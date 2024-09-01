There Will Be No ‘Day After’ in Gaza

The present estimates for the rebuilding of Gaza are roughly $50 billion, and that is probably lowballing it. That amounts to roughly $25,000 per Gazan. There is no way that Israel will allow that much money to go into the strip — not if the end result in another Islamic dictatorship to set itself up.

It would be better to pay them to leave. And that is what should be done.

Only do not send them to Europe, Canada, or America, which are already overloaded with Islamic immigrants. Send them to Muslim countries.

But the Muslim countries will not accept them, one might say.

They will if enough diplomatic arm-twisting is enforced, such as a break in diplomatic relations and economic trade. And don’t worry if China tries to pick up the slack. The last thing China needs is more Muslim trouble.

Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Yemen should be required to take in 200,000 individuals each. Egypt, too.

This will cost. Israel floated a plan last autumn, and that was a start on the right path.

As Israel’s brutal military assault on Gaza escalates, reports continue to swirl about a big Egyptian trade-off in the works: the absorption of large numbers of displaced Palestinians from the Strip in exchange for easing Cairo’s massive debt load – which surpasses $160 billion.

One hundred sixty billion dollars, to pay off Egypt’s debt, would amount to around $80,000 per Gazan. That is a lot of money, but the alternative is worse.

I remember suggesting similar numbers with some Jews I knew on the internet, years ago, and they furiously rejected the idea. I tried to warn them that Israel was going to pay in money or blood. Now it appears to be both.

And not just me. Martin Sherman, an Israel academic, arrived at similar numbers.

Let us assume that 100 times the current Gazan GDP per capita per family is not an unreasonable point of departure. This would amount to about $250–300,000 per family. With the estimated number of families in Gaza around 400,000, the total cost would amount to about $100 billion or about one third of Israel’s total annual GDP.

I floated similar numbers about eleven years ago here at American Thinker, though I focused more on Judean and Samarian Arabs. The principle remains the same.

The present Gazan War will cost Israel enormously.

JERUSALEM, Nov 5 (Reuters) — Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will cost as much as 200 billion shekels ($51 billion), the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Sunday, citing preliminary Finance Ministry figures. The daily said the estimate, equal to 10% of gross domestic product, was premised on the war lasting between eight to 12 months; on it being limited to Gaza, without full participation by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iran or Yemen; and on some 350,000 Israelis drafted as military reservists returning to work soon. Calcalist described the ministry as deeming 200 billion shekels an “optimistic” estimate. But the ministry said it does not stand by Calcalist’s data.

One can see that the costs for Israel will be much, much higher than the November estimate.

Many pro-Israel, pro-Jewish advocates probably share no sympathy for the Gazans right now, and understandably so. But that will not get rid of the problem.

What is to be done with the Palestinians?

It astounds many Jewish/Zionist advocates that the world pays so much attention to the plight of the Gazans but ignores the larger plights of others, such as the Sudanese or the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. And they have a point.

But it is the squeaky wheel that gets the grease.

Ironically, this parallels Hitler’s rhetoric before WWII.

Why is the world so concerned about a few Jews, when other, larger tragedies are occurring? Hitler would say. And though I find the Jews to be of far higher civilization, it is amazing how many parallels can be drawn between the Jews and the Palestinians.

In A.D. 70, the Romans threw the Jews into a world that did not want them. In 1948, the Palestinians — for whatever reasons — were sent into their own diaspora, not to be welcomed.

The diaspora Jews got violent, which lead to the Kitos War (115-117), where it is debated among historians if Jews might have committed atrocities.

In Artemion’s Rebellion on Cyprus, for instance, Jews were reportedly responsible for 240,000 deaths. After that, they were banished from the island forever.

Diaspora Palestinians have gotten violent everywhere since 1948.

Some Jews were allowed to return to the Holy Land after the Kitos War in order to calm down the conflict. Some Palestinians were allowed to return after Oslo in order to calm down the conflict.

But the Jews would still not accept Roman rule, and the Bar Kokhba revolt erupted in 132. Likewise, the Arabs still reject Jewish rule, hence the current violence.

Although a comparison might seem absurd to the Western mind, be assured that it does not seem so to the Third World. “The Palestinians brought it on themselves is the Western cry,” and although there is truth to it, it sounds eerily similar to what antisemites said about the Jews in the 1930s.

The Roman answer was removal of the Jews altogether. In this present farce, removal of the Palestinians may be the only answer.

As expensive at is may be, and infuriating as it may be, paying the Palestinians to leave may be cheaper than continued war to evict them.

Oh, and by the way, there is one country in the West that might accept them happily: Chile. Chile should be given $10 billion to accept 100,000 Palestinians. And I pointed that out six years ago.

