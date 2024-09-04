Building a wall along our southern border — a comprehensively-sealed-border border wall — is the most humane thing the United States of America could do. It’s not even a close call. Having one is not even a little bit inhumane, as Democrats ridiculously allege. In fact, it’s inhumane not to. Nobody talks about the humanity of the wall, were it to be built properly, but it absolutely needs to be talked about in those terms. In fact, the entire chain of custody of the current situation is inhumane. It’s inhumane to everyone involved, and even people who aren’t directly involved, to not have one.

It’s inhumane for people like homeless veterans, just for one example, who do not have (the seemingly endless) billions of dollars and swarms of federal agents trying to help them like illegals do. These homeless Americans, simply by dint of being American, don’t have access to the enormous network of free shelter, free food, and welfare $ervices the lack of a wall has led to, and that’s a moral obscenity. There are homeless vets sleeping outside the hotels where we pay to house and feed illegals. If only they’d have risked everything to get here rather than risk everything to defend what’s here, they might be inside, clean and dry, rather than sleeping outside, on the street.

The lack of a sound southern wall is also inhumane to every innocent American assaulted, robbed, raped, or otherwise hurt by someone here illegally. We’ve all seen the stories, some involving such wanton cruelty (from MS-13 gang members, etc.); there’s your life before such evil was described for you, and your life after. And that’s just those of us who read of it. What of the actual victims? Presuming they’re alive? If not, it’s their loved ones, knowing the assailant shouldn’t have been here in the first place, that the only reason for so much suffering and heartache was that the federal government didn’t do its job, its most basic, fundamental job: securing the homeland, securing our international borders. The list of serious crimes by illegal aliens is long. And really, any crime is too much from people who shouldn’t be here! If you’ve ever been the victim of a crime, you understand the sense of violation, the raw emotional wake of having someone do that to you, even if it’s “simple” theft. It’s profound.

It’s also decidedly inhumane to the border agents being shot at or killed, (more examples here, here, or here) working as they do, outdoors, in ungodly heat, in terrain wholly inhospitable to humans, what with whatever is crawling, snaking, slithering, burrowing under the brush, beneath the Rio Grande, and who knows where all else. (If you are unfamiliar, let me share with you that my son-in-law, who grew up in Texas, reported, much to our shock and amazement, that he did not grow up walking barefoot on the grass because Texas is well… Texas. “Everything there is trying to bite, stick, or sting you.”)

The conditions are also inhumane to the agents who have been repurposed as babysitters, social workers, health aides, and all manner of work with filthy, desperate people with little or no paperwork to identify them to help them properly and who speak every language imaginable, in over-crowded conditions, with young children they may or may not say are theirs but given the chaotic nature of their arrival, there may be no way to tell, and history has shown us that many of these children do not belong to the adults who claim them and they are being trafficked or worse, lost — by the hundreds of thousands! — to unimaginable horrors.

Which brings us finally to the inhumanity suffered by the migrants themselves. It’s certainly inhumane for these migrants who decide to make the perilous journey to the border, and for the Americans working the border and the resulting humanitarian crisis they are all currently enduring. And “humanitarian crisis” isn’t just a conservative “talking point” to describe the situation at the border. “Humanitarian crisis” is how any number of “mainstream” organizations describe the conditions the crush of humans — from nearly every one of the 190+ countries on earth — descending on the border have caused, here, here, here, and here.

Trump once said he could build the wall for around $5B. Border Patrol’s 2024 budget is nearly $20B. Kamala Harris, who finds stupid like a laser and amplifies it like the mouth-open simpleton she is, had this to say in 2017 when then President Trump was looking for his wall money:

Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 21, 2017

Look, even if you assume a border wall would cost triple that, it’s still only 75% of the budget for one year of Border Patrol operations. Surely building the wall is the better bargain year over year, by far. And a far more effective deterrent — and as a bonus, immune to the whims of a president of either party. No matter who is in the Oval Office, the WALL would STAND.

This bears repeating because this is crucial to understanding why no president other than Trump has really wanted a wall: No matter who is in the Oval Office, the WALL would STAND. So why is that a bad thing? It diminishes the (corrupt) power of the Office. You can’t orally-manifest or pencil-whip more cheap labor (Republican presidents) or warm bodies with ballots (Democrat presidents) if a big, bad wall is standing like a fortress on our southern border.

What of the scale of the problem? How big is it exactly?

Never bigger than it is right now.

That’s more than 17.3 million illegals from all over the world who have crossed our southern border just since January 2021. (Versus just under 2 million during the entirety of Trump’s term.) That’s more than the total of 14 states combined: Nebraska, Idaho, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, and the District of Columbia. FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform) estimates the total cost of illegal immigration per each American taxpayer is about $100 per month.

Have you got $100 per month to spare? Right. Didn’t think so. Most people don’t.

What if they all knew there’d be a 30-foot wall once they got there? Or a 40-foot wall? An impenetrable wall? Would they be more or less likely to make the journey? Less, of course. Less is obviously the answer. And of those who do? They would be greeted by a border patrol actually patrolling the border, not changing diapers. And should they be allowed in, for whatever humanitarian reason is allowed by law, they would find personnel and facilities actually able to meaningfully, humanely help them, not simply warehouse them while doing the bare minimum in overcrowded conditions any Democrat would call inhumane were they forced to endure one night.

No, the current situation is inhumane, and the best, most permanent way to make it humane is BUILD THE WALL.

