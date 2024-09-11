Trump v. Harris: A Choice To Be Made

“The President is the worst President in U.S. history, and the Vice-President is the worst Vice-President in U.S. history.” With these final, summary words, Pres. Trump condemned both the sitting President Joe Biden and the Vice-President who debated him last night. This was his grim final assessment of the leadership he and J.D. Vance hope to defeat in November. It was a grim assessment depicting the precarious condition of our country now led by deceitful leftists bent on destroying the eternal values of our Constitution and the righteous morals that underlie that holy document.

Kamala Harris, filled with broad smiles and confident vigor, spent the debate denouncing and accusing the former president with aplomb and a surprisingly upbeat spontaneity. She depicted him as a weak leader who easily succumbed to flattery by foreign leaders — that the peace achieved during his years as our president was a bogus peace. She suggested repeatedly that his “peace” with militant countries like Russia, China, or North Korea was bought because he

was flattered by them and thus gave ground to them that should never have been given. Yet, at the same time as she denounced Trump’s falsity and tried to portray him as a criminal by pointing to the many legal cases against him, it seemed to this writer that there were folds on her jawline and forehead suggesting a kind of plasticized mask make-up that literally coated her actual skin as opposed to mere powder or cream.

Pres. Trump repeatedly stressed the horrible threat of the open borders and the many millions of criminals from all over the world who have been sent to invade us and have been welcomed by the shameless Biden administration that literally wants these criminals to vote here. Crime is down in many countries (he did not specifically mention Venezuela) because, according to Pres. Trump’s debate comment, the countries told the released prisoners to go to the USA and not to come back or they would be shot.

The former president’s tone was grim, sad, weary, and stern as he continued throughout the debate with his critique of the Biden administration’s failures. Kamala retained an upbeat tone and kept repeating as her “positive aspirations” two or three tax incentives/breaks that she anticipates implementing if she is elected president. However, Trump heaped contempt onto these forays into her political promises about tax relief here or there. He noted that the Biden attempt to eliminate student loan payback was a bogus idea without ethical merit or political legitimacy. Her suggestions of some tax breaks for certain categories will never pass and had little merit.

Whatever she may say, Trump asked why are there no payments in Minneapolis or Seattle for the damages incurred during the George Floyd riots? Trump emphasized her support for the end of fracking. He raised the important question of Biden shutting down our Keystone XL pipeline, our chief oil pipeline, while not standing in the way of the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Europe. To this writer, this point is of great significance because it not only shows the hypocrisy of the Biden playbook/administration with its excessive emphasis on “green energy policy,” but is essential for understanding the unbelievable inflation we have faced in every sector of our economy.

Higher fuel prices mean higher prices for every sector of the economy because the cost of delivery of all products are dramatically affected by higher fuel costs of delivery of all products.

Pres. Trump grimly depicted the attempt to take away gun ownership privileges that would take place under Kamala. She dismissed this accusation by stating that she was a gun owner. Yet, her anti-gun theme has been a constant in her leftist policy orientation since she first became a senator and even earlier when she served in various positions in California.

Kamala is still seeking a federal abortion law that will provide more consistent and, to her mind, more fair treatment to women seeking abortions in some states that have enacted strict abortion laws. She does not understand that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was based on the fact that abortion is outside the scope of federal legislation. The SCOTUS decision in Roe v. Wade was that abortion is unconstitutional mainly because it is an area of legislation left to the individual states under the Ninth and Tenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Thus, federal legislation applying to all states, whether de facto by the Supreme Court or by federal law, is inherently un-Constitutional. There cannot be one federal law regarding, for example, driver’s licenses, and in similar fashion there cannot be one law for abortions. She does not seem to understand the very idea of a limited federal government which is the very basis of our federalist system of government. This is likely because of her communist orientation that despises distribution of power between and among localities and the central or national government. The one size fits all mentality with its restriction on the freedoms of localities is typical of the leftist mindset. Checks and balances in our system of government was a central principle that was taught in our schools for decades. One wonders with the leftists increasingly promoting a one size fits all mentality — with the one-size being defined by the lefties — if the growing numbers of leftist school teachers still teach the significance of checks and balances.

President Trump’s grim expression during most of the debate contrasted with the smiling and “optimistic” delivery style of VP Kamala. Everyone must ask himself or herself, are we voting for a smile or voting for the truth.

