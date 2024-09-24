The Grim Specter Haunting America

A specter is haunting America. A collective melancholy that all is not okay at home.

The solutions Trump offers for our national malaise are only a short-term fix. The problems (e.g., economy, immigration, national security) can all be addressed and, to a certain extent, fixed by a one-term president. However, what’s ailing our country requires delving into the pith of America. Our infirmities require long-term solutions. They cannot be remedied overnight by any single individual or administration—even one controlling the House and Senate.

Many of us have experienced our malaise firsthand. If we haven’t, friends and family have. If they’ve been spared, it’s in every news report: rampant suicides, addictions, homelessness, unpunished violent crime, a border clobbered by hordes of criminals and terrorists, towns inundated with illegal immigrants dropped at their doorsteps and draining their public services, intra-familial murder with parents killing children and children killing parents, the elderly beaten by hoodlums, children changing their gender, drag queens enticing our kids.

Image by AI.

Our streets aren’t safe, our schools aren’t safe, our malls aren’t safe, and our presidential candidates aren’t safe.

We send our loving, mentally intact children off to college only for them to return politically and culturally radicalized, addicted to drugs, and treated with medications for a long list of entirely new mental conditions. Parents are legally obligated to foot the bills but are foreclosed from participating in their care. Their consent is required for deprogramming, but the professional deprogrammers have mostly bought into the narrative.

This affects us all because our children’s health and security define America’s future. It matters when teachers and administrators who seek to “queer the schools” manipulate young people’s mental well-being and sense of self. The “educators” want to obliterate the family and remake bewildered children in their image. Repeatedly telling a child his/her gender is malleable and that exploring it will cure any feelings of being different, lonely, or unpopular (things we’ve all felt) only serves to muddy the waters.

Confused and anxious about their gender, children are increasingly more suggestible; put them on medication or radical doses of hormones, and they are even more so. It can even lead Audrey Hale to shoot up a school or Mia Bailey to murder “her” parents.

Increasingly, more young adults are mentally and emotionally unfit to rear children, assuming they even want families. After all, children are routinely told humanity is a threat to the Earth, making traditional coupling, wedlock, and families anathema.

These disaffected youngsters don’t care about their parents and grandparents. Who will take care of them in their dotage? AI and robots? Given the exponential advancement of robust AI and robotics in the last ten years, this is not that far-fetched. Japan’s already trying it, although some lonely old people opt for the humanity of jail.

The traditional 40-hour work week is under threat. Young people also don’t want to work with their hands.

Sperm counts are down. Men have been feminized, and women masculinized. Young men don’t know how to act—they’re either too toxic or too pajama-boyish to attract the gals. Women are too aggressive and mean to attract guys. Being gay is no longer just for gays but has become a default landing pad for men and women who cannot find or tolerate one another.

We no longer trust the very people we were raised to trust: our teachers, the police, clergymen, coaches, our neighbors, our families, and now our government.

For those of us old enough to remember, everything that was no longer is:

G-d is for idiots and religion for the uneducated masses. Criminals are never at fault. “All cops are bastards.” All whites are supremacists. All men are toxic. Kids can be furries. Men can menstruate. “Transwomen are women.” Killing is bad but abortion is good. Democrats abhor violence, but Trump must be stopped by any means necessary. January 6th was an insurrection, but deadly BLM riots were protected speech. Israel has a right to defend itself but must not be allowed to defend itself. Iran can be trusted to use our tax dollars for good. The economy is strong while companies go bankrupt and jobs are eliminated. What inflation? The border is secure. What illegal aliens? America is racist. Equity, not equality. Only Black Lives Matter. Whites created the law, math, the arts, religion, and science, so they must be discarded. 2+2=5? 2+2=whatever you want it to be. Covid vaccines, masks, and staying home will save us from the very disease that Fauci funded and that killed millions. What really happened in Wuhan? What really happened in Butler? Palm Beach? Who leaked the SCOTUS decision? Racism is okay if it's against whites and white-adjacent groups. Virginia may be for lovers, but Palestine is for Queers.

This anti-American incoherence attacks an America that no longer exists, a formerly insular nation run mostly by wealthy WASPs who routinely discriminated against all other religions and races. Although always a melting pot, America had what wokies called “othering.” But, because of the system our Founders put in place, we changed, becoming a nation accepting of others, where anyone could rise to power and fame or even occupy the White House.

For all of America’s sometimes shameful faults over the centuries, no other nation has come so close to forming a more perfect union, making one out of the many. And no other nation attracts people from all walks of life to her borders.

We are connected by our Americanism, the values attached to that Americanism, our language, and our borders. Unlike other nations, we lack shared DNA and an ancient common heritage. We are a melting pot that took some time to cure but has come to accept the various ingredients that go into it.

However, as America became more accepting of its diverse parts, leftists ensured that it unraveled, a sixty-year effort that degraded the American psyche and eroded the American soul. Eliminating odious racism has morphed into reverse or revenge racism against whites and white-adjacent groups.

We give food, shelter, medical care, and jobs and provide travel to illegal aliens using funds that should aid legal residents and citizens.

Working in concert, the Democrat-media complex, the LGBTQ+ cartel, academics, and teachers’ unions have turned gender on its head to confuse several generations of children who must navigate the already-confusing times of childhood and adolescence, grappling with what 98% of humankind once took for granted: that we were either a boy or a girl.

By redefining “marriage,” we opened Pandora’s Box to the pronoun wars, the transgender agenda, and a hodgepodge of gender identifications. Once you futz with the meaning of words, there is no end to the societal chaos. We cannot even define what a woman is.

Nothing is as it is supposed to be, and no amount of euphoria for our candidate or disgust with the Democrat-media complex and our current administration can dispel the despondence we feel watching our beloved America swirl down the pipes.

Like many of you, I have moments of deep despair and question how the final third of my life will shake out, what my children’s futures will bring, and how my grandchildren might fare.

But we must have faith. The pendulum always swings back, although before it settles into a nice rhythm, anything can happen.

We are in that “anything can happen” moment. We know, deep down, that Trump’s election, even with the House and Senate, is not a cure-all for America’s ills. We know, deep down, that the fight for America will continue way past a Trump presidency. We know, deep down, Trump 47 will not end what ails us, but will be the beginning of a very exhausting, existential fight for an America lost.

We have no choice: we must be ever vigilant and relentless in pursuing an America regained. We have no choice but to Fight! Fight! Fight!