About That Puerto Rico Slur….

I was invited by my New York congresswoman, Nicole Malliotakis, to attend the Madison Square Garden Trump rally, but I politely declined because I loathe crowds.

I did, however, watch the rally online when supposed MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said:

“There’s a lot going on. There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

He also made a bunch of disparaging remarks about Latinos and implied that illegals are coming here making lots of babies.

Hmmm, I guess I am supposed to be so offended that I will not vote for Trump or any Republican running for office.

Well, I already sent in my ballot voting for a straight-down Republican lineup.

Oops, sorry, Tony, you failed your mission.

I am a Latina-American born and raised in Spanish Harlem with relatives in Ponce, Puerto Rico and would like to remind Mr. Hinchcliffe that while some Latinos do make a lot of babies, Puerto Ricans are American citizens and most are Catholic who are not particularly fond of killing babies in the womb.

While I have visited Spain a few times where many plazas and sites bear the name of one of America’s first explorers, Cristóbal Colón, a.k.a. Columbus, I have never had the opportunity to visit that island of my forebears.

Why, you may ask?

I worked for airlines that only flew to Canada and Europe and I was too poor to fly to the Caribbean.

However, I know that Puerto Rico is a beautiful and glorious territory.

Now what are we supposed to do about this so-called comedian’s insulting rant? Perhaps we should consider that he is an October Surprise plant paid for by the DNC which means that whoever hired him to appear did not vet him or else chose him deliberately to cause this uproar.

But let’s give Hinchcliffe the benefit of the doubt and suggest that he probably thought that the MAGA crowd is so disgusted with the millions of illegal immigrants that they would appreciate such jokes.

Nah! The MSG audience was filled with Latinos from all different nations who recognize that the problem is criminal illegals invading this country, not those who have entered America legally and gone through a tortured process of naturalization. Nor are they Puerto Ricans gifted with U.S. citizenship since 1917.

These Latinos have crossed over to the GOP which has a much better record of providing America with lower taxes, more jobs and more security for their families. They no longer want to support a political party with a destructive progressive agenda that has laid many great cities to waste. Is it not reasonable to assume that Latinos want to change their blue states red?

Naturally, Puerto Rican Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are chomping at the bit to capitalize this racist gaffe for their own flagging campaigns and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they knew beforehand this would occur.

Trump and other Republicans have rightly condemned the comments made by this ersatz comedian but they need to emphasize the distinction between legal and illegal immigration and offer plans to improve the government's legal immigration process, which takes forever.

It is no secret that minorities like Blacks and Hispanics are waking up to the lies and fake policies of the Democrat party which historically has blatant ties to racism which go ignored by the lamestream media.

The DNC is desperate and we know what happens when this party is desperate. They have voted to suppress every effort the GOP makes to ensure voter fraud will not happen. They need the illegals they bring in to fatten their numbers at the polls and will do everything possible to remain in power.

At the MSG and other Trump rallies, Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized the importance of making sure that only huge MAGA numbers can override the fraudulent votes cast by ineligible voters.

Donald Trump has said that he can win this terribly blue, once-great city and make New York City a safe place to live again.

This is my fondest wish as well but just to be sure, I will be saying a novena to the patron saint of hopeless causes, St. Jude.

It never fails.

Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain