The Four Ps to Ensure a Good Vote

That person will have so much impact on your life, from the amount you pay in taxes to whether your kids will have to go off to war, down to the availability of food in the stores. You may want to give it more than passing thought.

I suggest using the Four Ps:

Personality (how they look and feel to you) Personnel (the people they surround themselves with to administer your government) Policies (their agenda will have a direct effect on you and your family) Past (what they have done, said, or accomplished that will affect you and yours)

All the 4 Ps will not have an equal impact on your life, so they should be weighed in accordance with their value. Here is my weighing system as a suggestion.

Personality gets the most attention but will have the least impact on the lives we live. Does it really matter if a candidate has an orange hue or a cackling laugh? No, not really. Personality is maybe worth 10% of our consideration.

Personnel will have twice the importance as personality. So give it 20%. It is important that the president hires people of character who want to lift Americans up.

Kamala’s Personnel: who are her primary advisers? She surrounds herself with people like Tim Walz. Imagine either of them getting the respect required to successfully negotiate with our unforgiving adversaries. One more worthwhile thought: V.P. staff is a coveted position, so why did 92% of all of Kamala’s staff quit and go elsewhere? What does that say?

Donald’s Personnel: Not a politician, his first term failed to understand the difference of the motives and incentives that divide the free market types (that he was used to working with) from the political types. Although the personnel nodded their heads in agreement, they then bent to the agenda of the swamp.

Will he do a better job next time? That question is answered by facts: the recruitment of major players like RFK Jr. and Nicole Shanahan (guarding the health of adults, children, our planet). Elon Musk brings his genius to reduce government inefficiency, fraud, and senseless spending and ensure lower taxes. J.D. Vance is intelligent and young, becoming more seasoned by the day. Tulsi Gabbard is a female powerhouse who stands strong against needless wars.

Please note: all but one of these is an ex-Democrat who has seen the evil of the current Democrat machine. They care not about the people or nation — only about power, regardless of cost.

Compare Trump’s team to Abraham Lincoln’s “Team of Rivals,” and that body got us through a Civil War and saved the nation.

Policy is the big one! More important than all the others combined! Policies will determine whether your government will work for or against your family; your job; your cost of living; and the security of your food, home, and borders. Policy will keep us in or out of unnecessary wars. Policy is of the utmost importance. For me, this is worth 51% of our vote, minimum.

Kamala’s Policies: She has not yet posted her policies. Here are some ideas (economic and border policies) she would like to become law.

Tax capital gains (unrealized profits from unsold assets). Even one of Kamala’s most vocal supporters, Mark Cuban, acknowledges that her idea would destroy the stock market, but he says, “She doesn’t really mean it.” (What, then, does she mean about anything?) This opens the door to taxing your retirement account way before you get use of the money and taxing the increase in the value of your home before you sell it. These horrible ideas have consequences.

Twenty-five thousand dollars to first-time home-buyers. How many in that category? A half-million, a million, several million? Whatever the number, multiply that times $25,000, and what do you get? A half-million would be $12,500,000,000 (over 12 trillion dollars). Where would our government get that? They’d print it out of thin air, producing the greatest inflation in world history, putting the affordability of owning a home completely out of reach.

Kamala has many more bad ideas, and ideas have consequences. As the brilliant economist Dr. Thomas Sowell so concisely stated, “best argument for socialism: it sounds good. Best argument against socialism: it doesn’t work.” But it does have consequences.

Did Kamala, as border czar, propose anything that would stem the flood that was unleashed when Biden/Harris reversed Trump’s programs that had brought some control? No. Instead, she proposed the CAF (Central America Forward) plan, getting businesses to move to Central America to reduce the need to come north. This would cost American jobs, and it would do nothing to stop the flood now.

If you had a kitchen flood, wouldn’t you want to turn the water off first so you could go ahead and “fix” the problem?

Does she even want to fix the problem? No. Instead, Democrats intentionally flooded this nation with enough unvetted aliens to change our culture. They took resources from vets, the elderly, down-and-out citizens, and rewarded those who broke our laws with benefits that our citizens could never expect to have. Now the Democrats want these unlawful aliens to vote and refuse every effort to safeguard our electoral process.

Ideas have consequences. Can we even consider having Kamala in the White House?

Donald’s Policies: We don’t have to guess about Trump’s policies. He’s been president before, and he is clearly stating them now. For economics — growth that puts America first. Strengthen the middle class. Bring jobs back to America. Negotiate agreements and tariffs, making it possible for American-made products to compete. How did it work for the middle class last time? Great: In just four years the average family realized five times the gains that were produced under eight years of Obama.

Reduce federal regulations that strangle companies, large and particularly small ones. This policy will allow more Americans to start their own businesses and make it easier to make a profit.

Eliminate the tax on tips, on overtime pay, on Social Security.

Abortion will not be affected by this election. Donald agrees with the Supreme Court that the Tenth Amendment clearly states that “powers not specifically given to the federal government are reserved for the states and the people.” The people in each state can decide how important this issue is and the laws that they feel are most appropriate for them.

On the issue of the border, it will be secure again. He learned a lot about the Deep State and the swamp in his first go-round, and now he has a team that will protect our borders as they should be protected.

Donald has proven himself in the free market and as president. He is up to the task.

Past gets 19%.

Here are the White House Archive sites that define both of their accomplishments.

Kamala:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/

Donald:

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/trump-administration-accomplishments/

As you consider where to send your vote, I encourage you to take a look yourself into all four of the above Ps. The difference is huge.

