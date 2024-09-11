What If 9-11 Happened Today?

We're a different America than we were in 2001; seems we're no longer the same country or people.

Millions of us are emotionally broken, divided, and led by a post-patriotic administration featuring "joy" over substance and a relentless drive toward neo-Marxism. The millions who want a return to conservative sanity are stymied by a wall of disinformation erected by progressives and the media.

The terrorist acts of 9-11 were a seminal moment that brought us together in a way and manner we hadn't experienced in a generation, and after a few years of "U.S.A., U.S.A." screaming at the top of our lungs, that, too, faded.

Try to remember what it was like in the immediate aftermath of that day. Everyone knew where they were when they first heard about it; everything stopped as the enormity of what happened became apparent. Amid our shock and revulsion, we coalesced around President Bush and the uncertainty of what was coming next. It was a country's mood when we collectively comprehended that war had arrived on our shores, even if we didn't know precisely who.

While we didn't know the particulars, we assumed and found out correctly later that they were the usual suspects. We were immediately clued in as we watched images of Muslims dancing in the streets and praising Allah in several American cities and elsewhere. I saw it; try to find any mention of it today in the mainstream media and on social media after progressives quietly scrubbed this vital understanding of history deemed too prejudicial for us to be allowed to view it.

Some of you have seen these images. It is the clearest evidence I've experienced that we can no longer trust our government to tell us the truth. Who are these people who take it upon themselves to decide what is true and what's not, what we will be allowed to know, and what will be withheld from Americans?

The year 2001 was only 23 years ago, but for all intents, it was a hundred years ago; ancient history for most of us, with more than a third of us not even born yet. No wonder the deniers are so effective at creating alternate histories of events that fly in the face of truth. The horror of what happened should be taught in our schools constantly so we never forget or are allowed to let others spread lies about it.

Even with our less-than-perfect history, a significant majority of Americans trusted their leaders back then. President Clinton, the last old-school Democrat who was responsible for profound change, could not prepare us for Barack Obama, who came into power with the idea of blowing it all up and starting over. Children were still children and not yet the political pawns that they are today. We were locking up people who mutilated children instead of extolling their visionary ideas for the betterment of society. When push came to shove, most of us were still Americans who patriotically served in our military and sang "God Bless America" until, seemingly out of nowhere, they didn't.

Imagine for a moment that this Sept. 11 was the day Osama bin Laden attacked, and not in 2001.

What would our country do? Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, would immediately ask their speechwriters to return with strong messaging, urging restraint and tolerance in light of our past sins, which they deeply believe in.

When all the various Muslim groups were praising Allah, our progressive leaders would be warning against Islamophobia and tell us that Islam is a religion of peace. Israel and Jews in America would be attacked as they are now as an extension of OBL's philosophy, which was to bring America to its knees through fear and a sense of impotence.

Only Bush's strong words and immediate actions in positioning our forces for retaliation, even before knowing exactly who the enemy was, salved our pain.

Terrorism against our nation will not stand. Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror. The pictures of airplanes flying into buildings, fires burning, huge structures collapsing have filled us with disbelief, terrible sadness, and a quiet, unyielding anger.

Bush left no doubt that retribution was coming.

How confident are you that Kamala Harris would wield our righteous power against the forces of evil? Instead, she would repeat her history by parsing the truth, as our ivy league university presidents do now. When one can't answer simple questions like:

What is a woman?

Whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate a university's code of conduct?

Are American capitalism and individualism superior to all other systems?

Is radical Islam an existential threat to America?

Without simple answers to questions like these, we already know how Harris would handle another 9/11; she'd call for a national dialogue on what our country could do differently to be less threatening to the world. She would allude to a colonial past that essentially never existed and how American businesses stole the resources of innumerable countries, leading to a different kind of income inequality: America as the strongest, most prosperous country on earth. Harris would say this is evidence of America's sins coming home to roost; she believes this!

The progressives' ideas on diversity and equity feed their worldview, which drives their policies and relationship with "We the People." If 9/11 were to happen for the first time this year, her reaction would be 180 degrees different from Bush's response and inspiring words that drew us together.

For America to continue to prosper, we must be able to live in our own skins without constant doubt and angst. Harris and Biden depend on you feeling guilty and sad, the opposite of Harris's campaign proclamations of 'joy.' This Sept. 11, take more than a moment of silence. Think for a moment about what will become of this country if we lose the American spirit and strength that made us who we are and the manifest good we've delivered to the world.

God Bless America.

Allan J. Feifer is a patriot, author, businessman, thinker, and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License