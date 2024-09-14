Ronald Reagan Was The Catalyst For The Democrat Cheating Machine

I would argue that, aside from 1860, 1984 was the most important election in American history. Ronald Reagan was running against Jimmy Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale. At the end of the Carter administration, America was beleaguered, both emotionally and economically. When Reagan took office, the Iranian Hostage countdown had Americans glued to their television sets, and the combination of double-digit inflation and interest rates would knock them for a loop through the first couple of Reagan’s years.

But then Reagan’s policies began to kick in. Lower taxes, less regulation, and increased energy output put the country on a path that would generate GDP growth of 7.2% in 1984, a number not seen since 1951 and one we’ve not seen since. At the same time, Reagan’s rebuilding of the American military and his unwavering support of freedom in the face of communism made Americans feel confident on the world stage for the first time in two decades.

All of this translated into something unprecedented in American history.

In 1788 and 1792, George Washington won both elections by unanimous Electoral College votes . Following that, in 1820, James Monroe won every state and every Elector except for one.

Image: Ronald Reagan campaigning in 1984. Public domain.

From that point forward, no president ever won every state or the Electoral College by a unanimous vote. A couple came close, including FDR winning all states but two in 1936 and Nixon winning 49 states in 1972, losing one state (Massachusetts) and DC.

In 1984 Reagan equaled Nixon’s feat and won every single state other than one, Minnesota , Mondale’s home state, and DC. So, since 1968 the GOP had triumphed in 4 out of 5 elections and in only 12 years had twice won with 49 of 50 states. For Democrats, that could not stand…

They knew that if they didn’t do something, they’d find themselves in a wilderness like they’d never seen before. And do something they did. The first thing they did was to dupe Ronald Reagan into signing the 1986 Immigration and Border Control Act into law. In “exchange” for making 2.7 million illegals citizens, the Democrats (assisted by worthless Republicans led by the feckless Alan Simpson ) promised to build a wall on the southern border.

The Democrats got their 3 million new voters, but Reagan and America didn’t get their wall. As a result of that, today, we have upwards of 30 million illegals in the country, and the Democrats want to let them vote and or make them citizens ! And it worked. In 1992, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and other immigrant heavy states turned blue for the first time since 1964 and have never turned back.

But lying to Reagan wasn’t the only thing Democrats did. Always keeping their eyes on the long game, they recognized that having millions of new illegals doesn’t help them a lot if those illegal aliens can’t vote. (Although they skew Congressional apportionment , typically towards Democrats.) So, they set in place a plan that would eventually allow the illegal aliens to register to vote. That plan was the 1993 Motor Voter Act, signed by Bill Clinton and ostensibly sold as a law to make registering “underrepresented” voters easier.

At the time, illegals weren’t allowed to get licenses in the United States, but again, Democrats were playing the long game, and today, 19 states and the District of Columbia provide them. To no one’s surprise, almost every one of those states is blue . Together, these states represent 230 of the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win the White House. Eventually, the law morphed into a vehicle that facilitates immigrants and illegals registering to vote .

But like any good insurgency, the Democrats had multiple areas of attack. Beyond flooding the country with new Democrats, they were doing other things, too.

One of those was extending the voting window . This one would seem bipartisan as it applies equally to everyone. But not so much.

There’s a reason most negotiators will tell you to let the other person make the first offer in a negotiation. Aside from the power dynamic, it gives you an insight into what cards your opponent is holding. The same holds true here. It’s much easier to understand how many votes you need to manufacture if you know the numbers against you in advance.

That’s exactly what we saw in 2020 when, as November 3 closed out, Donald Trump was ahead in a handful of states that later flipped to Joe Biden by just enough votes to win . Georgia, with 4.9 million votes, was decided by 11,800 votes or less than .2% of the total votes. Arizona , with 3.3 million votes, was decided by 10,400, or .3% of the total. Similarly, with 3.2 million votes cast, Wisconsin was decided by 20,000 votes, or .6%.

Together, those three states represent 37 Electoral College votes , which is exactly the number necessary to flip the election from Trump to Biden. To understand how they pulled this off, read Mollie Hemingway’s Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.

Then, of course, there’s machine voting. Although the two parties have gone back and forth over this for years, the reality is, and always has been, that voting machines are simply computers that are easily hackable. Despite years of Democrats claiming machine voting was unsafe , immediately after Trump “lost,” we were told 2020 was the most secure election ever , despite overwhelming proof these machines are not, in fact, even remotely secure .

The Holy Grail of Democrat cheating is mail-in voting. Like computer voting, mail-in voting provides endless opportunities for cheating, such as retirement home and homeless vote harvesting, as well as eliminating signature verification . Indeed, in 2020, Democrats used the COVID hysteria to change voting laws and balloon mail-in voting across the country so that, by election day, over 65 million people , or 1/3 of the electorate, had already voted via mail.

And even for those who actually turn up to vote in person, Democrats make it easy to cheat. Democrats have fought voter ID laws for decades. If a picture is worth a thousand words a picture of a Voter ID map is worth countless elections. As one can see, almost every Democrat state has no Voter ID, while almost every solidly GOP state requires photo ID. This, despite the fact that 80% of Americans support Voter ID laws . (In Europe, which Democrats aspire to emulate, 46 out of 47 countries require photo ID to vote .)

Image: Wikipedia.

Image: Ballotpedia

There’s more, of course, from fighting efforts to clean up voter rolls to using lawfare to harm opponents, to using government agencies to quash free speech, but the bottom line is, Democrats cheat every opportunity they get, because they simply can’t win otherwise.

As America careens towards the most consequential election in our history, one that presents a stark choice between an imperfect but competent patriot and a communist imbecile in Democrat clothing, Republicans need to understand what they are up against. A Democrat party that will sacrifice everything, from children to communities to the lives of citizens in their quest for power, will eliminate the Constitution and the Republic without hesitation.

They’ve told us as much. We should believe them and act accordingly. Now is not the time for timidity. As Ike said: “History does not long entrust the care of freedom to the weak or the timid.”