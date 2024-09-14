The entire Democrat party unanimously says that President Trump does not care about the American people, but only about himself, for example, pandering to the interests of the rich, approving them of tax breaks. They do not mention two points: the first, these tax cuts, as it turned out, seriously helped both business and the US economy as a whole; the second, among other things, middle-class people became beneficiaries, the care of which Harris made the cornerstone of her election campaign, which she does not hesitate to remind in every public speech.

But there is something else that is not customary to talk about on the eve of Nov. 5.

Accusing Republicans of allegedly spitting on the American people, Democrats prefer to keep quiet about their mistakes. For almost four years, Biden and Harris have harmed American families so much that the issue of Kamala's continued tenure should not be on the agenda at all. Inflation and price hikes have hit the country's residents so hard that many have moved beyond the poverty line.

While Americans are getting poorer and trying to find the money to live and pay bills, the American government continues to allocate huge amounts of money to Ukraine. It is reported that the autumn package of military assistance will include air-launched cruise missiles AGM-158 JASSM. The cost of one such ammunition is about $1.4 million, while the total amount of assistance to Kyiv has already exceeded $113 billion. I wonder if Biden and Harris are fighting for democracy in Europe, or are they pursuing their interests?

As for Biden, going far does not need -- a Burisma Holdings case directly linked to Joe and his son Hunter still not fully investigated given how many people have been involved in criminal activity. Surprisingly, the initial attempts to unravel this corruption tangle failed - at the behest of Joe, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin was dismissed, and Biden himself called him a "son of a bitch," without hiding his intentions to get rid of the Ukrainian official. Shokin, in turn, testifying in an Austrian court in the case of the extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash to the US, stated that his refusal to dismiss the Bursima Holdings case despite the request of Petro Poroshenko who was afraid of Biden's possible reaction, caused his unfair resignation. This is what democracy looks like in the interpretation of the "Democratic" party.

Another example is the case of Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta. The odious person was chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016 when WikiLeaks released documents relating to his brother, Tony Podesta. The emails revealed that Podesta had significant connections with Ukrainian officials and was involved in lobbying efforts. As a result, he was charged with violating lobbying laws, but in 2019 federal prosecutors have ended an investigation. It is believed that the Democratic Party seriously contributed to the acquittal, which demonstrates the interference of the Dems in the work of the American judicial system.

The above examples (and there are many more of them) show that Biden and his friends have long launched their tentacles into all spheres of Ukrainian life. The war made it possible to put this country on a money meter, making it completely dependent on foreign (for the most part American) funding. It's funny that Democrats, using Ukraine as a testing ground for their illegal deals, are hiding behind the fight against corruption. They hold meetings with Ukrainian colleagues and discuss the measures necessary to regulate and legalize financial flows in the country due to the large amount of foreign funds, but at the same time do nothing to save Kyiv from financial dependence.

There is only one option to solve this problem - to persuade warring parties to negotiate, creating all the necessary conditions. And that's exactly what Harris must do as a potential leader of the free world but certainly won't do. We can think whatever we want, but Kamala is not a stupid woman. If anything, not so stupid as not to listen to her Democratic allies and give up a corrupt network that generates serious income for them. If she wins, Harris will continue to help Ukraine, damaging the American people. And how many of the reported $113 billion sent to Kyiv do you think help the Ukrainian military and not return to the pockets of the Democrats? It is logical to assume that if Harris is satisfied with the corruption in another country, then she will not contribute to its reduction in the US.I

Image from YouTube screen shot, edited with FotoSketcher.