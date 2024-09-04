Will Election-Riggers Wag the Dog Again?

How do we know that Washington, D.C. is the nerve center of a global empire and not the seat of a federal government with limited powers over the individual states and their citizens? Every four years, people around the world wait with trepidation to see what new calamity might strike the human race, as the masters of mass destruction work to install the right globalist sock puppet inside the White House.

Economic crises and impromptu wars have a strange way of materializing during America’s election season. Twenty-twenty gave us a genetically engineered pandemic, a planetary lockdown, and widespread crimes against humanity. Disease, death, and suffering were the horrific costs required to shatter President Trump’s three years of peace and prosperity. COVID was the poisonous smokescreen necessary to give Dementia Joe Biden a mail-in-ballot “victory.”

Foreign pundits often complain that it is deeply unfair that only American citizens get to vote for the U.S. president. So great is this one official’s impact upon the rest of the world, they aver, that the whole planet should have a say. Well, my foreign friends, the U.S. government agrees with you! That’s why we have open borders and months-long mail-in-ballot elections with few voter identification requirements, drawn out vote-counting, and no transparency. If D.C. wanted secure borders and secure elections, we would have both. But the gangsters who run things over here can’t manipulate electoral outcomes unless they first flood the country with tens of millions of illegal aliens, print just as many untraceable postcard ballots, and discourage in-person voting and picture ID. Foreigners have been robbing Americans of their votes for quite some time with the active assistance of the federal government. As the lockdown lemmings used to sing in unison during the Reign of COVID Terror, rest assured: we’re all in this together!

Aside from all the fraudulent mail-in-ballots that will inevitably impact the 2024 election, though, the deranged powers that be still need their quadrennial smokescreen! No act of sabotage or ruination is too sinister for those who manipulate world events to win American elections. Bill Clinton’s sex scandals disappeared behind his wag-the-dog missile strikes during the Yugoslav Wars. Barack Obama’s candidacy benefited from the housing crisis and Great Recession that almost sank the banking system on George Bush’s watch. Hillary Clinton nearly succeeded in torpedoing Donald Trump’s election chances and later presidency with her Russia collusion hoax (and a great deal of help from both the American and British Intelligence Communities). Trump’s Houdini-like ability to escape Deep State traps apparently led those dangerous goons to dynamite the global economy with an outbreak of COVID-1984. Even then, American intelligence officers could drag Joe Biden’s carcass across the 2020 finish line only by fraudulently labeling his cocaine-addled son’s incriminating “laptop from Hell” as “Russian disinformation” and conspiring with corporate news outlets to censor the treasure trove of evidence documenting the Biden Crime Family’s half-century of quid-pro-quo corruption with foreign adversaries. War, economic collapse, frame-ups, spy games, cover-ups, and other sordid Deep State plots — anything goes when it comes to putting a puppet in the White House!

What manner of grotesquery might we have coming our way over the next two months? You can tell that the World Health Organization and America’s pharmaceutical Sith Lords have been salivating at the possibility of a new global pandemic that would add billions to their “vaccine” coffers and re-equip them with the authoritarian powers to lock down national economies, close schools, and imprison citizens in quarantine zones. You can’t go a week without some government health official hyperventilating about avian flu, monkeypox, or an election-season strain of Kamala COVID. (I hear that if you get that one, you start cackling at inappropriate times.)

It’s easy to understand why the resurgence of a COVID election variant is so appealing. By using the Wuhan Flu as a pretext for ignoring state election laws in 2020, courts opened the door to mass electoral fraud. Widespread use of mail-in ballots devoid of (1) signature verification, (2) enforced chain-of-custody rules, (3) safeguards against coerced voting, and (4) confirmation that each person in possession of a ballot is legally entitled to vote fundamentally transformed American elections — especially in critical battleground states. Although the corporate press ignores these salient facts, 2020 produced astonishing outcomes, including the addition of over twenty-five million more votes than the previous contentious election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and the unlikely result that Trump won almost every bellwether county by double-digits while still “losing” the election to an opponent who prevailed in a historically low number of American counties. How to explain such anomalies? Only mail-in-ballot magic can say.

The pharmaceutical industry is dying to make more moolah and give its government pals another much-needed totalitarian assist. But the people aren’t biting! Every time some white-coat “expert” gets on the boob tube to warn about our imminent demise, the public responds with gusto: we will not comply! Too many of 2020’s statutory violations have become permanent fixtures of local elections, but the absence of any declared medical emergency makes it more difficult for courts to ignore widespread fraud this year.

War seems like the ideal distraction to help rig the 2024 vote. Ever since Commie-la Harris and Horse-Glue Joe Biden sacrificed the lives of thirteen U.S. service members in America’s disastrously conducted retreat from Afghanistan, D.C.’s war hawks have been itching for a fight with Russia. After all, the military-industrial complex has a lot of hungry mouths to feed, and, like all vampires, its diet depends on a steady supply of blood. It wasn’t enough for Barack Obama’s State Department (and the CIA spooks heading humanitarian NGOs) to overthrow Ukraine’s democratically elected president a decade ago — a textbook coup that ignited a civil war in Ukraine’s Russian-speaking eastern regions. That turned out to be a mere appetizer for a rapacious U.S.-NATO Godzilla still looking to feast. Mainstream media may entirely blame Russia for the war in Ukraine, but the West has been hell-bent on inflaming the region and rejecting any kind of negotiated peace. Why bother calculating the tremendous cost in human lives when vassal state Ukraine serves as an ideal launching pad for wider attacks against America’s old Cold War enemy? Besides, Russia is a country blessed with tremendous natural resources, and BlackRock — one of the multinational investment companies that largely dictate foreign policy decisions in the White House — would just love to lay claim to all those untapped energy stores.

Like its COVID kissing cousin, any outbreak of war creates emergency conditions that provide cover for all kinds of election mischief. More valuably, it creates an opportunity for the craven Democrats in control of the White House to manufacture a rally round the flag effect among the American people that could shift support to the incumbent party. No doubt this is exactly what Joe Bribe’em and his Dim-Dem posse had in mind by escalating tensions with Russia these last two years.

There’s just one problem: Americans have no interest in WWIII. It’s kind of difficult to convince voters to defend the homeland from harm when the political aristocracy occupying D.C. regularly denounce them as “deplorables” and “domestic terrorists.” Still, if the Deep State has taught us anything, it is this: psychopaths have no qualms about destroying the world if doing so keeps Donald Trump from returning as president. Raise a middle finger to our would-be rulers, and vote for Trump anyway.

