978 Jaws 2 movie poster), something “completely different” would surface.

The Democrats, in particular, were ready to outdo their last incredible “Gotcha!”

These are the same shysters who told you that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history”; who locked you up for just peacefully protesting the blatant, obvious steal; who, by omission or commission, allowed an assassin to fire upon a presidential candidate and former president; who told you that they are ultimately the party on the side of good and if you believed that “Jesus is Lord” you’re “at the wrong rally”; and who repeatedly used the word “Hitler” to describe the president who leaned through a McDonald’s window and asked, “Would you like fries with that?”

Now we are just about a week away, and the Hitler candidate has suddenly surged in popularity like the TV series Seinfeld in its prime. Everyone seems to be watching and eagerly anticipating the next episode. I know this is a bit of a stretch, but imagine Trump as Jerry, and he has added an interesting mix to his cast. We might say that RFK, Jr., then, is George, and Tulsi Gabbard is, naturally, Elaine. And, yes, that leaves the wild and unpredictable Elon Musk as Kramer.

All and all, this cast of characters is fun to watch!

But the other show that just could not quite get it in gear, Harris (whose working title was Build Back Biden), is now bleeding ratings and is about to be canceled. So, what do they do?

They go back to what got them on the lineup in the first place. They are the anti-Trump cast. And they trot out old has-beens or never-was “stars” with thread-bared storylines, nefarious characters like Hillary and Obama who badly deliver their never-could-stick lines chock-full of accusations of racism, sexism, and Hitlerism.

You can almost see the Deep State, which is storyboarding this particular “last episode,” calling in the star of the show, Kamala Harris, and laying it on the line with her.

[Door Opens: Harris ENTERS]

D.S.: Ah, Ms. Harris. Come in. Sit down.

K.H.: Yes, I will sit down on this chair that was made for sitting and on which I will then sit.

[Harris SITS]

D.S.: Okay, look. Whatever it is you’re doing, it’s not working...

K.H.: Yes, Working is what we want to work here, so I am working to make it work.

D.S.: Shut up. Here’s what’s going to happen. You are going to keep calling Trump Hitler. You are going to keep repeating that since we know you are good at repeating everything.

K.H.: Yes, repeating what needs to be repeated–

D.S.: Enough! Listen. The last time we repeated “Trump is Hitler,” we had at least two assassination attempts on his life. That means we can gin up more attempts using the same strategy. That way, by election day, Trump’s name may still be on the ballot, but the man himself will be in the funeral home.

K.H.: [Cackles]

D.S.: And if Trump is not gone from this planet in the next few days, someone will be taking a shot at you.

K.H.: [Stops Cackling]

D.S.: You heard us. But don’t worry, we will make sure—fingers crossed—that they just nick you on the arm...or something. Then, we will blame Trump and his MAGA crazies and say that their hateful rhetoric led to one of their own trying to destroy democracy. And in order to save democracy, we will disqualify Trump and jail him and anyone wearing a red hat (whether it says MAGA or not). And while you are recuperating (if you’re lucky) in the hospital, we will declare Hillary our candidate. She will win, and we will continue to fundamentally transform America and finally complete the directive initiated in 2008.

K.H.: [Long pause] But– But– But–

D.S.: You may go.

[Harris STANDS up from the chair she has been sitting in that was made for sitting in and EXITS.]

This scenario is a stretch. No doubt about it.

But how surprised should any of us be if the Democrats, out of total desperation in the waning days of the 2024 election, come up with something... completely different?

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection, Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”