Tucker Carlson’s Embrace Of Holocaust Revisionism Is A Huge Trump And GOP Problem

Tucker Carlson’s latest podcast embraced what can only be described as Holocaust revisionism. The only way to deal with this problem is for the Trump faction, the GOP, and MAGA voters to disavow him, lest all of us get tarred with the antisemitic brush.

Ever since the October 7th massacre in Israel and the antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment it unleashed worldwide—not to mention exposing the Harris-Biden administration’s bad attitude toward both—the news has been filed more than it usually is with Israel, Jews, Zionism, and antisemitism.

When history is rewritten before our very eyes with lies and distortions, and antisemitic tropes take center stage, it is incumbent upon each and every one of us to take a stand.

Jonathan Tobin, the editor of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), has done just that in his article calling for Trump and JD Vance to disavow Tucker Carlson because of his promotion and apparent endorsement of antisemitic and Holocaust-denying views. This is a big deal given the close relationship between Trump, some of Trump’s children, Vance, and Carlson.

It’s also a big deal because the same Democrats who love to project their own repulsive behavior onto the GOP will exploit Tucker’s words and the Trump camp’s relationship with Tucker. No one loves to point fingers at someone who might be an antisemite more than an antisemite.

Image: X screen grab (edited.)

Tobin is a class act, and his commentary is usually very sober. When he writes, you can distinguish fact, conjecture, and opinion. I do not know him personally, but I hold his reporting in the highest esteem.

Tobin’s powerful article is a must-read. Also, for Tucker fans, it will be both eye-opening and disappointing. Because we are just days away from the debate and cannot risk the focus turning away from the economy, the border, crime, and national security and toward accusations that Trump is an antisemite, if you agree with Tobin’s take, you must contact the RNC pronto!

Tobin explains:

Although [Tucker] pretends that he is “just asking questions” and looking into a topic that has never been adequately explored, [his] discussion with [Daryl] Cooper about the cause of World War II and the Holocaust is familiar territory. Much like other “historians,” such as the disgraced David Irving, Cooper is doing nothing more than recycling Nazi propaganda from the 1930s and ‘40s about Hitler’s peaceful intentions and Churchill being a warmonger. His claim that the Jews murdered in death factories were merely prisoners of war or people rounded up who eventually died because the Nazis were unprepared to deal with so many captives is contradicted by the historical record and the testimonies of countless survivors and the murderers themselves.

Even if you don’t believe Tobin, can find a reason to justify allowing such dangerous rhetoric on Tucker’s platforms, or (G-d forbid) agree with Tucker and his guests, you cannot deny that the optics are awful and lethal to the Trump-Vance campaign, which currently has the wind at its back. With one fell swoop, we can lose the White House, House, and Senate, all of which are currently within grasp.

The left has resurrected the Russia hoax argument, and this will undoubtedly resurrect the “Trump is Hitler argument.”

The White House has already exploited the story, condemning Tucker’s interview with Daryl Cooper “as a disgusting and sadistic insult to all Americans,” connecting the former Fox News commentator and the Trump-Vance ticket by highlighting Tucker’s speech at the RNC Convention and upcoming scheduled appearances with JD Vance.

Do you really think ABC debate moderators will let this one slide on September 10th?

Whether for moral clarity, historical accuracy, or the optics, Trump and Vance must disavow Tucker Carlson—and their supporters should demand they do so.

Remember, this isn’t just about Israel. It’s about America and Western Civilization. Even if Israel and the world’s 15.7 million Jews were instantly obliterated (which some might not mind), that doesn’t eliminate the problems in the Middle East. The region’s history, current events, and religious tenets of Islam reveal that Israel’s enemies seek to conquer all the world’s infidels.

With the Muslim world’s attention Westward, Europe, which has already been eaten from within, will crumble like a house of cards. America might put up a fight, but we’ll be battling our own demons if we let putrid antisemitism on both left and right go unaddressed.

Given America’s record-high levels of ignorance, we are ripe for something as venal as antisemitism to spread to the ignorant masses. History shows that as a nation declines, certain groups tend to be scapegoated.

Jews, a tiny speck in the human population, aren’t very united whether in practice, piety, commitment, values, and politics, including within Israel, yet somehow they are a huge threat to the world. In America, their numbers shrink due to assimilation, intermarriage, and apathy. Once they’re gone, freedom’s enemies can turn their attention to their next prey: Christianity. After that, the American targets will be Buddhists, Hindus, and every other religious denomination that isn’t Muslim (including secularism), then the moderate Muslims, and, finally, every Muslim who isn’t Muslim enough according to the mullahs.

For Cooper and Carlson to cast Hitler as the peacenik and Churchill as the warmonger and to minimize the deaths of 12 million innocents as an “unintended consequence” (six million of whom were persecuted for the simple fact they were Jewish or of Jewish heritage) is a great disservice to history, what’s left of the Jewish legacy, and all of the people who fought and died during WWII.

Whether Tucker endorses such views or endorses them de facto by supporting and praising his guests (incredibly, he referred to Daryl Cooper as someone who “may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States”), he breathes life into the powerful leftwing contention that Republicans are the party of neo-Nazis, White Supremacy, hate, and antisemitism, while Trump is their Hitler, Vance his Himmler, Ramaswamy his Goebbels, RFK Jr his Mengele, making Tulsi Gabbard his...I don’t know...Leni Riefenstahl?

Tucker’s dive into what amounts to Holocaust denial deflects attention away from mainstream Democrat antisemitism and anti-Israel policies. This is the antisemitism that foments hate and anger in our streets and university quads, supports harassing, intimidating, and sometimes physically assaulting Jewish Americans; cancels Jewish professors and threatens their lives; undermines Israel’s stability and security by withholding weapons already promised, and undercuts Israel’s ability to defend against Hamas while regaining the hostages.

I’m sorry, Tucker fans, but if we must choose between Trump and hanging Carlson out to dry for giving voice to such reprehensible views, Carlson needs to be disavowed. Trump, his kin, and JD Vance need to do the same if they are to win the election.

(And, speaking of Carlson providing a platform for this vile brand of antisemitism, watch Candace Owens revive an ancient anti-Jewish “blood libel,” something so nonsensical and despicable that Lord Michael Farmer, her British right-wing activist father-in-law, repudiated it.)

When all is said and done, Tucker is a political commentator who offers his opinions to millions who really love him. That’s fine. He has done some good work, especially on BLM, LGBTQ+, Wokism and Cancel Culture. He has a BA in history. Lovely.

However, he is not an expert on national security or international relations. He doesn’t have a JD or degree in economics. His journalism is learned, which is ok. But the fact is that news commentators like Tucker are a dime a dozen, and we can easily survive without them (we are still here even though Fox fired Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly). Tucker is not as vital for the future of the conservative movement as getting elected all Republicans running in November, from Trump on down.

Send an email to RNC Chairman Mike Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump calling on Trump and Vance to repudiate Tucker Carlson before the upcoming debate and before this destroys their campaign. Otherwise, who needs October Surprises when we can self-immolate 60 days before the election?